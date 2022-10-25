ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audrain County, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: this article has been changed to accurately reflect the amount of property damage. Audrain County deputies arrested a man Saturday following an overnight chase across Mid-Missouri. The chase happened early Friday morning. Michael J. Brooks, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person hurt after shooting at east Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police Officers are working to learn more following a shooting in East Columbia on Saturday. The department says they identified one potential suspect and brought them in for questioning around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers say they responded to the 200 block of Old Highway 63 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for shots fired.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia fire crews respond to residential structure fire early Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. Saturday around 5:25 a.m, the Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of South Eastwood Circle and Business Loop 70 for a reported residential structure fire. Columbia Fire said they got multiple reports and calls from drivers traveling along I-70 saying they could see the flames from the highway.
kjluradio.com

kjluradio.com

KMIZ ABC 17 News

kjluradio.com

Road rage incident in Rosebud ends with assault, law enforcement searches for suspect

The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding the driver of a gray Dodge pickup truck involved in a road rage incident. The sheriff reports it was around 4:30 Saturday afternoon when the incident started on Highway 28, just east of Rosebud. The incident ended when both vehicles pulled into the Rosebud General Store. The driver of the pickup exited his vehicle and assaulted the other driver. The man was last seen traveling south on Danz Road.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

University of Missouri Police officer discharges weapon while responding to incident; investigation shows man shot himself

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police Department is investigating an incident where a University of Missouri Police officer discharged his weapon. Just before 9:30 Friday night, MUPD responded to a potential medical incident in a parking lot south of Hearnes Center on the University of Missouri campus. According to a news release, an officer went up
kjluradio.com

Columbia Police investigate officer-involved shooting & apparent suicide on MU campus

The Columbia Police Department is investigating an apparent suicide and officer-involved shooting on the MU campus. The MU Police Department reports it was called to a medical incident Friday night around 9:25 in a parking lot south of Hearnes Center. As an officer was approaching a vehicle in the lot, he saw a man inside the vehicle holding a gun. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead, he raised the gun and fired it. The MUPD officer responded by firing one round.
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE RESIDENT CHARGED FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT ON A PREGNANT WOMAN

A Boonville resident has been charged with felonies after assaulting woman, who is seven months pregnant. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Boonville Police Department responded to a residence in Boonville for a report of a disturbance. Authorities report that Brice Key allegedly threw a bag with...
kjluradio.com

Boonville man arrested for punching woman who's seven-months pregnant

A Cooper County man is arrested for assaulting a pregnant woman. Brice Key, 21, of Boonville, was taken into custody Monday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree domestic assault. He's being held on a $15,000 bond. According to court records, officers were called to...
abc17news.com

Fulton man arrested on suspicion of child enticement

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a Fulton man on suspicion of child enticement on Wednesday. The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that Cory Rickabaugh, 51, allegedly had several sexually explicit conversations with a child younger than 15 years old. CPD also claims photos were exchanged between Rickabaugh and the child.
abc17news.com

Mexico authorities identify source of school threat

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) Police in Mexico have identified the source of a threat that led to all district schools being shut down Friday. Police detained a juvenile who is suspected of being the source of the threats, but has since been released from police custody, the Mexico Department of Public Safety said Friday morning.
