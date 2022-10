WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – Halloween can be one of the most fun nights of the year for children across America, but for parents, it can be one of the most nerve-wracking as well. On average, twice as many kids are killed while walking on Halloween than on any other day of the year. By taking a few simple precautions, kids, parents and drivers can make celebrating Halloween fun and safe.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO