Lacey Township, NJ

NJ.com

My sister’s government-funded insurance declined to pay for life-saving surgery | Opinion

For three years, my sister in Saddle Brook has been battling colon cancer. The state-issued insurance supplied to New Jersey employees only added to that battle. Here’s why. Michelle, who has been stoic since her original Stage 3 diagnosis, learned this spring after being in remission for several months that her doctors saw troubling markers, which again showed signs of disease. Her physicians at Memorial Sloan Kettering strongly recommended surgery to remove any visible cancer, followed by a chemotherapy “bath” in the abdomen before the incision is closed. For decades, this has been a successful and standard treatment for abdominal cancers in the USA and around the world.
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed

Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Ocean Township is no match for No. 7 Burlington Township without QB Douglas in SJ3

The second season brings with it second chances. Burlington Township made the most of its opportunity Friday night. The Falcons, behind a bulldozing performance from its offensive line, received 148 yards from senior running back Naquan Jones as part of a 226-yard rushing attack. Burlington Township steamrolled Ocean Township, 34-7, in a South Jersey Group 3 football quarterfinal in Oakhurst.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Southern chain’s 1st N.J. location is hot, but it’s not hot chicken | Review

A Virginia-based chain specializing in a Tennessee staple has come to New Jersey. Put down the map and grab a menu. Hot Chikn Kitchn, a company that started in Woodbridge, Va. and hopes to open 200 restaurants over the next three years throughout the Garden State, Virginia, Florida and beyond, has come to Paramus. The fast-casual spot opened on Route 17 last month.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported On I-295 South Jersey

There was a crash with injuries on Interstate 295 southbound, authorities said. The crash occurred at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 on the I-295 southbound ramp to southbound Exit 36 in Mount Laurel Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. The exit ramp and right shoulder of...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Morris County

NEW JERSEY – Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Monday, October 24, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $200,000. Those tickets were sold...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Thanksgiving Day 2022: Here are the stores closing on the holiday this year

The trend of businesses opening on Thanksgiving Day has died down a bit in recent years. Many popular retailers would open on Thanksgiving Day in preparation for Black Friday shopping, despite some blowback for forcing employees to work on the holiday. This year, many stores and malls already have announced...
New Jersey 101.5

Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Be careful out there, but not paranoid | Editorial

We’re separated by little more than a river, but South Jersey is not Philadelphia. We share a culture and a bunch of media outlets, and that’s why it’s important than ever to be discerning about that. A series of “Non-Candidate Issue Ads,” as the Federal Communications Commission...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
