Tennessee State

Celebrities react to death of actor, Tennessee native Leslie Jordan

By Ethan Illers
CBS 42
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Actor Leslie Jordan died Monday in a car crash in Hollywood, according to multiple reports .

Jordan’s death sparked lots of reaction, as many celebrities took to social media to express their grief and condolences.

Actor Leslie Jordan dies following crash

“Completely heartbroken,” actress Jackee Harry wrote on Twitter . “Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend.”

“My heart is broken,” actor and producer Sean Hayes wrote . “Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

The Jennifer Hudson Show said Jordan , “touched so many hearts, including ours. He was not only a beloved comedian, but our dear friend. Sending out love and condolences to his family, friends and fans.

“Leslie Jordan will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones,” CMT said .

Comedian and actor Billy Eichner, the star of the new movie Bros , wrote , “Leslie Jordan. What an angel. Gone much too soon. RIP.”

“I just heard about Leslie Jordan. This is unbelievably tragic,” Ellen DeGeneres said on Twitter . “He was such a light. Sending love to his family and friends.”

Actor George Takei said he is , “stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit.”

Years ago, Leslie Jordan walked into one of my book signings and his sweetness and his wicked sense of humor made us fast friends,” Paula Deen wrote on Facebook . “Today I learned that that sweet friend of mine has gone to meet Jesus, and my heart is breaking for his family, his fans, and all those who call him a friend. Rest in peace, love, and light, Leslie.”

Singer Lance Bass, from boy band NSYNC, said , “Legend is not a large enough word to describe Leslie Jordan. No one made me laugh harder. This one is heartbreaking. Rest well my friend.”

Genice Williams
4d ago

He was one funny guy I really enjoyed watching him on television.He was small in statute but huge on keeping his fans laughing.He was that kind of guy.One of a kind REST HIGH ON THAT MOUNTAIN OF GOD!!❤️

faithful [me]
4d ago

My condolences to his family and community of actors. He was a sweetheart who loved his family .

okay alright
4d ago

Am advocate for LGBTQ that was loved by so many, including those in the GOP who want to deny those like him their rights as humans and Americans. Love ya Leslie. You will be missed.

