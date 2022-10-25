Only Kosher Mrs. Fields Store In Northeast Opens At This NJ Mall

Mrs. Fields Photo Credit: Provided

What's a mall without a Mrs. Fields?

The ever-popular cookie store known for its freshly-baked cookies has opened at the American Dream Mall, and it's the only kosher location in the Northeast

Mrs. Fields, the iconic go-to for delectable, fresh cookies, is located on Level 1 of Court A and across from Starbucks. The nearly 1,000-square-foot shop offers guests at American Dream a new way to satisfy their sweet tooth with delicious cookies and decadent treats including Mega Cookies, personalized cookie cakes, birthday surprises and an array of seasonal goodies.

“American Dream is the ultimate location for a new Mrs. Fields shop. It is filled with world-class attractions and shopping with something for everybody, so opening at American Dream was a no-brainer,” said Yakkov Geffner at Mrs. Fields.

