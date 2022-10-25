Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Friend Never Cleans Her House And She Was Insulted When I Offered To HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
The Mystery Marfa Lights of TexasD MorenoHouston, TX
City of Houston Getting a World Class Surf ParkPool MagazineHouston, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas roundup: No. 1 Franklin roars past No. 6 Cameron Yoe, 63-7
FRANKLIN — Jayden Jackson scored three first-half touchdowns as No. 1 Franklin opened up a 35-0 halftime lead en route to a blowout of Cameron Yoe to stay unbeaten and clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs from District 11-3A Division I. Bryson Washington scored the first touchdown...
WacoTrib.com
China Spring tunes up for playoff run with 48-7 romp at Waxahachie Life
WAXAHACHIE — The first cold, wet weekend of the season did little to dampen China Spring’s tune-up for a championship run Friday night as the Cougars rolled to a 48-7 victory over Waxahachie Life in steady, blowing first-half rain at Mustang Stadium. The top-ranked Cougars clinched the District...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 10 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 28, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor defense delivers in 45-17 win over Texas Tech
LUBBOCK — This was supposed to be Patrick Mahomes’ night. It was expected to be a funereal experience for Baylor from a sold-out crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium all dressed in black. But on a night where everything seemed to favor Texas Tech, the Bears answered with their...
WacoTrib.com
Big play barrage lifts Marlin past Rosebud-Lott
MARLIN — It was a cold, wet, windy night and the action on the field wasn’t perfect either. But the Marlin Bulldogs found a way to get the job done versus Rosebud-Lott in a Falls County showdown. Marlin established a 26-point lead early in the third quarter and...
WacoTrib.com
Baylor Bears 45, Texas Tech Red Raiders 17: Richard Reese finds the end zone, touchdown Bears!
Richard Reese scores for Baylor on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Baylor Bears defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 45-17, in Lubbock, Texas.
WacoTrib.com
How they match up: Baylor vs. Texas Tech
Baylor’s offense has shown tremendous balance by averaging 261 yards passing and 197.3 rushing. Quarterback Blake Shapen and running back Richard Reese have been highly productive, and a multitude of receivers have contributed. Texas Tech ranks third in the Big 12 in total defense by allowing 354.86 yards per game, but the Bears have enough weapons to put up a lot of points against the Red Raiders.
WacoTrib.com
John Werner's college picks: Texas Tech atmosphere will overwhelm Bears
Saturday night’s Baylor-Texas Tech matchup in Lubbock is bursting with storylines. Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire will face his old boss, Baylor coach Dave Aranda, for the first time. All-Pro Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be back at his alma mater to be honored for his...
WacoTrib.com
Waco housing took a beating in September, but spending still robust
Spending remained strong in the Waco area, helping fuel continued economic expansion through last month despite high inflation numbers. An Amarillo economist in his September report said shelling out $115 million to build a new Waco High School also made a difference. Bucking the overall trend, the housing market took...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Dia de Golf; Music to hotels' ears; Zoo bids; Gas prices down
The city of Waco is soliciting bids to build an education center and veterinary hospital at Cameron Park Zoo just off North Fourth Street, one of the projects included in a $14.5 million bond package voters approved in 2019. Cost estimates have jumped some 50% since the proposal went to...
WacoTrib.com
Marlin Democrat vies with Itasca Republican for redrawn District 13 that includes East Waco
Self-described “progressive-moderate” Democrat Cedric Davis Sr. is vying with rural conservative Republican Angelia Orr to represent a Texas House District 13 completely reshaped in redistricting last year. After the decennial national census last year, state legislatures and municipal councils nationwide redrew district boundaries for all types of legislative...
WacoTrib.com
Criminal case hangs over Precinct 5 JP race, candidates focus on backgrounds
Neither candidate in the race to replace retiring Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal is making much of the pending misdemeanor charge against one of them. The matchup between the two Latinas with roots in South Waco is the first contested election for the seat in decades. Villarreal, a Democrat who has maintained a law practice during his 30 years on the bench, never drew a challenger.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Waco could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 12 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Fighting like Mom: West's Paxton draws inspiration from mother's cancer battle
WEST — Every October, sports teams across the country pin on their pink ribbons and don their pink socks and bandanas and sometimes pink jerseys to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For West junior Easton Paxton, wearing pink on the field hit a little different this year, as his mother Tina has been fighting her own battle with breast cancer.
WacoTrib.com
Lacy Lakeview woman indicted in September shotgun killing
A Lacy Lakeview woman was indicted Thursday on a capital murder charge in the shotgun killing of her neighbor. Police officers responding to an emergency call in the wee hours of Sept. 7 in the 400 block of Whispering Lane reported they saw Cynthia Ellen Ming, 51, naked and covered in blood climbing out a window in the home of her neighbor, Angie Bush, who they found on the floor inside with wounds that proved fatal.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge in Robinson wreck
A Waco man was indicted Thursday on an intoxication manslaughter charge stemming from a September wreck that killed two in Robinson. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Bobbie Daniel Molina, 27, of Waco, in the crash at about 2:10 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 3100 block of South Loop 340.
Comments / 0