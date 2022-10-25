Read full article on original website
New Jersey zoo closed this week after dead duck, goose test positive for Avian Flu
The Popcorn Park Zoo in Forked River has announced it will be closed this week after the staff recovered a dead duck and goose and sent them for testing, with the results coming back positive for Avian Flu.
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
My sister’s government-funded insurance declined to pay for life-saving surgery | Opinion
For three years, my sister in Saddle Brook has been battling colon cancer. The state-issued insurance supplied to New Jersey employees only added to that battle. Here’s why. Michelle, who has been stoic since her original Stage 3 diagnosis, learned this spring after being in remission for several months that her doctors saw troubling markers, which again showed signs of disease. Her physicians at Memorial Sloan Kettering strongly recommended surgery to remove any visible cancer, followed by a chemotherapy “bath” in the abdomen before the incision is closed. For decades, this has been a successful and standard treatment for abdominal cancers in the USA and around the world.
N.J. legal weed: 5 nationally popular cannabis strains now available in the Garden State
With more products from nationally syndicated brands hitting the legal weed market in New Jersey this year, navigating the various names for strains can get complicated. Experienced shoppers tend to search for a preferred flavor profile or by telling the budtender what range of effects they are looking to have.
Great NJ day trip with a hidden gem hole in the wall
Sussex County is in the far northwest corner of New Jersey. It's different from what most people think of when they think "Jersey." Its rolling hills and vast farmland and forest make it a unique corner of our state. This time of year, with the fall foliage in full bloom,...
Bucks County, Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Local Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Due to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
N.J. man charged in co-worker’s death tried to have detective killed, cops say
The New Jersey man charged with killing a co-worker during a lunch break tried to hire a fellow jail inmate to kill the lead detective in his case and another “random woman” in an attempt to derail the prosecution, according to court documents. Kenneth Saal, 33, formerly of...
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed
Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
No. 2 Ocean Township is no match for No. 7 Burlington Township without QB Douglas in SJ3
The second season brings with it second chances. Burlington Township made the most of its opportunity Friday night. The Falcons, behind a bulldozing performance from its offensive line, received 148 yards from senior running back Naquan Jones as part of a 226-yard rushing attack. Burlington Township steamrolled Ocean Township, 34-7, in a South Jersey Group 3 football quarterfinal in Oakhurst.
Southern chain’s 1st N.J. location is hot, but it’s not hot chicken | Review
A Virginia-based chain specializing in a Tennessee staple has come to New Jersey. Put down the map and grab a menu. Hot Chikn Kitchn, a company that started in Woodbridge, Va. and hopes to open 200 restaurants over the next three years throughout the Garden State, Virginia, Florida and beyond, has come to Paramus. The fast-casual spot opened on Route 17 last month.
New Jersey Route 70 to get $151M in enhancements
New Jersey Route 70 is getting a major upgrade from the Route 73 ramp in Pennsauken, Camden County to Evesham in Burlington County. The 9-mile section of Route 70 through Cherry Hill is one of the most congested roads in the area.
Top 4 places in New Jersey to get the best hot dog
Whether you prefer ketchup, mustard, relish, raw onions, sauerkraut, melted cheese, pickles, or some combination of these toppings, we can at least agree that the hot dog has its place among iconic American foods. It's the go-to for backyard barbeques and baseball games or just for a snack in the...
These 3 New Jersey Towns That Are Magical at Christmastime, Chosen By You
New Jereyans chose these three towns as the most magical towns at Christmas in New Jersey. I have to tend to agree, Christmas in New Jersey is beautiful and many towns decorate, hang lights, have Christmas festivals, and so much more. But, there are those special towns that go that little extra mile.
Crash With Injuries Reported On I-295 South Jersey
There was a crash with injuries on Interstate 295 southbound, authorities said. The crash occurred at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 on the I-295 southbound ramp to southbound Exit 36 in Mount Laurel Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. The exit ramp and right shoulder of...
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
wrnjradio.com
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County
NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
Thanksgiving Day 2022: Here are the stores closing on the holiday this year
The trend of businesses opening on Thanksgiving Day has died down a bit in recent years. Many popular retailers would open on Thanksgiving Day in preparation for Black Friday shopping, despite some blowback for forcing employees to work on the holiday. This year, many stores and malls already have announced...
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
Girls Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 4 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 29
Hailey Santiago had a goal and two assists to lead top-seeded Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, past ninth-seeded Hillsborough in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 4 tournament in Freehold. Gaby Parker also had a goal and an assist for Freehold Township (17-1) while Ashley...
Be careful out there, but not paranoid | Editorial
We’re separated by little more than a river, but South Jersey is not Philadelphia. We share a culture and a bunch of media outlets, and that’s why it’s important than ever to be discerning about that. A series of “Non-Candidate Issue Ads,” as the Federal Communications Commission...
