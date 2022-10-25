Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler On Returning AEW Star Turning On Danhausen
Another week, another "AEW Dynamite" in the books, and last night's episode delivered some standout moments that left fans wondering what will come next; both a teaser for the return of The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks was featured, and an MJF babyface turn was tested yet again. But before storylines blossomed on the main show, a taping of "AEW Dark: Elevation" kicked off the night for the audience in Norfolk, Virginia. The ever-popular Danhausen participated in the main event, but needless to say, his night didn't end like he probably expected it to.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' WWE Contract
Sasha Banks is everywhere except WWE these days. Banks has been seen out and about frequently, most recently at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere. But in terms of WWE, movement on Banks returning to the promotion seem to have screeched to a halt over the last month. In the...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Employees Comment On Working With Chris Jericho
Things seem to be settling down in AEW, after several months of chaos reported backstage. On this week's episode of "AEW Unrestricted," hosts Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone caught up after several weeks off from the podcast, discussing some of the latest onscreen and offscreen developments in AEW. One of the topics that came up was the leadership of Chris Jericho, with both hosts elaborating on his position in the company and what it's like to work alongside him.
wrestlinginc.com
Canceled CM Punk Plans Revealed
In August, CM Punk returned to AEW following an injury that required surgery he had suffered in early June just a couple of months prior and immediately began a program with Jon Moxley. The pairing faced off twice, with Moxley defeating Punk the first time to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion and then 11 days later at All Out, Punk defeated Moxley to win the title for a second time.
wrestlinginc.com
Latest News On If WWE Has Reached Out To CM Punk Or Ace Steel
The investigation into the post-AEW All Out physical altercation has now reportedly concluded, leading to Ace Steel being released, and negotiations about buying out CM Punk's contract. This has led to speculation about them potentially moving to WWE, but according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been no talks between WWE and either man at this point.
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Abducted And Assaulted On AEW Rampage
Over the past couple of months, All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) have been at war with Swerve in Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee). After failing to capture the AEW World Tag Team Title at All Out in early September, The Acclaimed received a rematch at the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite," and this time Caster and Bowens walked out as champions. While the conflict between the teams simmered down for a while, things started back up when Strickland began targeting "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn. With Halloween right around the corner, horror came to AEW a few days early.
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestling Stars Gather To Celebrate Sheamus' Wedding
Sheamus and his fellow Brawling Brutes have been feuding with The Bloodline as of late. On last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Sheamus was viciously attacked by The Bloodline after his match against Solo Sikoa. The attack has resulted in Sheamus being written off TV for a little while. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Stars Reportedly Refusing To Work With CM Punk
It's looking more and more certain that CM Punk won't be returning to All Elite Wrestling. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reports that a number of top stars in the company say they would refuse to work with Punk in the aftermath of his All Out press conference tirade and the backstage brawl that followed. Chris Jericho is the only performer mentioned by name in the report, and there are additional stories circulating that Jericho confronted Punk about his behavior after the brawl took place and had some harsh words to say.
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Keeps Piece Of AEW History In His Truck
Cody Rhodes may be in his second run with WWE, but he hasn't forgotten the journey that helped bring him back home. Rhodes played a key role in AEW's existence. Along with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, he garnered substantial attention in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor. At that time, such hype for stars outside of WWE was rare.
wrestlinginc.com
Emma Reacts To Her WWE Return
On the October 28 edition of "SmackDown," Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made her WWE return since her release in 2017. She had unsuccessfully answered Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the "SmackDown" Women's Title. This evening Emma took to Instagram and reacted to last night's match. "5 years ago today I was...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Why Sheamus Was Written Off WWE TV
It appeared last week that Sheamus was getting a write-off from WWE programming for the next little bit after he was "injured" by The Bloodline on "SmackDown." Indeed, Sheamus will be taking some time away from WWE; however, he will be doing so for reasons that are cause for celebration, not alarm.
wrestlinginc.com
Mike Tyson Returning To AEW
Mike Tyson will be returning to AEW programming next week as a guest announcer for the live episode of "AEW Rampage" at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, the same building where the boxing legend scored several victories on pay-per-view in the 1980s. The announcement came during...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Involved In His Longest Term WWE Storyline Yet
In the span of a year, Sami Zayn went from chasing Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship to serving as the "Honorary Uce" for The Bloodline. But it's not lost on Zayn that this is one of the longest WWE storylines he's been a part of. While speaking to Mirror Sport, Zayn stated that they've only scratched the surface of what they're doing.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Makes Prediction About The End Of His Commentary Career
Legendary play-by-play commentator Jim Ross has an idea as to how his on-air career might come to an end. Ross currently serves as the lead announcer for "AEW Rampage." He had been commentating on "AEW Dynamite" in full before being moved to only the second hour of the show and "Rampage." Lately, Ross has only been seen on AEW as part of its Friday night broadcasts.
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Explains Why He Doesn't Trust William Regal
Don't expect Eddie Kingston and William Regal to exchange Christmas cards this year. Kingston, a top star in AEW, has never been known to mince words. If he doesn't like someone, he will let them know without hesitation. In the case of Regal, it isn't necessarily dislike, but guilt by association.
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Says Helping CM Punk Win Big AEW Match Is Best Moment Of His Career
Wardlow is in the midst of a dominant run that officially began with a career-defining night at AEW Revolution in March. First, Wardlow outlasted six other competitors and was successful in winning the Face of the Revolution ladder match, which earned him a future TNT Championship match. Later on that night, Wardlow officially turned on MJF, placing MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring on the ring apron for CM Punk to use against the "Salt of the Earth" to win a Dog Collar match. During a recent interview with the "ESPR" podcast, Wardlow discussed how those two moments were the best and biggest of his career so far.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Has Some Exciting Aspirations Outside Of The Ring
Becky Lynch has made a couple of film appearances throughout her impressive WWE career. Per IMDb, Lynch's first movie outing was as Maddy Hayes in the sixth installment of WWE's "The Marine" franchise alongside Shawn Michaels and The Miz. Her antagonistic performance wasn't her last film outing, however, as she had a voice part in Parmount+'s "Rumble." Most notably, Lynch has also appeared in an episode of Showtime's "Billions," but does Lynch have bigger aspirations?
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie And Chavo Guerrero's Hair VS Hair Match Was A WCW Brawl To Remember
There are a number of legendary family lineages throughout the history of professional wrestling. From the Anao'i family to the Von Erichs, from the Rhodes family to the Harts, there have been a number of family trees that have cemented their roots via the squared circle. This list also includes another name that over time has built a special legacy of its own: Guerrero.
wrestlinginc.com
CJ Perry Contemplates Potential AEW Debut Or WWE Return
It's been nearly 17 months since CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, has donned wrestling boots and jumped in the squared circle. Though that hardly means she hasn't been keeping busy — Perry has stayed active with modeling gigs and podcast appearances, and is even appearing as one of the participants in the return of "The Surreal Life" on VH1 alongside stars like Dennis Rodman and Frankie Muniz. Her ability to transcend wrestling and stay relevant in pop culture is apparent, but that doesn't necessarily mean that Perry doesn't think about a return to the ring. On a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Perry echoed what she said earlier this year about wanting to make an eventual comeback, though when it occurs, would she prefer AEW, where her husband Miro is currently signed, or her previous home of WWE?
Comments / 0