ffnews.com
Kin Secures $145 Million in Debt Financing to Fuel Continued Growth
Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced the closing of a $145 million committed credit facility. The new facility, which was led by Runway Growth Capital LLC (“Runway”) and the Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. (“Avenue Venture Debt Fund” or “Avenue”), provides Kin with additional capital to support the expansion of the Kin Interinsurance Network, a reciprocal exchange.
ffnews.com
Merrill Introduces Premium Access Offering to High-Net-Worth Clients for More Personalized Investment Strategies
Bank of America today announced Premium Access Strategies, a suite of third-party investment strategies reviewed by the Chief Investment Office, including the added benefits of access to investment management teams and the ability to request expanded portfolio customization. The new strategies are fully integrated into Merrill Lynch Investment Advisory Program to help support comprehensive planning discussions, as well as seamless implementation and inclusion in annual review materials.
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 28/10/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon Pilot with Monika Liikamaa
“Without decent mobile networks, there are no mobile payments.”. Monika Liikamaa, the Co-Founder and CEO of Enfuce, has seen the recent buzz around mobile payments and TELECO, and she is not impressed. Nokia started offering mobile money services in 2004, we’ve had that functionality for almost two decades now.
ffnews.com
Data in the Post-Trade Industry – Pray Sharma – Clearstream
Priya Sharma, Head of Client Connectivity & Data at Clearstream talks to Ali Paterson about the ways that data in the post-trade industry. Priya explains that with the use of advanced analytics and newer technologies, major players are beginning to create a clearer view of their own data landscape. She adds that there is an increased focus on proactive and predictive client solutions with amplified requirements around data quality and governance and says that in the next three years, 44% of data will be created by analytics & AI and 30% will be real-time by 2025.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “The Digital Me” – Sanne Ketelaar, UL Solutions in ‘Discover Money20/20 USA’
UL Solutions is one of the gatekeepers to trust in, and global acceptance of, mobile identity, which could make all physical documents irrelevant, says the company’s Sanne Ketelaar. When Sanne Ketelaar indulged her five-year-old son in a game of ‘grocery store’ – that age-old role-play where parents act as...
ffnews.com
AXA XL Creates Innovation Office in the Americas
AXA XL Insurance has launched an Underwriting Innovation Office in the Americas to drive innovation in support of business initiatives, appointing Rose Hall, currently Head of Construction Innovation, as Head of Innovation, Americas to lead activities. According to AXA XL’s Americas CEO Joe Tocco, “Innovating has long been part of...
ffnews.com
Refinitiv introduces digital onboarding solution to help businesses accelerate secure and frictionless new customer onboarding
Refinitiv, an LSEG business, today announced the introduction of a secure, personalized, and frictionless global digital onboarding solution to help businesses streamline their approach to onboarding customers. The recent, growing shift towards online commercial activity has led to a surge in digital and contactless payments, forcing organizations to hasten the...
ffnews.com
Collctiv Launches to Long Wait List in the US
Collctiv, a group payment app that allows friends, families, businesses, charities, and community groups to collect money together, has launched today in the USA. Due to high demand, an eager waiting list of users in the US who have previously watched on from afar, will now be able to enjoy all the benefits of Collctiv. The first of its kind in the US market, Collctiv serves groups with a focus on alleviating the pressure on group organisers to pool money in an easy and secure way.
ffnews.com
Singapore and Hong Kong Lead Green Fintech Development Among the Five Economies in APEC
Today, GoImpact, an ESG and Sustainability education firm, together with The Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Business School (“CUHK Business School”) released the findings from their working paper, Exploring the Green Fintech Ecosystem in Asia: Insights from Five Economies in APEC. This study finds that government support plays a vital and essential role in facilitating green fintech development, while talent shortage is a common concern in the five economies in the region.
ffnews.com
Starling Bank grows headcount by 20% this year
Starling Bank has increased its headcount by 20% since the start of 2022 to more than 2,000 employees. The bank, which announced its first full year of profitability in July 2022, plans to swell its headcount by another 10% before the year end. More than 1,000 employees are based at...
ffnews.com
Jumio Helps Businesses Stay Ahead of Fast-evolving Threat Landscape with Dramatically Enhanced KYX Platform
Jumio, the leading provider of end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC/AML compliance solutions, unveiled at Money20/20 USA its extended Jumio KYX Platform, with an integrated orchestration hub benefiting from the company’s acquisition of 4Stop. The platform streamlines fraud and eKYC/AML compliance management with the intuitive one-stop orchestration hub, which brings together global data, risk signals, real-time analytics, actionable insights and a configurable rules engine to help businesses defend against fraud without compromising user experience. With over one billion identity, risk and AML transactions completed for over 1,000 organizations in more than 200 countries and territories, Jumio is delivering on its promise to eradicate online identity fraud and accelerate digital trust for all.
ffnews.com
Saudi Central Bank Licenses A New Payment Financial Technology Company
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announces the licensing of a new payment financial technology company, namely: Smart Digital Payment company (Tiqmo) to provide E-wallet services. This brings the total number of payment companies licensed by SAMA to 22 companies, in addition to 5 companies were granted an In-principle Approval. This...
