For three years, my sister in Saddle Brook has been battling colon cancer. The state-issued insurance supplied to New Jersey employees only added to that battle. Here’s why. Michelle, who has been stoic since her original Stage 3 diagnosis, learned this spring after being in remission for several months that her doctors saw troubling markers, which again showed signs of disease. Her physicians at Memorial Sloan Kettering strongly recommended surgery to remove any visible cancer, followed by a chemotherapy “bath” in the abdomen before the incision is closed. For decades, this has been a successful and standard treatment for abdominal cancers in the USA and around the world.

SADDLE BROOK, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO