Dale A. “Deanie” Dankenbring, 67, of Waverly, MO, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Waverly Baptist Church with Rev. Zach Haffecke officiating. Burial will follow at the Waverly Cemetery Buck-Cary Edition. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Waverly Baptist Church in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.

WAVERLY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO