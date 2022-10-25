Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “The Digital Me” – Sanne Ketelaar, UL Solutions in ‘Discover Money20/20 USA’
UL Solutions is one of the gatekeepers to trust in, and global acceptance of, mobile identity, which could make all physical documents irrelevant, says the company’s Sanne Ketelaar. When Sanne Ketelaar indulged her five-year-old son in a game of ‘grocery store’ – that age-old role-play where parents act as...
ffnews.com
Visa and Brankas go live with global partners, unveiling new Open Finance products
Brankas, a leading Open Finance technology provider, has today announced that it has gone live with Visa to unveil a new Open Finance solution to increase financial inclusion across Southeast Asia, citing TrustDecision (Tongdun) and IziData as two of the pilot customers already using the joint solutions. Brankas has successfully...
ffnews.com
Saudi Central Bank Licenses A New Payment Financial Technology Company
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announces the licensing of a new payment financial technology company, namely: Smart Digital Payment company (Tiqmo) to provide E-wallet services. This brings the total number of payment companies licensed by SAMA to 22 companies, in addition to 5 companies were granted an In-principle Approval. This...
ffnews.com
Kin Secures $145 Million in Debt Financing to Fuel Continued Growth
Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced the closing of a $145 million committed credit facility. The new facility, which was led by Runway Growth Capital LLC (“Runway”) and the Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. (“Avenue Venture Debt Fund” or “Avenue”), provides Kin with additional capital to support the expansion of the Kin Interinsurance Network, a reciprocal exchange.
ffnews.com
Open Banking Expo partners with American Express to launch Women in Open Banking
Open Banking Expo has teamed up with American Express to launch Women in Open Banking, a new industry initiative which aims to “help women rise up and realise their potential” in Open Banking and Open Finance. The initiative – heralded as a “world first” – and announced at...
ffnews.com
Binance Partners with Inswitch for FIAT On-Off Ramp in LATAM
Inswitch, leader in embedded financial technology and payment infrastructure, and Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, are launching on-/off-ramp services in a partnership that allows people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in the context of LATAM and crypto adoption. The company’s on-/off-ramp services are integrated...
ffnews.com
Zip Accelerates BNPL Adoption with Arrival of Zip Card
BNPL pioneer Zip Co (ASX: ZIP) announced the availability of Zip Card, issued by WebBank, the newest buy now, pay later product offered through its portfolio. As consumers look for BNPL options in brick-and-mortar retail, the Zip Card extends the ‘Pay-in-4*’ functionality offline in a convenient physical card format. In the Zip card pilot program1, an overwhelming majority (90%) of participants said the card makes in-store shopping easier. With a quarter million waitlisted customers, the highly anticipated card is now available in the U.S., enabling consumers to ‘Pay in 4*’ nearly everywhere* Visa is accepted.
ffnews.com
Co-Parenting Fintech Onward Announces $9.7 Million Funding
Onward, the financial platform for co-parents, announced today it has raised $9.7 million in Series A funding led by TTV Capital with participation from Lerer Hippeau, Citi Ventures, Correlation Ventures, and Gingerbread Capital. The funding comes on the heels of significant growth for the company, which is the only fintech app designed to serve the needs of divorced and separated parents. Onward has gained significant momentum with nearly 100,000 installs from those seeking relief from the tense, unclear, and often disorganized methods of managing money with their co-parent. The new funding will support growing the team and expanding its portfolio of innovative fintech products.
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 28/10/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com
McKenzie Intelligence Services Partners with Brush Claims to Accelerate Response Times to Natural Disasters
McKenzie Intelligence Services (MIS), a geospatial intelligence leader, and Brush Claims (Brush), an InsurTech claims solution firm using innovative proprietary technology, are partnering to accelerate incident and claims responses following catastrophic events. As a leader in the insurance industry’s digital transformation, Brush’s partnership with MIS will provide the firm with the ability to understand when, where, and how damage occurs in real-time, ultimately further helping clients and accelerating response times to natural disasters.
ffnews.com
Refinitiv introduces digital onboarding solution to help businesses accelerate secure and frictionless new customer onboarding
Refinitiv, an LSEG business, today announced the introduction of a secure, personalized, and frictionless global digital onboarding solution to help businesses streamline their approach to onboarding customers. The recent, growing shift towards online commercial activity has led to a surge in digital and contactless payments, forcing organizations to hasten the...
ffnews.com
Numarics Announces Financing Round For Client Growth Acceleration in Switzerland
One of the fastest growing fintech startups in Europe, Numarics AG, announces a financing round to be executed within the 4th quarter of 2022. The Swiss technology firm processes accounting and business administration automation through their business operating system that is operated by Numarics’ Swiss certified auditors and business consultants.
ffnews.com
Merrill Introduces Premium Access Offering to High-Net-Worth Clients for More Personalized Investment Strategies
Bank of America today announced Premium Access Strategies, a suite of third-party investment strategies reviewed by the Chief Investment Office, including the added benefits of access to investment management teams and the ability to request expanded portfolio customization. The new strategies are fully integrated into Merrill Lynch Investment Advisory Program to help support comprehensive planning discussions, as well as seamless implementation and inclusion in annual review materials.
ffnews.com
Stripe launches in Thailand
Stripe announced its general availability in Thailand, where its financial infrastructure platform will help solve the complex payments issues facing Thai businesses. “Thailand’s digital economy is one of the fastest growing in Southeast Asia. However, moving money on the internet remains incredibly complicated and cumbersome,” said Tee Chayakul, Thailand country director at Stripe. “We want to remove these barriers with financial infrastructure that helps ambitious businesses increase their revenue, automate low-value tasks, and expand internationally.”
ffnews.com
Starling Bank grows headcount by 20% this year
Starling Bank has increased its headcount by 20% since the start of 2022 to more than 2,000 employees. The bank, which announced its first full year of profitability in July 2022, plans to swell its headcount by another 10% before the year end. More than 1,000 employees are based at...
ffnews.com
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon Pilot with Monika Liikamaa
“Without decent mobile networks, there are no mobile payments.”. Monika Liikamaa, the Co-Founder and CEO of Enfuce, has seen the recent buzz around mobile payments and TELECO, and she is not impressed. Nokia started offering mobile money services in 2004, we’ve had that functionality for almost two decades now.
ffnews.com
LatticeFlow Secures $12 Million to Eliminate AI Data and Model Blind Spots in Computer Vision
LatticeFlow, the only artificial intelligence (AI) platform that can automatically find and fix AI data and model errors, announced a $12 million Series A funding round. The investment will enable LatticeFlow to expand the capabilities of its platform and respond to growing customer demand as more companies – including a number of Fortune 500 customers including Siemens Mobility, and AI scaleups such as Intenseye, Voxel AI, and Carscan – deploy computer vision models at scale.
ffnews.com
Jumio Helps Businesses Stay Ahead of Fast-evolving Threat Landscape with Dramatically Enhanced KYX Platform
Jumio, the leading provider of end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC/AML compliance solutions, unveiled at Money20/20 USA its extended Jumio KYX Platform, with an integrated orchestration hub benefiting from the company’s acquisition of 4Stop. The platform streamlines fraud and eKYC/AML compliance management with the intuitive one-stop orchestration hub, which brings together global data, risk signals, real-time analytics, actionable insights and a configurable rules engine to help businesses defend against fraud without compromising user experience. With over one billion identity, risk and AML transactions completed for over 1,000 organizations in more than 200 countries and territories, Jumio is delivering on its promise to eradicate online identity fraud and accelerate digital trust for all.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Grabyourwallet!” – Alex Bowen, HSBC Hong Kong; Kurt Schmid, Netcetera and Alex Gatiragas, Giesecke + Devrient in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Could digital wallets put banks back at the centre of their customers’ universe? We hear from three experts who believe institutions big and small are finally beginning to grasp the opportunity they represent. CB Insights’ 2022 report Future Of The Wallet: How AI Advisors, Digital IDs, And Wearables Are...
Comments / 0