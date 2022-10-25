Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rise Southern Biscuits to Make Florida Debut in Winter Park
"Our fluffy, buttermilk and Cheddar biscuits are made from scratch and filled with savory ingredients ranging from crispy bacon and country sausage to fried green tomatoes and our famous Righteous Chicken.”
These Florida Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Bites
TripAdvisor found the nation's best places to grab a fast and casual meal.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Air and Space Show takes to the skies in Sanford
Jets and planes took to the skies again at the Orlando Air and Space show, at Orlando Sanford International Airport. There were aircraft big and small, old and new, and loud!
thrillgeek.com
White Castle Crave & Go is now open in Orlando
Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location. The first of its kind in the White Castle system, Crave & Go is...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in New Smyrna Beach, FL
Florida's sleepy beach community of New Smyrna Beach is an ideal destination for families and those with furry loved ones. It's fairly known for its sandy beaches and various recreational activities, including hiking and paddling. Located south of Daytona Beach, New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County is also the second...
disneyfoodblog.com
Where To Find Vintage Disney Treasures in Orlando
We are celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company, almost 70 years of Disneyland, and over 50 years of Walt Disney World. Since the Disney brand has been around for SO long, we’ve seen a lot of changes as the company, films, and parks have grown, adapted, and modernized. But where does all of the “old” stuff go as Disney moves forward? We found one little treasure trove in Florida that has given some new life to some of Disney’s older items.
fox35orlando.com
Halloween events happening this weekend across Central Florida
Looking for something fun to do this Halloween? Here's a roundup of some Halloween events and fall celebrations happening across Central Florida this weekend. The City of Orlando will hold a fall festival and haunted house event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Engelwood Neighborhood Center. Ivanhoe Park...
tastychomps.com
A Foodie’s Guide to Thanksgiving in Orlando 2022 – Specials and More
Turkey – stuffing – the fixin’s – time with family and friends. Thanksgiving is upon us once again here in Orlando. But – sometimes we want to leave the cooking to others for Thanksgiving, or want to find a place with very good turkey to cook at home. Or perhaps you are visiting Orlando and are looking for a place to celebrate Thanksgiving while vacationing here. Below are some of our featured highlights for Thanksgiving in Orlando this year – take a look and make sure to make reservations ASAP!
Watch: Two bears bumble through the porch of a Florida home
Two black bears were caught on a security camera exploring the front porch of an Apopka, Florida, home on Sunday.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Friendly Neighborhood Theater still going strong
COCOA BEACH — The year is 1959. Fidel Castro came to power in Cuba, the average Florida home cost $6,000, and the original Ron John Surf shop opened for business in New Jersey. Space exploration had just begun, and the quiet little seaside town of Cocoa Beach claimed approximately 3,400 residents.
WESH
Central Florida dream interpreter breaks down the science behind dreams
ORLANDO, Fla. — How many times has this happened to you? You wake up in the middle of a bad dream and wondered "what was that about?" Can dreams be interpreted? Some say there's a science behind it all. One local "dream scientist" breaks it down in a way that's fascinating.
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 28, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ivan Alexander Arboleda. Date of Birth 05/31/1978. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Resist Officer WO Viol. Jenelle April Blaylock. Date...
whatnoworlando.com
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The growing sports bar & grill chain Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux looks to expand its Central Florida footprint, according to a recent report in the Orlando Business Journal. The first location is reported to be planned for the Clermont/Winter Garden area, aiming for a “late 2023” opening. The next two are planned for Altamonte Springs and The Villages.
floridaing.com
What Happened to Lake Apopka?
If you’re looking for a place to laugh in Florida, look no further than Lake Apopka. A little piece of Florida history: In the 1980s, Lake Apopka was one of the most polluted lakes in the country. Thanks to a massive cleanup effort, it’s now teeming with wildlife and is a popular spot for fishing and birdwatching.
30 Fun Outdoor Activities for Adults to Enjoy Together
Your romance is hot enough as it is! And while being outside together is proven to be a great way to bond with your partner, it can be exhausting spending time in the Florida sun. Don't let the heat stop... The post 30 Fun Outdoor Activities for Adults to Enjoy Together appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Skyline Chili to Open Winter Garden Location
"I wanted to franchise a brand I had a deep passion for, and Skyline was a great fit for me. It was my first and only choice – just like when I was choosing what to eat as a kid growing up in Cincinnati!”
click orlando
Rain drenches parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain fell on portions of Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning and more wet weather is possible in the afternoon. By 6 a.m. Friday, most of the rain was north of metro Orlando, soaking Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties and moving north to northwest.
fox35orlando.com
Another family on Disney vacation gets car stolen at I-Drive resort lot
Orlando - A Mom from Syracuse, NY was really excited to bring her kids to Disney World, but on the second day of their vacation, their car rental was stolen from the resort lot. "We had a day at Magic Kingdom and then our next supposed park day, we went...
police1.com
‘10 best looking deputies you will ever see’: These new cops in Florida aren’t human
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Congratulations are in order over at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The agency welcomed 10 new deputies on Tuesday night in Titusville, Florida. But not the human kind. K-9 deputy Daisy Mae gave birth to 10 mini bloodhounds, six males and four females, the...
westorlandonews.com
110 Acres Acquired in Plant City, Florida
Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has acquired approximately 110 acres of industrial land located in Plant City, Florida. The site, located on the I-4 corridor, is between Tampa and Lakeland in east Hillsborough County and just three miles south of I-4. The site consists of approximately 70 net usable acres and is zoned industrial. It can accommodate approximately 950,000 square feet of Class A industrial product. The project will consist of two phases: Phase I will be a 665,000 square foot cross-dock distribution building (600′ x 1100′) and Phase II will be a 285,000 square foot rear-load distribution building (300′ x 950′).
Comments / 0