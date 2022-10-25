ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSET

Local law enforcement officers were recognized by 'MADD'

(WSET) — Two local law enforcement officers were recognized for their outstanding efforts by "MADD". They were both recognized at the Virginia Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony. Bedford County Sheriff's Office recognized Sergeant Peterson for his outstanding efforts in DUI recognition and arrest, the department said. Sgt. Peterson leads BCSO...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Bedford police hands out Halloween treats to kids

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Police Department gave treats to the kids from Main St. UMC on Friday. "We gave nothing but treats to all the little angels, deer, unicorns, and many more," the department said. The department also said that the kids brought them muffins.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Bedford Co. warns of scams involving EBT, P-EBT cards

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Department of Social Services is warning residents about a recent scam involving EBT and P-EBT cards. According to state officials, there has recently been an increase in malicious attempts on SNAP EBT and P-EBT Cards. They are asking folks to protect...
WSET

Knife-wielding robber who stole cash from gas station wanted: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An armed robber wielding a knife stole cash at the Express Lane 76 gas station Thursday morning, the Lynchburg Police Department said. A caller around 8:45 a.m. reported an armed robbery at the Memorial Avenue business, LPD said; the subject reportedly fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Incident closing US-58 cleared

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An incident caused delays on US-58 on Friday morning, according to VDOT. All east and west lanes were closed with traffic being detoured around the area. The crash has been cleared with the road open as usual.
WSET

HomeGoods is coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg residents, get ready for a new stop to add to your mall shopping list: HomeGoods!. HomeGoods confirmed Friday that a new location was opening inside River Ridge Mall. We previously reported on a HomeGoods sign at the mall, but today the new location was officially confirmed.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Women's Health Offers Annual Exam and Mammogram at Same Time

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Women's Health is offering women the chance to get their annual exam and mammogram at the same time. You even get a free bag by making an appointment this month! Emily learns why it's so important to pick up the phone and make that appointment.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Carilion outpatient mental health services moving to Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Outpatient services for mental health will soon become more accessible to the Roanoke community. Carilion Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine outpatient services will relocate to Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke by the fall of 2023. Outpatient mental health services, currently located at 2017 S. Jefferson St., will...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Swim with Pumpkins at the Jamerson Family YMCA!

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Jamerson Family YMCA is gearing up for a spooktacular weekend to help you have a great Halloween. Friday night, Oct. 28 they will be holding a Trunk or Treat event from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. "We have 30 trunks coming. Including a big...
LYNCHBURG, VA

