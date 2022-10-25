ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox40

At retrial, jurors weigh ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud claims

NEW YORK (AP) — For a second time this year, jurors get a chance to decide whether a Colorado businessman helped turn an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border into a cash cow for its creators. The jury in Manhattan federal court began deliberating...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox40

Poll shows stance on several ballot measures

As we enter the final stretch of this election season, a new poll indicates that Californians have made up their minds on several of the major ballot measures. As we enter the final stretch of this election season, a new poll indicates that Californians have made up their minds on several of the major ballot measures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

California expected to experience a dry winter, NOAA predicts

Californians shouldn’t expect a winter wonderland anytime soon. Even though the Golden State is currently experiencing slightly cooler weather, the upcoming winter season is expected to be a “drier than average” for portions of the state. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its U.S. Winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Heightened safety measures after deadly shooting

New safety measures went into place at Grant Union High School after a shooting in a parking lot last Friday left one person dead. New safety measures went into place at Grant Union High School after a shooting in a parking lot last Friday left one person dead. Gubernatorial debate...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy