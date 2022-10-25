ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

signalscv.com

SUV rolls over in residential neighborhood collision

One vehicle overturned in a traffic collision on Wednesday morning in a residential neighborhood in Saugus, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Kaitlyn Aldan, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 8:59 a.m. on a call for service for an overturned vehicle. They arrived at West Tupelo Ridge Drive and North Sycamore Creek Drive at 9:03 a.m.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man killed, 1 injured in shooting at Valley Glen restaurant

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Valley Glen restaurant early Tuesday. The incident was reported around 12 a.m. at a restaurant in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding officers found two gunshot victims. Both were taken to a hospital, where […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d

LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Acton resident arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property

An Acton resident was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property with an outstanding no-bail warrant, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email to The Signal, after deputies with the Crime Impact Team became aware of a man with an outstanding no bail warrant, they contacted him at his residence on the 5000 block of Soledad Canyon Road on Monday.
ACTON, CA
signalscv.com

City truck and pickup truck collide in Valencia

A two-vehicle collision involving a city of Santa Clarita box truck and a pickup truck occurred on Tuesday morning in Valencia, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The collision occurred on the intersection of Avenue Scott and West Avenue Stanford. According to Giovanni Sanchez, firefighters were dispatched at...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

1 transported after multiple students make "medical complaints" at Canoga Park High School

At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making "medical complaints" at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard. "Due to privacy and confidentiality laws, we cannot disclose additional information about this incident," they said. LAPD officers were also called to the scene, indicating that they were made aware of four students possibly suffering effects of an overdose from an unknown substance. As they continued to investigate, they learned that the substance was marijuana. The campus remained open for instruction to all other students. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers

Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Woman reported missing in Diamond Bar

A 38-year-old woman was reported missing in Diamond Bar Wednesday. Perminasari Thi Vo was last seen Wednesday in the 1100 block of Belbury Drive, near the Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Vo is Asian, 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds,...
DIAMOND BAR, CA
smobserved.com

SMPD Responds to Stabbing Near Santa Monica Pier; Victim Refuses to Cooperate With Police

On October 24th, 2022 at about 9:30 PM, SMPD Officers responded to a call of a possible stabbing that occurred in the area of Ocean Ave. and Colorado Blvd. Officers made contact with the Reporting Party / Witness who explained an unknown male approached him and asked for directions to the nearest hospital. The witness noticed the male had what appeared to be a stab wound to his stomach. The injured male walked away out of sight. SMPD personnel checked the area and local hospitals, however the injured person was not located. The victim was described as a Hispanic male, 40-50 years old, long goatee and wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and black beanie.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in crash near Lake Los Angeles

LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Anthony Loaiza, 35, was the victim killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m....
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

Arrest made: Man accused of assaulting juvenile passenger in vehicle

A 40-year-old Lancaster man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of assaulting a juvenile passenger within a vehicle parked on the right shoulder of State Route 14 near Newhall, California Highway Patrol officials said. According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office, several 911 calls came...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
ANAHEIM, CA

