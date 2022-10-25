Read full article on original website
WSET
'Altogether, about $65,000:' Gretna woman says she fell victim to Facebook game scam
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — If something sounds too good to be true, it likely is. A woman from Gretna thought she won $2,000 playing a guessing game on Facebook. However, she ended up losing thousands of dollars. "You had to guess what numbers it was, and I guessed correctly,"...
WSET
1 killed in shooting at Danville Mall, 18-year-old suspect on the run: Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help locating a suspect in relation to a homicide at the Danville Mall in Hibbett Sports. This incident occurred on Saturday at approximately 7:14 p.m. according to police. Their preliminary investigation shows the suspect pulled a...
WSET
Local law enforcement officers were recognized by 'MADD'
(WSET) — Two local law enforcement officers were recognized for their outstanding efforts by "MADD". They were both recognized at the Virginia Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony. Bedford County Sheriff's Office recognized Sergeant Peterson for his outstanding efforts in DUI recognition and arrest, the department said. Sgt. Peterson leads BCSO...
WSET
Bedford police hands out Halloween treats to kids
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Police Department gave treats to the kids from Main St. UMC on Friday. "We gave nothing but treats to all the little angels, deer, unicorns, and many more," the department said. The department also said that the kids brought them muffins.
WSET
Bond denied for man accused of kidnapping woman, shooting at police during standoff in MB
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Bond was denied on all counts of attempted murder for the man accused of barricading himself, causing an hours-long standoff in a Myrtle Beach neighborhood on Tuesday. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Va., is accused of shooting at officers during the standoff, barricading...
WSET
2 women charged with intent to distribute after different traffic stops in Carroll Co.
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office has charged two women with Intent to Distribute after different traffic stops in the county. On September 28, deputies were on patrol in the Lamsburg area when a vehicle with numerous traffic infractions was observed. According to authorities, the...
WSET
Lynchburg Police Department shares safety tips for Halloween
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department reminds the public to stay safe this Halloween. They give tips to help everyone stay safe. Their tips are outlined below:. "Have a Happy Halloween Weekend," the department said.
WSET
Bedford Co. warns of scams involving EBT, P-EBT cards
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Department of Social Services is warning residents about a recent scam involving EBT and P-EBT cards. According to state officials, there has recently been an increase in malicious attempts on SNAP EBT and P-EBT Cards. They are asking folks to protect...
WSET
The Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office is searching to locate two wanted individuals: Deputies
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for two individuals that are wanted. Fredrick Barnett is wanted for Felony Domestic Assault and Melissa Branscom is wanted for Felony Probation Violation. "Want a little cash in your pocket? We can help with that! If...
WSET
20-year-old in custody after police chase in Campbell County: Deputies
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they took a man into custody Friday after a vehicle pursuit. 20-year-old Daniel Ardito of Phillipsburg New Jersey was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies said. Ardito was driving a...
WSET
Knife-wielding robber who stole cash from gas station wanted: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An armed robber wielding a knife stole cash at the Express Lane 76 gas station Thursday morning, the Lynchburg Police Department said. A caller around 8:45 a.m. reported an armed robbery at the Memorial Avenue business, LPD said; the subject reportedly fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
WSET
Incident closing US-58 cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An incident caused delays on US-58 on Friday morning, according to VDOT. All east and west lanes were closed with traffic being detoured around the area. The crash has been cleared with the road open as usual.
WSET
Have you seen them? City of Salem Police Department looking to identify individuals
CITY OF SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem Police Department is requesting help in identifying individuals. The department said that they are looking for individuals who are persons of interest in a credit card theft case in the City of Salem. Anyone with information is asked to...
WSET
HomeGoods is coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg residents, get ready for a new stop to add to your mall shopping list: HomeGoods!. HomeGoods confirmed Friday that a new location was opening inside River Ridge Mall. We previously reported on a HomeGoods sign at the mall, but today the new location was officially confirmed.
WSET
VRHA awarded $1 million to address substance use disorder Martinsville, nearby counties
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Rural Health Association (VRHA) is one of 65 grantees nationwide to receive funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) - Implementation Awards. The RCORP-Implementation program aims to strengthen and expand substance use disorder (SUD), including...
WSET
River Ridge to host 2nd liberty auto show, in partnership with LU students
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — River Ridge has announced a partnership with the Liberty University School of Business to hold an auto show. This will take place on the shopping center’s property, near the soon-to-open Papa Gallo. The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. through 7...
WSET
Martinsville City Public school students celebrate 'Book-or-Treat'
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Three of the Martinsville City Public Schools wrapped up their week with a "Book-or-Treat". They shared pictures of how their Clearview students celebrated the MCPS tradition.
WSET
Women's Health Offers Annual Exam and Mammogram at Same Time
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Women's Health is offering women the chance to get their annual exam and mammogram at the same time. You even get a free bag by making an appointment this month! Emily learns why it's so important to pick up the phone and make that appointment.
WSET
Carilion outpatient mental health services moving to Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Outpatient services for mental health will soon become more accessible to the Roanoke community. Carilion Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine outpatient services will relocate to Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke by the fall of 2023. Outpatient mental health services, currently located at 2017 S. Jefferson St., will...
WSET
Swim with Pumpkins at the Jamerson Family YMCA!
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Jamerson Family YMCA is gearing up for a spooktacular weekend to help you have a great Halloween. Friday night, Oct. 28 they will be holding a Trunk or Treat event from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. "We have 30 trunks coming. Including a big...
