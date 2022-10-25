The Boston Bruins, among the eight Eastern Conference playoff teams, were the fashionable choice to regress this season. Instead, the Bruins are off to a 6-1-0 start under first-year coach Jim Montgomery, tied for first overall in the NHL with Vegas (12 points). They will present the Detroit Red Wings (3-1-2) with their toughest challenge thus far tonight at TD Garden (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit).

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO