SALINE COUNTY CAREER CENTER FBLA TO HOST FOOD CHALLENGE
The Saline County Career Center (SCCC) Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Chapter will be hosting a Food Challenge for all Technical Student Organizations at SCCC in November. FBLA would like to invite the community to take part in the challenge. All items will be distributed by FBLA members to ten Little Food Pantries around Marshall. Items sought include non-perishable food such as canned goods, boxed foods and personal care items such as toothpaste, body wash, deodorant or shampoo.
SMITH-COTTON HIGH SCHOOL JROTC AND LOCAL VETERANS ORGANIZATIONS CO-SPONSORING VETERANS DAY PARADE IN SEDALIA
Smith-Cotton High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) and all local veterans organizations will be co-sponsoring a Veterans Day Parade to honor all veterans at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 in downtown Sedalia. All patriotic groups, school marching bands or any other organization that would like to...
SLATER BOARD OF EDUCATION TO PREPARE ELECTION NOTICE FOR APRIL ELECTION
The Slater Board of Education authorized Superintendent Terry Lorenz to prepare the election notice and sample ballot for the 2023 April election. Lorenz said there will be four board seats on the ballot in April. In other news from the meeting, attendance and enrollment numbers were reported. The elementary school...
MISSOURI ROUTE 240 CLOSED SOUTH OF FAYETTE DUE TO BRIDGE STRUCTURAL ISSUES
Missouri Route 240 is currently closed in Howard County approximately five miles south of Fayette due to a structural issue on the bridge over Salt Creek. At this time it is unknown how long the closure will be in place. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.
BRUNSWICK PORT TERMINAL TO RECEIVE $8.8 MILLION GRANT
The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission will be receiving a $8,768,000 grant from the United States Maritime Administration (MARAD) to further the development of container-in-barge shipping services at AGRIServices of Brunswick. The grant will upgrade the existing port terminal with a new container dock and related mooring structures, add a...
SEVERAL HALLOWEEN EVENTS ARE SCHEDULED IN SEDALIA
Several Halloween events are scheduled in the city of Sedalia on Friday, October 28. The Downtown Sedalia Trick-or-Treat event is scheduled to be held from 3 to 5 p.m. More than 20 businesses and organizations are handing out candy, including the Municipal Building at 200 South Osage Avenue and the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department at 319 South Lamine Avenue.
DALE A. “DEANIE” DANKENBRING
Dale A. “Deanie” Dankenbring, 67, of Waverly, MO, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Waverly Baptist Church with Rev. Zach Haffecke officiating. Burial will follow at the Waverly Cemetery Buck-Cary Edition. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Waverly Baptist Church in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
HOUSTONIA CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES WEEKLY TRASH RATE INCREASE
The Houstonia City Council met recently and discussed a weekly increase in trash rates. A five year extension was presented to the council by GFL Environmental. The proposal included a weekly $3.80 increase in trash service due to increased diesel fuel costs. The council voted to accepted the proposal. The council also voted to increase monthly trash rates to $15.00 starting in November 2022.
For sale: ranch-style house
Two-bedrom, one bathroom ranch-style house with attached garage and carport located at 953 S. Salt Pond in Marshall for sale. Must be pre-approved for showing.
PUBLIC WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT NUMBER 1 TO TEMPORARILY SHUT OF WATER ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 31
The Saline County Public Water Supply District (PWSD) Number 1 is set to temporarily shut off water at 9 a.m. Monday, October 31. The PWSD No. 1 is shutting off water to fix a water leak. Officials aren’t sure how long the water will be shut off.
SEDALIA WOMAN AND THREE JUVENILES INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sedalia woman and three juveniles were moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Friday, October 28, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 39-year-old Jennifer Jones lost control of the vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed. Jones’ vehicle traveled off the roadway, traveled over another roadway, became airborne and came to rest off the roadway.
Rummage Sale in Waverly
Rummage sale at the Waverly Community Building (at the Ballpark) Electric organ, curtains, pots & pans, table & 4 chairs, 60×102 table cloth and place mats, ceiling fan, iron centerpiece, baby through adult clothing, lots of misc.
BOONVILLE RESIDENT CHARGED FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT ON A PREGNANT WOMAN
A Boonville resident has been charged with felonies after assaulting woman, who is seven months pregnant. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Boonville Police Department responded to a residence in Boonville for a report of a disturbance. Authorities report that Brice Key allegedly threw a bag with...
