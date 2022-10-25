Read full article on original website
FINAL SCORE: Notre Dame 41, Syracuse 24
The Syracuse Orange looked for a rebound after last week’s loss, but despite a valiant second-half comeback attempt, they could not best the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, falling The Blue and Gold dominated time of possession the entire game, gradually wearing out the Mob defense and. The game started...
Syracuse women’s basketball recruitment update: the Orange land U18 Australian forward
From one promising recruit to another, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team is off to a great start on the recruitment front. This month, Syracuse received its second commitment for the recruiting class of 2023. The team landed Sophie Burrows, a 6-1 forward/center out of Victoria, Australia. Burrows thrived...
Syracuse football: Orange have enjoyed success as favorites this season
It has to be refreshing for Syracuse Orange fans to see Steve’s pieces every Monday and, more often than not, find out that ‘Cuse is favored in their next football game. That was the case again this week, marking the sixth time in eight matchups that the Orange are expected to win.
Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe O’Meter
Well Syracuse Orange fans, the good news is that even with an undefeated season out, the Orange are still going bowling. Yes, we’ve filled The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and now it’s just about playing for the best landing spot possible. Let’s check and...
Syracuse football: predictions and poll for Notre Dame
The (6-1) Syracuse Orange (6-1, 3-1 )look to start a new winning streak tomorrow afternoon when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3) visit. It’s an Orange Out and the capacity crowd will be hoping to start Halloween weekend off with a win.....otherwise it will be a wasted afternoon that could have been spent raking leaves.
TNIAAM Reacts: Syracuse football fans set expectations for rest of season
Welcome back for another results reveal for our latest TNIAAM Survey, part of the SB Nation Reacts series. And after a close loss to Clemson, the Syracuse Orange outlook for the rest of the season is getting clearer and clearer. Let’s get to the results:. What, no love for...
Syracuse football: four things to watch vs Notre Dame
The (6-1) Syracuse Orange look to bounce back on Saturday afternoon when the (4-3) Notre Dame Fighting Irish come to the JMA Wireless Dome. This is our first opportunity to see how the 2022 squad responds to a loss, so here’s what we’re looking for this weekend. Christian:...
