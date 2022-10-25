ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Nicki Minaj’s son’s epic Minions-themed 2nd birthday party

By Riley Cardoza
 5 days ago

Nicki Minaj threw an epic Minions party for her son’s 2nd birthday.

“On 9/30/22 you turned 2,” the rapper captioned an Instagram slideshow on Monday with photos of herself, husband Kenneth Petty and their toddler, whose name they have yet to reveal.

“#PapaBear, your Dad & I love you so much,” she continued, using her son’s nickname. “You make us so happy. You’re perfect.

“Thank you for giving mama new meaning to life. God cover you. Always.”

Minaj highlighted a special celebrity guest , thanking Cassie for attending with husband Alex Fine and their two daughters, Frankie, 2, and Sunny, 1.

“Full circle moment,” the Grammy nominee gushed. “From rapping about Cassie to having kids the same age. I love you guys so much.”

Minaj went on to give her followers a glimpse of the birthday bash’s decor, from a “magic mocktail bar” to a “slime station.”

She gushed over the “next level” party, calling it “so beautiful.”

Minaj thanked Cassie and Alex Fine for coming.
The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper, 39, and Petty, 44, became parents in September 2020 when their son arrived , nearly one year after their wedding .

Minaj went into labor just after she “got out of the shower,” she told her Twitter followers in December 2020.

Minaj refers to her toddler as “Papa Bear” but has yet to share his real name.
“As soon as I started scooting over to [Petty] in the bed I just felt the water start coming out,” the “Queen Radio” host continued, adding that the “epidural didn’t hurt” and “took [her] ass right to sleep.”

In May of the following year, Minaj shared a rare video of her baby boy beginning to walk .

The “Starships” singer previously spoke about her parenthood wishes, telling Complex that she was “put here to be a mother.”

She explained, “I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head.”

