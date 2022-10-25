Read full article on original website
Woman in wheelchair dead after being hit by cement truck in Logan
LOGAN, Utah — A woman died Friday morning after a cement truck hit her as she crossed Logan’s Main Street in a motorized wheelchair, according to police. “It was just an unfortunate set of coincidences that took place,” Jeff Simmons, Logan’s Assistant Chief of Police said.
I-15 express lanes to start tolling in Davis and Weber Counties
OGDEN, Utah — Tolling will begin on the northbound and southbound express lanes, also known as carpool lanes, on Interstate 15 beginning Oct. 31. Tolling will be on express lanes between Layton Parkway in Layton, Utah, and Riverdale Road in Ogden, Utah. Once tolling begins, the express lanes can...
Recreational Risk: Polaris RZRs still catching fire despite years of recalls
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s safe to say thousands of people own and operate Polaris RZRs with absolutely no issues. The issues that do arise have had deadly consequences. Recalls over the years show one thing in common: fire. An explosion of flames. Brian and Terah Jones bought...
Dozens still evacuated as crews demolish smoldering building
SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of people who were evacuated due to a fire at an under-construction apartment complex in Sugar House were still not allowed to go home Wednesday night. As crews continue trying to put out the fire, there are still apartments crews don’t consider safe. Part...
Woman critically injured after being hit by car in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car in downtown Salt Lake City Thursday morning. Police said the collision happened at approximately 7 a.m. near 400 West and 400 South. Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department...
Vancouver drops out of contention for 2030 Olympics, now down to Salt Lake City vs. Sapporo
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City’s chances of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics just got better. Vancouver, Canada, dropped out of contention Thursday morning, leaving only Salt Lake and Sapporo, Japan, as the two host candidates for 2030. Vancouver had to end its bid after the province...
Some Sugar House fire evacuees still not allowed back as demolition continues
SALT LAKE CITY — Some evacuees of the Sugar House fire still can’t go home, and found out Thursday evening that there’s no set timeline on when they can return. The fire tore through an unoccupied apartment complex under construction this week, leading to the evacuation of more than 1,000 people in two neighboring apartment communities.
Restaurant reopens after massive fire in Sugar House forced their doors to close
SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to finding a good place to eat on a Friday night, Kimi’s Chop and Oyster House in Sugar House is a pretty good option. You might even meet Kimi Eklund herself, who loves to greet her customers. But after what happened just across the street earlier this week, it was her customers who wanted to talk to her.
Tips to keep your child safe this Halloween
SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is just around the corner, which means streets will soon be filled with trick-or-treaters whose focus on candy may distract them from watching cars. “We know there are a lot of kids out walking. It’s really important that drivers are extra cautious, extra aware,”...
High school students learn about dangers of shrinking Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — Students from the west side of Salt Lake City took a field trip to Antelope Island Thursday to see the expanding lakebed of the Great Salt Lake. It can leave a lasting impact and an appreciation for the outdoors, especially when things aren’t quite right.
