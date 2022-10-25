WILMINGTON — Calling all thespians! Auditions for “Do You Hear What I Hear” — The Murphy Theatre Christmas Special — is just around the corner. All are welcome to audition, from ages five to 500, and if you can make it to all the rehearsals and performances that are posted on The Murphy Theatre’s website, then head on down to 50 W. Main St. with a song in your heart that you’ve prepared, or just come ready to belt out a few bars of something a cappella, or sing with the assistance of their friendly accompanist — and there’s a pretty good chance you’re in! If you have a number of scheduling conflicts however, then maybe next year will be a better fit for you.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO