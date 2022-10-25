Read full article on original website
Gatos Silver Provides Bi-weekly Status Report
Gatos Silver, Inc. GATO ("Gatos Silver" or the "Company") is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). In its March 18, 2022 news release (the "Notice"), the Company announced the delay in the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which includes its audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the auditor's report thereon and the notes thereto, its management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 relating to the audited annual financial statements, and the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates relating to its annual filings by the filing deadline of March 31, 2022. In its May 13, 2022 news release, the Company announced the delay in the filing of its interim financial filings on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, which includes interim financial statements as at and for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, together with its management's discussion and analysis for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022 relating to the interim financial statements, and the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates relating to its interim filings by the filing deadline of May 16, 2022. In its August 5, 2022 news release, the Company announced the delay in filing its interim financial filings on Form 10-Q for the quarterly and year to date periods ended June 30, 2022, which includes interim financial statements as at June 30, 2022 and for the quarterly and year to date periods ended June 30, 2022, together with its management's discussion and analysis for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022 relating to the interim financial statements, and the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates relating to its interim filings by the filing deadline of August 15, 2022.
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Lawsuit Against BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) in Connection with Proposed Sale of the Company at $9.50 Per Share
Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder lawsuit has been filed against BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or the "Company") BTRS. On September 28, 2022, Billtrust announced that it would be acquired by EQT X Fund, an affiliate of private equity firm EQT. According to the announcement, Billtrust stockholders are expected to receive only $9.50 per share for their stock. Notably, prior to the announcement of this proposed sale of the Company to EQT, several analysts had assigned a price target for BTRS shares above the buyout price.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - Block & Leviton is investigating Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/ymab.
First Solar Is Fair Priced Despite Logistical Snarls Hitting Q3, Analysts Say
FSLR reported 3Q results that continued to be impacted by shipping headwinds and $30 million in unexpected logistics charges. KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp maintained an Overweight on First Solar, Inc FSLR with a $145 price target. Near-term challenges should decrease in time, and she thinks a healthy pace of bookings combined with ASP upside should outweigh ST issues.
What's Going On With Intel Shares
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading higher by 9.54% to $28.78 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS. The Santa Clara, California-based company's Q3 revenue was $15.3 billion. That's down 20% year-over-year. The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $15.43 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Its Investigation of Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) on Behalf of Investors
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Core Scientific, Inc. ("Core Scientific" or the "Company") CORZ investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your Core Scientific investments or...
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made. ESSEX MINERALS INC. ("ESX") TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 21, 2022:. Number of Shares: 44,000,000 shares. Purchase Price:...
8x8's Focus On Margin Improvement Impresses Analysts
Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated 8x8 Inc EGHT with a Buy and lowered the price target from $8 to $6. EGHT's 2Q23 revenue was in line with consensus, while EPS beat expectations on improving and better than expected margins. 2H23 revenue guidance was broadly in line (excluding FX), while the...
Visteon: Q3 Earnings Insights
Visteon VC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Visteon beat estimated earnings by 27.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same period last...
Tesla Stake Hiked By 14 Times — This Fund Also Trimmed Bets On Apple
Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. has increased its holdings of Tesla Inc TSLA stock by about 14 times in the third quarter from the second quarter, the company’s 13F filings show. What Happened: During the quarter ended September, Desjardins added over 76,000 shares of the EV maker, taking its...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (LTCH, LTCHW)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming October 31, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("Latch" or the "Company") LTCHLTCHW securities between May 13, 2021 and August 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SunPower Corporation - SPWR
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SunPower Corporation (""SunPower" or the "Company") SPWR. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether SunPower and certain of its...
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of RumbleON, Inc. (RMBL) Investigation
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / --Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers ofRumbleON, Inc. ("RumbleON" or the "Company") RMBL. Investors who purchased RumbleON sharesare encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rmbl.
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Uber Technologies Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies. Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened...
Australian Psychedelics: Incannex Business & Financials, New Research Center For Mushrooms & Eating Disorders
Clinical-stage biopharma company Incannex Healthcare Ltd. IXHL shared its quarterly activities report and appendix 4C for the period ended 30 September 2022, noticeably applying for several U.S. FDA approvals regarding its cannabinoid pharmaceutical products and psychedelic medicine therapies. As for numbers, Incannex’s total cash for the mentioned period was nearly...
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 28, 2022
According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Amplify Energy Corp AMPY was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Amplify Energy had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The current stock performance of Amplify Energy shows a 52-week-high of $9.86 and a 52-week-low of $3.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.39.
Tilray's Good Supply Cannabis Brand Launches New High-Potency Products
Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY, announced the expansion of Good Supply’s cannabis portfolio. The brand’s latest product release includes the launch of new high-potency strains and expanded distribution of its new bestselling products across Canada. Good Supply’s new fall high-potency flower launches include:. Granddaddy Purps: An indica,...
Canopy Could End Up Delisted: NASDAQ Objects To Its Game Plan To Speed Up Entry Into US Cannabis Market
Canopy Growth’s CGC WEED recently-announced plan to conquer the US cannabis market via consolidation of its U.S. assets into a new holding company, Canopy USA is facing serious hurdles. According to the company’s new regulatory filing with the SEC, the Nasdaq stock exchange disapproves of Canopy’s plan to consolidate...
