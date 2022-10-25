ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

HCSO: Witness hears gunshots, sees man collapse and die in driveway

By Jesse Mendez
 4 days ago

Update: An arrest has been made in this case. Details will be posted soon.

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Following the sound of gunshots, a man walked outside and collapsed on the driveway of a home in rural Edinburg, Hidalgo County investigators say.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Ricardo Guzman from Edinburg, investigators said.

When deputies arrived, they saw Guzman with gunshot wounds, lying on the driveway. He was declared dead by emergency medical services, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3apQ06_0ilmyZ8J00
    Photo by Reyna Rodriguez, ValleyCentral
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oej7c_0ilmyZ8J00
    Photo by Reyna Rodriguez, ValleyCentral
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKIsk_0ilmyZ8J00
    Photo by Reyna Rodriguez, ValleyCentral
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mdGr_0ilmyZ8J00
    Photo by Reyna Rodriguez, ValleyCentral
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cgixD_0ilmyZ8J00
    Photo by Reyna Rodriguez, ValleyCentral

Deputies arrived around 2:32 a.m. Tuesday at the 2700 block of Alberta Road following a welfare concern check early Tuesday morning.

A witness told deputies that gunshots were heard from inside the home and a man walked outside and collapsed on the driveway, the sheriff’s office said.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said this is an active homicide investigation, and he encourages anyone with additional information to call 956-383-8114.

Anonymous callers can contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-8477.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

