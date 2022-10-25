ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 Jackpot From Scratch-Off Game Purchased At Publix

By Jake Grissom
 4 days ago
The Florida Lottery announced that David Thomas, 55, of Cooper City, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00, according to the lottery.

Thomas purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 5656 South Flamingo Road in Cooper City. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE C ASH , features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2021-22.

Comments / 2

JJjoy Sweet
4d ago

stop advertising winners name it's dangerous..the lottery should stop putting folks life's in danger seriously 😑

Reply
4
 

