It's been nearly 17 months since CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, has donned wrestling boots and jumped in the squared circle. Though that hardly means she hasn't been keeping busy — Perry has stayed active with modeling gigs and podcast appearances, and is even appearing as one of the participants in the return of "The Surreal Life" on VH1 alongside stars like Dennis Rodman and Frankie Muniz. Her ability to transcend wrestling and stay relevant in pop culture is apparent, but that doesn't necessarily mean that Perry doesn't think about a return to the ring. On a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Perry echoed what she said earlier this year about wanting to make an eventual comeback, though when it occurs, would she prefer AEW, where her husband Miro is currently signed, or her previous home of WWE?

3 HOURS AGO