MLive.com
Red Wings register ‘best win to date’ with team effort
DETROIT – All wins aren’t the same, some feel a little better than others. Such was the case with the Detroit Red Wings’ 2-1 victory Saturday against the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena. It was the way his team earned two points that prompted coach Derek...
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Lucas Raymond heats up as Red Wings edge Wild
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings, with a depleted lineup, desperately needed someone to raise their game to a higher level. Lucas Raymond did just that, scoring his first two goals of the season Saturday in a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena. The Red...
MLive.com
Tigers re-sign veteran lefty to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers have re-signed veteran left-hander Miguel Del Pozo to a minor-league deal. Del Pozo, 30, has been an effective reliever over the last two seasons for the Toledo Mud Hens and briefly pitched for the Tigers in the big leagues in 2021. He also had short big-league stints...
MLive.com
Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Loss to Milwaukee Bucks
Analyzing five lessons learned from the Atlanta Hawks loss to Milwaukee Bucks.
MLive.com
Boxing or football? Former Michigan State star leaving options open
Le’Veon Bell has spent this fall in the boxing ring instead of on the football field; he beat another former running back in Adrian Peterson earlier this fall and this Saturday will take on former MMA fighter Uriah Hall in his professional debut. But he isn’t completely ruling out...
MLB commissioner: A’s likely to leave Oakland for Las Vegas
It’s a safe bet that the Athletics will leave Oakland for Las Vegas, according to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Manfred
MLive.com
Poll results: Jim Harbaugh edges Mel Tucker as readers’ choice
When it comes to the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry, the Spartans have fared better in recent history, winning 10 of the last 14 meetings -- including a two-game winning streak under head coach Mel Tucker. As we head into Saturday night’s battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy, MLive polled Wolverine...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Michael Rasmussen suspended two games, further depleting depth
The NHL has suspended Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen for two games for high-sticking Boston’s David Krejci Thursday in the Bruins’ 5-1 victory at TD Garden. Rasmussen will sit out Saturday’s game against Minnesota at Little Caesars Arena and Monday at Buffalo. He is eligible to return Thursday against Washington.
MLive.com
Game Day Metro Detroit! See district opening football playoff schedule
The state playoffs for 11-player and 8-player football have arrvied and there are 46 games involving Metro Detroit teams this weekend.
MLive.com
Red Wings look to regroup against surging Bruins in Marchand’s return
The Boston Bruins, among the eight Eastern Conference playoff teams, were the fashionable choice to regress this season. Instead, the Bruins are off to a 6-1-0 start under first-year coach Jim Montgomery, tied for first overall in the NHL with Vegas (12 points). They will present the Detroit Red Wings (3-1-2) with their toughest challenge thus far tonight at TD Garden (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit).
MLive.com
Red Wings look to tighten up after two losses
DETROIT – On the surface, the Detroit Red Wings’ 5-1 loss Thursday against Boston resembled many of their recent games at TD Garden – the Bruins dominated special teams, scored in bunches and Brad Marchand had a field day. But coach Derek Lalonde took at least one...
MLive.com
Game Day Kalamazoo: See Round 1 playoff schedule, Player of the Week winner
KALAMAZOO, MI – After sweat-soaked summer two-a-days and nine weeks with noses to the grindstone, the reward has arrive for 288 of Michigan’s best high school football teams. But the main prize awaits at Detroit’s Ford Field and Marquette’s Superior Dome, and Friday’s games are the first step...
MLive.com
Lions offense finally getting healthy, including D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown
ALLEN PARK -- D’Andre Swift has missed three games in a row, which certainly isn’t good for the reeling Detroit LIons. But he’s also missed a slew of practice time along the way, which has prevented him from finding rhythm and chemistry within the construct of the offense.
