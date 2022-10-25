YouTube Does A TikTok? Video Streaming Platform's Makeover Includes Pinching Screen To Zoom In And Out Among Other Features

Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's Reasons For Buying Twitter: 'I Didn't Do It To Make Money. I Did It To Try To Help Humanity'
Elon Musk shared reasons why he is buying social media platform Twitter. A decision to welcome everyone to the platform could see user counts jump or cause more users to leave Twitter. The world’s richest man is nearing the finish line of acquiring social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR. With...
Elon Musk Gets A Piece Of Advice From Raoul Pal As He Takes Over Twitter: 'Society Will Break Apart If AI Proliferates'
Economist Raoul Pal on Friday took to Twitter to discuss the need for content moderation and the perils of relying solely on artificial intelligence, or AI. We need blockchain ID and content authentication urgently, Pal said. Incidentally, Elon Musk, suggested after taking over Twitter, Inc. TWTR the social media platform...
Amazon's Market Cap Bloodbath: Value Of Netflix, Paypal Combined Vanishes In A Flash
Amazon.com Inc AMZN rebounded Friday, climbing to the $100 level — gaining back about $100 billion in market cap — after basically seeing shares fall off a cliff on the previous day. The e-commerce giant reported third-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday, beating on the top...
Elon Musk Responds After Pranksters Posing As Laid-Off Twitter Employees Fool Media Outlets
After closing the $44 billion Twitter Inc TWTR buyout, Elon Musk's stance on Twitter employees is anticipated to be one of the most significant steps as he takes over the company. A report suggests he has no plans to cut staff, but he did not explicitly rule out layoffs. Amidst...
Adidas Channels Homer Simpson, Goes Back Into Hedges After Ending Kanye West Deal
Adidas AG ADDYY recently joined a host of companies to cut ties with controversial rapper Ye — formerly known as Kanye West — over his string of antisemitic comments. The company is out with a new shoe design that could be viewed as a bit of awkward humor, mixed with perfect timing.
