ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nunesmagician.com

FINAL SCORE: Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24

The Syracuse Orange looked for a rebound after last week’s loss, but despite a valiant second-half comeback attempt, they could not best the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, falling The Blue and Gold dominated time of possession the entire game, gradually wearing out the Mob defense and. The game started...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe O’Meter

Well Syracuse Orange fans, the good news is that even with an undefeated season out, the Orange are still going bowling. Yes, we’ve filled The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and now it’s just about playing for the best landing spot possible. Let’s check and...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: predictions and poll for Notre Dame

The (6-1) Syracuse Orange (6-1, 3-1 )look to start a new winning streak tomorrow afternoon when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3) visit. It’s an Orange Out and the capacity crowd will be hoping to start Halloween weekend off with a win.....otherwise it will be a wasted afternoon that could have been spent raking leaves.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: four things to watch vs Notre Dame

The (6-1) Syracuse Orange look to bounce back on Saturday afternoon when the (4-3) Notre Dame Fighting Irish come to the JMA Wireless Dome. This is our first opportunity to see how the 2022 squad responds to a loss, so here’s what we’re looking for this weekend. Christian:...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy