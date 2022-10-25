Priya Sharma, Head of Client Connectivity & Data at Clearstream talks to Ali Paterson about the ways that data in the post-trade industry. Priya explains that with the use of advanced analytics and newer technologies, major players are beginning to create a clearer view of their own data landscape. She adds that there is an increased focus on proactive and predictive client solutions with amplified requirements around data quality and governance and says that in the next three years, 44% of data will be created by analytics & AI and 30% will be real-time by 2025.

