ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopCrush

Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far

Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
thebrag.com

Record label drops Kanye following chain of worrying statements

Following a chain of controversial social media statements, Def Jam Recordings have reportedly severed ties with Kanye West. Kanye’s last album with the record label was in last August with the release of Donda. The album’s follow up Donda 2 is yet to be released on streaming services and is currently only available via his Stem Player.
The Guardian

Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties

In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
The Independent

Madame Tussauds removes Kanye West wax figure from public view

Madame Tussauds has removed its wax figure of Kanye West from public view.The model of the US rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has been moved to an archive by the museum.It follows several companies including Adidas ending their partnerships with West and him dropping off the Forbes billionaire list amid controversial remarks.A spokeswoman for Madame Tussauds London told the PA news agency: “Ye’s (Kanye West’s) figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive.“Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they...
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Demands $100M From Brad Pitt Amid His Messy Court Battles With Angelina Jolie? Bullet Train Actor Reportedly Selling His Production Company

Brad Pitt has managed to annoy Jennifer Aniston as his relationship with Angelina Jolie hits an all-time low amid their court battles, a new report claimed. Sources told Heat UK, in its latest edition, that Brad Pitt is planning on selling his production company called Plan B, which he set up with Jennifer Aniston, for a huge payout, which has left the FRIENDS actress demanding a cut of the profits. An unnamed source said:
Pitchfork

Kanye West’s Donda Academy Abruptly Calls Off 2022-23 School Year

Kanye West’s private school is closing for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, The Times, Hollywood Unlocked, and ESPN report. The school’s principal, Jason Angell, reportedly emailed students’ parents, “Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner.”
The Independent

Kanye West moved to archive at Madame Tussauds London

Madame Tussauds has removed its wax figure of Kanye West from public view. The model of the US rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has been moved to an archive by the museum. It follows several companies including Adidas ending their partnerships with West and him dropping...
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Must Apparently Pay For Their Own Travel And Hotel

For fans who want a behind-the-scenes look at the popular game show Jeopardy!, there’s now a podcast for that. Called Inside Jeopardy!, the producers will discuss facts about the show that many may not have heard before. A producer named Sarah Whitcomb Foss was recently on the podcast and opened up about how contestants get to Los Angeles for their first episode.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy