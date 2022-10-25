Read full article on original website
Related
What do the 4 candidates for Oklahoma governor have to say about education? CRT? Spending?
The Oklahoman asked readers to share their viewpoints on issues they believe the gubernatorial candidates vying for office in the Nov. 8 elections should focus on. We reached out to each candidate with a request to answer six questions that revolve around themes readers expressed in their responses. Here are answers from Natalie Bruno, Ervin Yen, Joy Hofmeister and Gov. Kevin Stitt. Stitt: Oklahoma has taken steps to expand greater resources to mothers ...
Pelosi says she and children are ‘heartbroken and traumatized’ by attack on Paul Pelosi
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said late Saturday that her family were “heartbroken and traumatized” after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently assaulted at their San Francisco home. “Sadly, a violent man broke into our family home yesterday morning, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,”...
Powerball jackpot rises to $1 billion next week, as no one wins again
On Saturday no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion.
Comments / 0