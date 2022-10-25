Read full article on original website
At retrial, jurors weigh ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud claims
NEW YORK (AP) — For a second time this year, jurors get a chance to decide whether a Colorado businessman helped turn an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border into a cash cow for its creators. The jury in Manhattan federal court began deliberating...
Want to see what California might look like if sports betting is approved? Look to Colorado
In the upcoming election, Californians will cast votes on two propositions that would legalize sports gambling in the Golden State: Proposition 26 would legalize in-person sports betting, and Proposition 27, which would legalize online sports betting. In Colorado, both types of gambling are already legal after being approved by voters...
Poll shows stance on several ballot measures
As we enter the final stretch of this election season, a new poll indicates that Californians have made up their minds on several of the major ballot measures. As we enter the final stretch of this election season, a new poll indicates that Californians have made up their minds on several of the major ballot measures.
California expected to experience a dry winter, NOAA predicts
Californians shouldn’t expect a winter wonderland anytime soon. Even though the Golden State is currently experiencing slightly cooler weather, the upcoming winter season is expected to be a “drier than average” for portions of the state. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its U.S. Winter...
Heightened safety measures after deadly shooting
New safety measures went into place at Grant Union High School after a shooting in a parking lot last Friday left one person dead. New safety measures went into place at Grant Union High School after a shooting in a parking lot last Friday left one person dead. Gubernatorial debate...
‘I hate myself for what I did’: Teen accused of killing mom claims self-defense
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emily Evil Reznick said her mother administered beatings, filled her head with lies and overmedicated her. And on July 7, her mom tried to kill her, the teen said. Reznick, 16, claimed in letters from Juvenile Hall she and her boyfriend, Nikolai Thorn Roach, fought back in self-defense.
