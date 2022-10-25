Read full article on original website
NJ city ranked as one of the most miserable in America
If you've been feeling kinda blah lately, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. A popular website has ranked the 50 most miserable cities in America and one from the Garden State made the list. And to make matters worse, it ranked in the top five. Oof. Editors...
SUNY to ‘match’ Rutgers NJ in-state tuition – but don’t fall for it
Fall is college application season. And high school seniors across New Jersey are polishing up their resumes and essays, blanketing university admission offices with their hopeful submissions. Therefore, the timing is not surprising for a local marketing blitz by the State University of New York. More commonly known by the...
Voter anger over abortion rights could be big wild card in N.J. and nation at Biden midterm
A job led Amy Bloodworth away from home in Monmouth County to relocate in Texas six years ago. But it was politics — and the freedom to work remotely — that convinced her to move back to New Jersey this summer. Bloodworth said she could no longer tolerate...
Tallest building in New Jersey is truly a skyscraper
How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc., I am OK. If you want me to skydive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, well, that could be a different story. I remember...
Former Miss New Jersey hired as reporter at local NBC station
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Love where you work? Deadline extended to nominate your employer as a Top Workplace.
A lot of things go into making a business a great place to work. For many, a collaborative work atmosphere is prized. For others, it may mean good pay, challenging work, friendly co-workers and recognition in the workplace. And for many employees, having these things from an employer that survived...
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
One of the coolest hotels in America is here in NJ
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
‘The Hug’ changed American politics. How a Chris Christie-Barack Obama greeting signaled the death of civility.
Chris Christie was finally drifting off to sleep, hoping for a little rest before sunrise. Superstorm Sandy had arrived hours earlier, slamming New Jersey with unprecedented devastation. Lethal winds howled. Violent waves battered the coast. Now the political sh-tstorm was coming. “How bad is it?” President Barack Obama asked on...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed
Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
Be careful out there, but not paranoid | Editorial
We’re separated by little more than a river, but South Jersey is not Philadelphia. We share a culture and a bunch of media outlets, and that’s why it’s important than ever to be discerning about that. A series of “Non-Candidate Issue Ads,” as the Federal Communications Commission...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
Lifelong Democratic official in NJ switches to Republican
Former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat, announced live on the air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former assemblyman, Atlantic County freeholder, Pleasantville councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters battalion fire chief and Atlantic City director of emergency management. Foley was also...
The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
Girls Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 4 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 29
Hailey Santiago had a goal and two assists to lead top-seeded Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, past ninth-seeded Hillsborough in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 4 tournament in Freehold. Gaby Parker also had a goal and an assist for Freehold Township (17-1) while Ashley...
My sister’s government-funded insurance declined to pay for life-saving surgery | Opinion
For three years, my sister in Saddle Brook has been battling colon cancer. The state-issued insurance supplied to New Jersey employees only added to that battle. Here’s why. Michelle, who has been stoic since her original Stage 3 diagnosis, learned this spring after being in remission for several months that her doctors saw troubling markers, which again showed signs of disease. Her physicians at Memorial Sloan Kettering strongly recommended surgery to remove any visible cancer, followed by a chemotherapy “bath” in the abdomen before the incision is closed. For decades, this has been a successful and standard treatment for abdominal cancers in the USA and around the world.
What Chris Christie understood that Phil Murphy never will
Former Gov. Chris Christie returned to New Jersey 101.5 Thursday night as we marked 10-years since Superstorm Sandy impacted the Garden State. It was his first time on-air here since he left office in 2018. "I miss out regular 7-8 o'clock adventures," Christie said, "I miss those times, it's good...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
N.J. legal weed: 5 nationally popular cannabis strains now available in the Garden State
With more products from nationally syndicated brands hitting the legal weed market in New Jersey this year, navigating the various names for strains can get complicated. Experienced shoppers tend to search for a preferred flavor profile or by telling the budtender what range of effects they are looking to have.
