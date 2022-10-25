Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Subway crime: Man stabs subway rider who refused to argue with him
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man stabbed a subway rider in the back early Friday morning. According to authorities, at around 4:20 a.m. on October 28, the victim, a 58-year-old man was walking on a southbound A line platform at the 125th Street-St. Nicholas Avenue station in Harlem.
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx
BRONX - Cops have identified the victim who was gunned down in front of a Bronx supermarket last week during an early morning shooting in Olinville. Now investigators are hoping they get the tips they need to catch the gunman and bring closure to the victim’s family.
Police searching for child predator on the loose in Borough Park
A 7-year-old girl was standing on 38th Street in Borough Park on Friday evening when a man lured her inside a building.
Man stabs commuter who ignored him when he tried to pick fight in subway
Police are searching for a man who stabbed a commuter in a Harlem subway station early Friday morning when the victim ignored his provocations, according to police.
Cops nab two for fatal 2021 Inwood robbery, NYPD says
Two men wanted for a fatal shooting in Inwood have been arrested — ten months after the killing occurred, police said Saturday. Luis Rodriguez, 28, and Jeremy Lopez, 21, are facing murder, robbery and assault charges for the Dec. 17, 2021 slaying on Academy St., about a block from Inwood Hill Park. The two men are accused of opening fire on 29-year-old Ranier Rodriguez and a 21-year-old man ...
NYPD investigating murder-suicide in Brooklyn
A man fatally shot a woman sitting in a car a block from Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Friday, then turned his gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, police said. Cops called to the corner of Crown St. and Franklin Ave. in Crown Heights at 5:15 a.m. found the unidentified woman, who believed to be 44, sitting in the passenger side of the parked car. She had been shot once in the head and ...
NBC New York
Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop
The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
NYC man stabbed in unprovoked Harlem subway attack says his attacker was urinating in station
A straphanger was stabbed in the back during an unprovoked attack at a Harlem subway station early Friday, police and the victim said. Taofeek Agisegiri, 54, was replacing his MetroCard while on a break from his job at a nearby city housing project at about 4:30 a.m. when he passed a man urinating at the A/B/C/D station at W. 125th St. and St. Nicholas Ave. As he passed, some of the liquid ...
Man stabbed at Times Square subway station
NEW YORK - A Queens man has been charged in a stabbing in the walkway beneath the Times Square subway station. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say it started when a group of men got into an argument. Two of them began fighting with each other and one pulled out a knife.A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jermaine Cloud, was slashed in the face. He was treated at Bellevue and taken into police custody.Cloud is facing multiple charges, including assault.
bkreader.com
Suspect Nabbed in Fatal Shooting of Teen Girl at Brooklyn House Party
A suspect cops say fired the shot that killed a 17-year-old girl at a Brooklyn house party has been nabbed, a police source said Wednesday. Javone Duncan, 22, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon Wednesday. The source said Duncan fired a single shot into the chest...
fox5ny.com
5 females accused of attacking, robbing girl in Queens subway station
NEW YORK - A 15-year-old girl was pushed to the ground, punched, kicked, and robbed in a Queens subway station. The NYPD says it happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday in the mezzanine level of the Woodhaven Boulevard 'R' line subway station. The girl was approached by five females. They...
2 found dead next to Medgar Evers College; police probing as murder-suicide
Two people were fatally shot this morning in what police are investigating as a murder-suicide in Brooklyn.
californiaexaminer.net
Man Arrested In Queens Teen’s Death In Vacant Brooklyn Apartment
Authorities say they have detained a suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl who was found in a vacant apartment in a large Brooklyn complex. On Wednesday, local resident Javone Duncan was charged with murder and weapon possession in connection with the October 10 death of Raelynn Cameron, police said. Duncan, who is 22 years old, has not yet been linked to an attorney.
Shooting at Brownsville restaurant leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded
It happened on Strauss Street just before 9 a.m.
Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
NBC New York
NYC College Student Followed Out of Train, Suffers Head Injury in Another Random Transit Attack
Gustavo Velasques got a frantic phone call from his son Thursday, after the 18-year-old became yet another victim of random violence in the New York City subway system. Moments before the call, a stranger had followed the teen and delivered a devastating blow to the back of his head at the East 138th Street and Alexander subway station.
Stabbing victim tells CBS2 "I just thought I was about to die"
NEW YORK - Police continue to search for the man responsible for what they're calling a pair of random attacks on women in Bushwick, Brooklyn. An 18-year-old was stabbed in broad daylight Wednesday, and another woman was punched in the face. CBS2 spoke with the first victim, who said the suspect walked up behind her by the intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker Street. He allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground before stabbing her at least twice in the stomach. "I just started screaming, like, 'help, for help!'" the victim told CBS2. "I just thought I was about to...
One dead, another critical after shooting inside Brooklyn restaurant, police say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — One man died and another was critically injured in a shooting inside a Brooklyn restaurant Thursday morning, authorities said. The suspect opened fire inside the eatery, Miguel’s, at 2315 Strauss Street just before 9 a.m., police said. Eyon Johnson, 46, of Brooklyn, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died from his injuries, police […]
NBC New York
Police Looking for Five Suspects in Subway Mugging Queens
Police are looking for five suspects they say beat up and robbed a 15-year-old girl in the Elmhurst section of Queens on Thursday. Investigators say it was around 3:10p.m. on October 27 in the Woodhaven Boulevard 'R' line train station, when five unknown individuals pushed the 15-year-old to the ground, beat her up, and then took her wallet before running away.
Fire inspector stabbed in back in New York City subway station
Police in New York City report that a man stabbed in the back by a knife by an unknown suspect on a subway platform was identified as a New York City fire inspector. Taofeek Ajisegiri, 54, said in an interview with the New York Post that people in America don’t care about each other anymore. Ajisegiri, who was stabbed on Friday, said other passengers just sat and watched. Some even walked by as he was being stabbed. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and received 12 stitches on his wound. The attack appears to be unprovoked. The post Fire inspector stabbed in back in New York City subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
