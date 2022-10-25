Read full article on original website
Pending Home Sales Fell 10% in September, Much Worse Than Expected
Pending home sales suffered a worse decline than expected from August to September, as mortgage rates surged. Economists had predicted a 4% drop. Sales were down 31% year over year. Excluding April 2020, at the start of the Covid pandemic, the pending home sales index is at its lowest level...
U.S. Consumer Spending Seeing a ‘Mitigation' in Growth Not a Slowdown, Says Bank of America CEO
"You're seeing a mitigation of the rate of growth, not a slowdown. Not negative growth," Brian Moynihan told CNBC. Consumers still have strong credit, unemployment is low, wage growth is strong and corporations are still in good shape, he said, though there are recessionary risks. The Fed will take the...
Powerball Jackpot Rises to at Least $1 Billion for Monday's Drawing
The jackpot for Monday's Powerball will be at least $1 billion after nobody won the jackpot Saturday night, which was worth $825 million. The cash value for Monday's upcoming jackpot will be at least $497.3 million. Jackpot winners have the option of either 30 payments over 29 years or a one time cash payment.
