ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Auburn 4-star running back commit Jeremiah Cobb posts about Georgia offer

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fe0sv_0iln08EV00

Auburn's most electric 2023 commitment receives a Georgia offer.

Jeremiah Cobb has received an offer from the Georgia Bulldogs.

The 4-star Montgomery, AL native has been committed to Auburn since selecting the Tigers over Clemson and Tennessee on July 1st earlier this year. His senior season has been nothing short of impressive and has drawn interest from the Georgia Bulldogs.

Cobb went to social media to share pictures from his visit to Athens and of him sporting a Georgia uniform.

Cobb is a threat in the running and passing game and will more than likely have an immediate role in Auburn's offense should he stay committed to the Tigers. With Tank Bigsby possibly on his way out and heading to the NFL Draft after this season, the potential for carries will open up for Cobb as a true freshman on the Plains regardless of who will be over the offense in 2023.

At 5-foot-11, 185-pounds, the Montgomery Catholic running back has shown flashes of greatness and become a human highlight reel when watching his tape. It's no surprise that Georgia has shown interest in Cobb. We will see how the drama and potential fallout at Auburn impact his recruitment over the coming months.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Florida vs. Georgia football: Paul Finebaum voices disdain for not playing rivalry game on campuses

Florida and Georgia football have played their annual rivalry game on a neutral site in Jacksonville, Fla., for the better part of the past century. But not everyone wants that continue, including Paul Finebaum. Finebaum contended Friday that playing the game in Jacksonville robs both the Gators and Bulldogs of chances to show off the investments they've made to their respective campuses.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox5atlanta.com

A somber UGA team arrives in Jacksonville

The Georgia Football family is in mourning ahead of their big game in Jacksonville on Saturday. UGA legend Vince Dooley passed away on Friday. The team arrived in Florida just shortly after the news broke.
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Tennessee football: 3 reasons Volunteers will win SEC East over Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers are having one of their strongest seasons in years. Hendon Hooker and the rest of Tennessee football are considered now legitimate contenders for the National Championship, even more so as a threat to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC East division. The Volunteers are currently trailing the Bulldogs, but here are three reasons why Tennessee can still end up winning the SEC East.
KNOXVILLE, TN
auburntigers.com

Tigers fall to No. 1 Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. — Playing toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the country, Auburn soccer traded blows with Alabama in a scoreless draw for 86 minutes, but it was the Tide who was able to find the back of the net in the 87th minute to seal the victory.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy