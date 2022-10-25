Read full article on original website
Clarksville seeks to restore historic jail
CLARKSVILLE — Local residents are hoping to bring a bit of history back to life. The Friends of Clarksville will be hosting their first annual chili cook-off on Saturday, November 19. The event will help raise funds to help fix up the historic one-cell jail. Built in 1880, the...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Wilmington Elementary PTO Halloween Bash 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Denver Place Elementary features crafts, games, trick-or-treat, music & dancing. Cost $2 per child or a donation from this list: pants sizes 3T and up (no jeans), shirts 3T-5T, disinfectant wipes/spray, hair brushes, lice kits, hair detangler, baby wipes, paper towels, toothbrushes.
Judge Carey speaks to Six and Twenty
The Six and Twenty Book Club meeting on October 7 was held at the First Christian Church’s community room. Mrs. Faye Mahaffey was the host and program leader for the day. The book she is circulating this year, “Saving Jemima: Life and Love with a Hard-luck Jay”, was written and illustrated by Julie Zickefoose, a biologist, writer, artist and wildlife rehabilitator.
Local Briefs: Blanchester to flush hydrants in November
The Blanchester Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants daily November 8-12. The water may turn colors during these dates. If water has color, let the faucet run until the water clears up. If you have any questions, please call 937-783-2621 and ask for Water Department Supervisor Wayne Moore.
Donate Toys for Tots at American Legion
WILMINGTON — American Legion Post 49 is proud to announce that they are a donation drop-off location for the Toys for Tots in Clinton County. They are accepting new, unwrapped toys from now until December 15, and they can also accept monetary donations (cash or checks made payable to “Toys for Tots Clinton County”).
Clinton County History Center garners state award
The Clinton County History Center was recently presented with a History Outreach Award in the category of Public Programming by the Ohio Local History Alliance during their annual meeting in October. The award is for “an outstanding contribution to the field of local history in the category of public programming.”...
McIntosh Real Estate Services sets grand opening, ribbon-cutting
WILMINGTON — Join McIntosh Real Estate Services LLC for a grand opening celebration on Friday, November 4. The event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, and includes tours of its new office and light refreshments. McIntosh Real...
DeHart named VP, CFO of Merchants National Bank
HILLSBORO — Merchants National Bank announced that Jacob “Jake” DeHart will be joining the bank as a vice president and CFO. In addition to his CFO duties, DeHart will have responsibilities in the Audit and Compliance, Bank Security, Business Development, Credit Risk, and Facilities departments. Having started...
Kiwanis, kids & WC ‘pool’ resources for swim lessons
WILMINGTON — Kiwanis swim lessons returned for the second series of 2022. These lessons were held at the Wilmington College Pool and utilized swim team members as lesson instructors. Forty-nine students — ranging in skills from beginner to intermediate — learned valuable water safety skills during 12 lessons....
Hurricane fights back but ousted by Wapak 28-14
WAPAKONETA, Ohio — Wapakoneta whipped up a big lead and then had to fight off the visiting Wilmington Hurricane Friday night in the opening round of the Ohio Division III playoffs, with the Redskins winning 28-14. The 13th-seeded 5-5 ‘Cane traveled to Auglaize County to take on the 4th-seeded 9-1 Redskins and their 9-game winning streak.
Church Brief: Concert at Port William Church
A sacred concert will be provided by Mark Ringwelski at the Port William Church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, October 30. The church is at 241 Main St. in Port William. Everyone is welcome.
Leaders now & future: Leadership Clinton students tour and learn
The Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative students had a busy day Tuesday touring and learning at the Clinton County History Center, Wilmington Fire Department, Clinton County Courthouse, the Veterans Services office and the old county jail. The LCYC is comprised of students from the school districts in the county “to instill...
Murphy Theatre sets auditions for ‘Do You Hear What I Hear’
WILMINGTON — Calling all thespians! Auditions for “Do You Hear What I Hear” — The Murphy Theatre Christmas Special — is just around the corner. All are welcome to audition, from ages five to 500, and if you can make it to all the rehearsals and performances that are posted on The Murphy Theatre’s website, then head on down to 50 W. Main St. with a song in your heart that you’ve prepared, or just come ready to belt out a few bars of something a cappella, or sing with the assistance of their friendly accompanist — and there’s a pretty good chance you’re in! If you have a number of scheduling conflicts however, then maybe next year will be a better fit for you.
Throwback Thursday: Sabina’s Fall Fest
These are some highlights from the News Journal on October 27, 1958:. ‘8th Ballot by Cardinals Fails To Elect New Pope’. “VATICAN CITY (AP) — Black smoke curled from a chimney of the Sistine Chapel for the second time today and the fourth in two days. It meant the 51 cardinals closeted in secret meeting could reach no agreement on the man who, in their estimation, would be the best teacher and pastor for a half billion Catholics.”
Equestrian teams open seasons this past weekend
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College equestrian teams opened their Western and Hunt seasons this past weekened. The Western season started with a home show against Ohio University and Ohio State University on Sunday. The three squads competed in a morning and afternoon show. For the a.m. show, Ciara Lawson...
WC volleyball drops match with Muskies
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The Wilmington College volleyball team hit a negative attack percentage in a 25-14, 25-13, 25-19 Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) defeat at Muskingum University on Wednesday evening. Muskingum hit a .273 clip for the match with 39 kills on 99 swings with a dozen attack errors....
WC men earn OAC playoff berth with 5-2 win
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team clinched a postseason berth on Wednesday evening with a resounding 5-2 Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) victory over Muskingum University. The Quaker offense left little to doubt as they scored early and often. Casey Miller got the scoring started...
WC women’s soccer mauls Muskingum 6-1
WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s soccer team kept its postseason hopes alive with a 6-1 thrashing of Muskingum University in an Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) contest at Williams Stadium on Wednesday evening. The Fightin’ Quakers did not waste any time opening the scoring as freshman Alex...
Sipple record leads Wildcats to 60-28 playoff blowout
CINCINNATI — Blanchester recorded the school’s first-ever road playoff win Friday night in convincing fashion, blowing out the Summit Country Day Silver Knights 60-28 in a Region 20 opening-round game. With the win, the Wildcats (8-3) advance to take on the region’s top seed, Valley View, 7 p.m....
Falcons outmuscle Tanks in 38-0 playoff win
CHILLICOTHE — With a statement drive to open the game, Clinton-Massie flexed its post-season muscle Friday night in a 38-0 win over No. 4 Unioto in the opening round of the Division IV Region 16 playoffs. Clinton-Massie (6-5) advances to the second round to play at No. 5 Urbana...
