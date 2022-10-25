ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, WY

Woman in wheelchair dead after being hit by cement truck in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — A woman died Friday morning after a cement truck hit her as she crossed Logan’s Main Street in a motorized wheelchair, according to police. “It was just an unfortunate set of coincidences that took place,” Jeff Simmons, Logan’s Assistant Chief of Police said.
LOGAN, UT
I-15 express lanes to start tolling in Davis and Weber Counties

OGDEN, Utah — Tolling will begin on the northbound and southbound express lanes, also known as carpool lanes, on Interstate 15 beginning Oct. 31. Tolling will be on express lanes between Layton Parkway in Layton, Utah, and Riverdale Road in Ogden, Utah. Once tolling begins, the express lanes can...
OGDEN, UT
Dozens still evacuated as crews demolish smoldering building

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of people who were evacuated due to a fire at an under-construction apartment complex in Sugar House were still not allowed to go home Wednesday night. As crews continue trying to put out the fire, there are still apartments crews don’t consider safe. Part...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Tips to keep your child safe this Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is just around the corner, which means streets will soon be filled with trick-or-treaters whose focus on candy may distract them from watching cars. “We know there are a lot of kids out walking. It’s really important that drivers are extra cautious, extra aware,”...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

