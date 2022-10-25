ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLive.com

Red Wings register ‘best win to date’ with team effort

DETROIT – All wins aren’t the same, some feel a little better than others. Such was the case with the Detroit Red Wings’ 2-1 victory Saturday against the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena. It was the way his team earned two points that prompted coach Derek...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

MLive.com

MLive.com

EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Lucas Raymond heats up as Red Wings edge Wild

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings, with a depleted lineup, desperately needed someone to raise their game to a higher level. Lucas Raymond did just that, scoring his first two goals of the season Saturday in a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena. The Red...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Tigers re-sign veteran lefty to minor-league deal

The Detroit Tigers have re-signed veteran left-hander Miguel Del Pozo to a minor-league deal. Del Pozo, 30, has been an effective reliever over the last two seasons for the Toledo Mud Hens and briefly pitched for the Tigers in the big leagues in 2021. He also had short big-league stints...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Poll results: Jim Harbaugh edges Mel Tucker as readers’ choice

When it comes to the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry, the Spartans have fared better in recent history, winning 10 of the last 14 meetings -- including a two-game winning streak under head coach Mel Tucker. As we head into Saturday night’s battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy, MLive polled Wolverine...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Michael Rasmussen suspended two games, further depleting depth

The NHL has suspended Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen for two games for high-sticking Boston’s David Krejci Thursday in the Bruins’ 5-1 victory at TD Garden. Rasmussen will sit out Saturday’s game against Minnesota at Little Caesars Arena and Monday at Buffalo. He is eligible to return Thursday against Washington.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings look to regroup against surging Bruins in Marchand’s return

The Boston Bruins, among the eight Eastern Conference playoff teams, were the fashionable choice to regress this season. Instead, the Bruins are off to a 6-1-0 start under first-year coach Jim Montgomery, tied for first overall in the NHL with Vegas (12 points). They will present the Detroit Red Wings (3-1-2) with their toughest challenge thus far tonight at TD Garden (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit).
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings look to tighten up after two losses

DETROIT – On the surface, the Detroit Red Wings’ 5-1 loss Thursday against Boston resembled many of their recent games at TD Garden – the Bruins dominated special teams, scored in bunches and Brad Marchand had a field day. But coach Derek Lalonde took at least one...
DETROIT, MI

