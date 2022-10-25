Read full article on original website
Leaders in Missoula discuss proposed crisis services levy
MISSOULA, Mont. — Local health and business leaders met in Missoula on Friday to discuss the crisis levy on this year's ballot. The meeting is the latest event in a months-long campaign to get funding approved. A handful of speakers answered questions on addressing homeless needs, mental health services...
Shelter organizers gear up for Johnson St. site opening in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Housing officials gathered at Missoula's Johnson Street Emergency Shelter for an open house on Thursday. The shelter is set to open for the season next Monday for people experiencing homelessness during Montana's harsh winter. Roughly 150 people can stay at the shelter each night. It's expected...
Missoula Aging Services volunteer recognized for service
MISSOULA, Mont. — A volunteer at Missoula Aging Services was nationally recognized for making a meaningful difference through volunteer service in the community. Chue Vang was featured in a video shown at the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards on Oct. 24 in New York City. Vang was...
Law enforcement reports large marijuana bust on Blackfeet Nation
MISSOULA, Mont. — One person is in custody facing charges of transporting large quantities of marijuana onto the Blackfeet Nation. Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted about it on Facebook Thursday night. Law enforcement officials received a tip on Wednesday about several individuals bringing in marijuana in government leased vehicles.
Photos show Ravalli County horses with manes, tails cut
MISSOULA, Mont. — New images show horses with cut tails and manes in Ravalli County. Three new photos from the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office show what one or more suspects have done to horses in the Stevensville area, along the Eastside Highway and Rathbun Lane. The deputy on the...
Missoula Co. commissioners seek applicants for advisory positions
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County commissioners are seeking applicants to fill 36 positions on advisory boards and committees that begin in 2023. Applications are available here.
Missoula Co. Incident Management Team returns home from Florida
MISSOULA, MT — Missoula County’s Western Montana Type 3 Incident Management Team is back home after almost three weeks in Florida. The team set out Sept. 28, flying to Atlanta and then driving to Tallahassee. The team was dispatched to North Port, a city about the size of...
Meeting on preserving Moon-Randolph Homestead to take place Thursday night
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moon-Randolph Homestead invites the public to a meeting about preserving the historic site that's two miles from downtown Missoula. One of the region’s oldest intact ranches is within the vast ancestral territories the Séli-Ql̓ispé people lived on for 14,000 years. The...
Haunted Peaks Big Sky returns
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 6th annual Haunted Peaks Big Sky brings four days of Halloween fun to get underway this morning. Events for all ages are offering traditional holiday activities, music and films. You can enjoy dancing, the 5k Haunted Fun Run, Big Sky's Dia de los Muertos Celebration,...
Detention officers file lawsuit against Missoula Co. for unpaid wages
MISSOULA, Mont. — In a lawsuit, detention officers in Missoula county claim the county owes them millions of dollars in backpay. The complaint was filed in early October. More than 80 Missoula County detention officers and Sheriff TJ McDermott are plaintiffs in the lawsuit claiming the county isn't following state law when it comes to sheriff's pay, which is effecting detention officers.
Westside Park celebrates grand opening of new playground
MISSOULA, MT — Missoula Parks and Recreation held the grand opening for its new playground Saturday afternoon. Mayor Jordan Hess kicked off the event with a speech and thanked donors for helping fund the new park at 4 p.m. The Westside Park had family fun for everyone, with DJ...
Old Gardiner Road now connects Yellowstone’s North Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs
Bozeman, Mont. — The road that will connect Gardiner back to Yellowstone National Park will be open to visitors starting Nov. 1. “The restaurants, the hotels, the tour services, they are totally dependent on this road being open, and now it is,” said Gov. Greg Gianforte. That road...
Montana Tech researchers receive nearly $700,000 grant for slag recovery
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Tech University researchers were awarded an over $700,000 in a grant to investigate the recovery of valuable metals from waste slags generated by mining and metallurgical industries. The $700,804 grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science. The project proposes a...
UM falls just short to Weber St., 24-21
MISSOULA, Mont. — FINAL SCORE:. Montana falls just short to Weber St. in a close road game, 24-21. This loss in week 9 marks Montana's third straight this season and the only three on the year. Initially UM lead at the start of the game following a field goal....
Yellowstone's north entrance, road to Mammoth to open Nov. 1
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park's North Entrance in Gardiner and the road to Mammoth Hot Springs will open to regular visitor traffic on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The following was sent out by Yellowstone National Park:. Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and road between the North...
Missoula Art Museum presents new photography exhibit
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Art Museum presents Omnipresent: Photographs from the MAM Collection, a new exhibit that features work by 20 artists. The museum surveyed photographs collected since 1975 for the first time. The public can come celebrate the new exhibit on Nov. 5 from 5 p.m. to...
'Yellowstone' season five to premiere at AMC theaters on Saturday
MISSOULA, Mont. — "Yellowstone", the hottest show starring Montana, and Oscar award winner Kevin Costner, is about to launch another season. Recent filming took place in cities like Missoula, Hamilton and Darby. Now, fans can't wait to see season five. The hit show follows the Dutton family, which owns...
Class A/AA soccer state championships
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Billings Central Catholic wins their 10th girls Class-A soccer state title over Whitefish beating the Bulldogs 2-1. Bozeman Gallatin wins their first girls Class-AA soccer state title over Missoula Sentinel beating the Spartans 3-1. Columbia Falls wins boys soccer, winning the Class-A state title for the...
