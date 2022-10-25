Read full article on original website
Florian Winter
4d ago
I live in Punta Gorda and no one was here either to haul stuff away so relax lol it’ll get done
6
gadget
4d ago
I thk they might be over run with work? give them time I would thk? lived threw a few I know, but none this bad! one person is not the only person? u r one among many many!
2
WINKNEWS.com
Frustration in Lee County over debris disposal
Frustration is growing over debris pickup and the proper way to put your stuff on the curb. On Thursday, WINK News explained you can’t put debris in black trash bags and that you need to make three distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris. It’s been over a...
WINKNEWS.com
Generator causes house fire in Cape Coral
Five people are without a home after a generator short-circuited and caused a fire in Cape Coral. Firefighters were called to the home in the 1700 block of SW Pine Island Road at around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. The house was fully engulfed and surrounded by woods. There were no...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers
It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
Red tide found in water samples from Southwest Florida
FWC said red tide has been found in water samples taken from Southwest Florida, including Charlotte, Collier and Lee Counties
Mysuncoast.com
Toys distributed in Port Charlotte to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It felt like Christmas in October in Port Charlotte on Friday. Kids impacted by hurricane Ian picking out toys. “I’m very thankful that they have provided something like this for the children,” said Skyla, a Port Charlotte mom. “It brings up their spirit so they won’t be as depressed as they have been, so it’s been a blessing.”
NBC 2
Arcadia crash leaves Motorcyclist dead
ARCADIA, Fla. — A crash involving a motorcycle and a car on US 17 Northbound left one person dead. The accident took place south of Daniel St. in Desoto County at around 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim, who has not been identified, was approaching the intersection before a car...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide map lighting up in SWFL
The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
University of Florida
The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
wengradio.com
FEMA Sets Town Hall Meetings For This Weekend In Charlotte County
The FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency has scheduled two town hall meetings to provide information about disaster assistance, critical needs and SBA loans and answer questions from residents. The town halls are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Sunshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., in Port Charlotte...
WINKNEWS.com
Firefighters, part-time residents describe rescues, repairs on Sanibel
Most of Sanibel is still unrecognizable one month after Hurricane Ian. The former vacation destination once filled with tourists and snowbirds is now awash with workers, like the firefighters who have been busy there since the first evacuations. Sanibel firefighters tried to return later the same night they evacuated the...
Hurricane Ian’s lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake.
RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach recovery progress
Southwest Florida has come a long way but there is still a lot more to do and rebuild, especially on Fort Myers Beach. WINK News spoke with the mayor on Friday who said they’re working hard to clear all the debris off the island. And, while he’s excited to...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County damage assessment map causing confusion
Many in Lee County, like Marty White of Fort Myers Beach, notice their properties have been marked with colored dots on a damage assessment map on the county website. “I got an orange on my property, it received seven and a half feet of water to the ground level, Michigan-built home,” White said. “There’s no damage to the structure but I got an orange dot.”
Mysuncoast.com
Officials warn scammers are posing as nonprofits, FEMA in Englewood
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - When disasters like Hurricane Ian strike, almost all of us have the impulse to reach out and assist all the people who have lost so much. Unfortunately, there are others who jump at the opportunity to take advantage of the vulnerable. Sarasota County officials are...
Mysuncoast.com
Debris pick-up progressing in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After two-and-a-half weeks of collecting debris after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County, an estimated 233,583 cubic yards of post-storm debris has been collected and removed. If all that was stacked in one place at one time, it would be bigger and taller that the Manatee County...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide growing off Southwest Florida coast after Ian
Hurricane Ian left its mark on almost all of Southwest Florida. And a big part of that damage went to our water quality. Red tide started growing off the coast after the storm. FGCU Water School Professor Mike Parsons said the main concern about red tide is the toxins in...
Cape Coral gives update on debris, permits post Hurricane Ian
As more trucks haul more and more debris away, many questions remain on debris collection and permitting.
WINKNEWS.com
Crews cleaning Collier County beaches hopeful to open soon
The beaches in Southwest Florida attract people from around the world and a lot of locals can’t wait to get back to the sand and surf. But, we are still a long way from getting back to that aspect of normality. Crews have been on the beaches cleaning and raking in Naples and other parts of Collier County since the Saturday after the storm.
Mysuncoast.com
Englewood water customers in Alameda Isles to experience shut-off Thursday
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Englewood Water District announced that it will shut down water service for several hours beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in Alameda Isles. This shut down is necessary to make repairs to a 6″ watermain that was damaged during Hurricane Ian. Precautionary Boil...
