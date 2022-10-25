Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
abc17news.com
Man accused of shooting Randolph County deputy pleads guilty to charges
LINN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn County judge will decide the sentence a Moberly man will serve for shooting a Randolph County deputy. Jason Garner pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony charges of second-degree assault and resisting arrest by fleeing. Judge Terry Tschannen will take sentencing Garner on the charges under advisement. The case was moved to Linn County on a venue change.
kjluradio.com
Two arrested in Jefferson City following custody exchange involving assault & a weapon
Two people are taken into custody in Jefferson City following a disturbance including a gun during a scheduled custody exchange. The Jefferson City Police Department reports officers were called to a home in the 3800 block of Oxford Drive Thursday night, just before 5 p.m. to investigate a domestic disturbance.
abc17news.com
Police: Man charged with multiple felonies after threatening to ‘air this place out’ during custody exchange
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with several felonies after an alleged incident occurred during a custody exchange on Thursday, according to Jefferson City police. The man's girlfriend got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend at her residence about money for child care. Once the children were...
Man arrested for police chase, hitting multiple patrol cars
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: this article has been changed to accurately reflect the amount of property damage. Audrain County deputies arrested a man Saturday following an overnight chase across Mid-Missouri. The chase happened early Friday morning. Michael J. Brooks, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase The post Man arrested for police chase, hitting multiple patrol cars appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Judge rejects bond for Columbia parolee who barricaded himself in house
Charges have been filed against the parolee who allegedly took a hostage Tuesday night before barricading himself inside a home near Douglass park for three hours. Boone County prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Christopher John Crane with two felonies: second degree kidnapping and resisting arrest. They’ve also charged him with violating an adult protection order. Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane has denied bond for the suspect.
kjluradio.com
Trial date set for California man accused of selling fatal dose of Fentanyl to JC woman
A trial date is set for a Moniteau County man accused of selling a fatal dose of Fentanyl to a Jefferson City woman. It was earlier this week when a Cole County judge scheduled Travis Jaegers, of California, for a three-day jury trial to begin January 25, 2023. Jaegers is charged with second-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of armed criminal action.
Columbia doctor charged with rape to appear in court
A Columbia doctor is set to be arraigned Thursday in a rape case. The post Columbia doctor charged with rape to appear in court appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE RESIDENT CHARGED FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT ON A PREGNANT WOMAN
A Boonville resident has been charged with felonies after assaulting woman, who is seven months pregnant. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Boonville Police Department responded to a residence in Boonville for a report of a disturbance. Authorities report that Brice Key allegedly threw a bag with...
kjluradio.com
Road rage incident in Rosebud ends with assault, law enforcement searches for suspect
The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding the driver of a gray Dodge pickup truck involved in a road rage incident. The sheriff reports it was around 4:30 Saturday afternoon when the incident started on Highway 28, just east of Rosebud. The incident ended when both vehicles pulled into the Rosebud General Store. The driver of the pickup exited his vehicle and assaulted the other driver. The man was last seen traveling south on Danz Road.
kjluradio.com
Columbia Police investigate officer-involved shooting & apparent suicide on MU campus
The Columbia Police Department is investigating an apparent suicide and officer-involved shooting on the MU campus. The MU Police Department reports it was called to a medical incident Friday night around 9:25 in a parking lot south of Hearnes Center. As an officer was approaching a vehicle in the lot, he saw a man inside the vehicle holding a gun. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead, he raised the gun and fired it. The MUPD officer responded by firing one round.
University of Missouri Police officer discharges weapon while responding to incident; investigation shows man shot himself
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police Department is investigating an incident where a University of Missouri Police officer discharged his weapon. Just before 9:30 Friday night, MUPD responded to a potential medical incident in a parking lot south of Hearnes Center on the University of Missouri campus. According to a news release, an officer went up The post University of Missouri Police officer discharges weapon while responding to incident; investigation shows man shot himself appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
DNA leads to arrest in 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder
North Carolina authorities and Columbia police arrested a man Thursday who is suspected in a 1984 rape and attempted murder. The post DNA leads to arrest in 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Boonville man arrested for punching woman who's seven-months pregnant
A Cooper County man is arrested for assaulting a pregnant woman. Brice Key, 21, of Boonville, was taken into custody Monday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree domestic assault. He’s being held on a $15,000 bond. According to court records, officers were called to...
kjluradio.com
CORRECTION: Columbia man arrested for alleged enticement of a child
CORRECTION: The suspect's name is actually Cory Rickabaugh. He's also from Fulton, not Columbia.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Barricaded Columbia suspect was paroled from prison in 2021
Columbia Police have identified the parolee who allegedly took a hostage Tuesday night before barricading himself inside a home near Douglass park for two-and-a-half hours. The incident happened in the 600 block of Lyon in the central city. The standoff closed several streets near Douglass park. CPD investigators are seeking...
kjluradio.com
Man involved in early morning, multi-county police chase identified but still at large
The Audrain County Sheriff’s Department has identified the man involved in an early morning multi-county police chase. Law enforcement continues to search for Michael Brooks, formerly of Mexico. Officials say it’s believed Brooks may now be staying in either the Auxvasse or Kingdom City area. Brooks is described as a white male. If you have information about his whereabouts, you’re urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-392-TIPS.
KMOV
Warren County man accused of altering stolen checks
WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A Warren County man is accused of using stolen mail to commit fraud. Elijah Briggs, 41, was indicted Wednesday on three counts of bank fraud, four counts of aggravated identity theft, and one count each of possession of stolen mail and possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices. Three other people, Holly Naylor, 39, Jessica Kirkpatrick, 42, and Reuben Kim, 34, were each indicted on two counts of bank fraud.
abc17news.com
Columbia man charged with rape, assault
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault on Wednesday. Travis Birkhead, 37, was arrested by Columbia police Wednesday in the 2400 block of Broadway Bluffs Drive. The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that a woman told police on Saturday that she was raped and assaulted.
kjluradio.com
DNA evidence from 1984 Columbia rape & attempted murder leads to North Carolina man
Charges are filed in a Columbia cold-case rape and attempted murder that happened nearly 40 years ago. The Columbia Police Department announced Thursday that James Wilson, 59, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested Wednesday at his home. He’s charged with forcible rape with a weapon and first-degree deadly assault. He’ll be extradited back to Missouri at a later date but is currently being held on a $1-million-dollar bond. Investigators went to the home of the victim Thursday to inform her of the arrest.
KOMU
Suspect wanted after crashing into patrol vehicles, knocking deputy unconscious
MID-MISSOURI - Law enforcement from multiple mid-Missouri counties are searching for a suspect who allegedly crashed into two sheriff's vehicles and knocked a deputy unconscious early Friday morning. The Audrain County Sheriff's Office says an arrest warrant has been issued for Michael J. Brooks for charges of first-degree assault on...
Comments / 0