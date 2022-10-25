ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Try These 2 No-Brainer Moves to Beat the Average $1,674 Social Security Benefit

You may not know this, but the maximum monthly Social Security benefit for retirees retiring this year is $4,194. That’s not too shabby, right? It’s about $50,000 annually (and, of course, subject to regular cost-of-living adjustments). But that’s the maximum, and it’s hard to achieve. The average monthly...
3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees

Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
3 Reasons a Roth IRA Is the Best Retirement Savings Account

Roth IRAs are often hailed as a wonderful long-term savings option. But there are a few reasons some people may opt to keep their retirement investments in other types of accounts. If you want an up-front tax break on your retirement plan contributions, then you’ll want to put them into...
Higher inflation could mean smaller tax bills for some

Host Teri Barr is talking with Andy Rosen, an Investing and Taxes Spokesperson with NerdWallet to learn about the new projections for 2023 taxes based on inflation. If your income isn’t keeping up, we’ll tell you why some tax adjustments, credits, and savings contributions could change your bill, and why it may be for the better.
2023’s Traditional IRA Contribution Limits Are Higher Than Ever

If you want tax breaks for saving for retirement, individual retirement accounts are a great place to start. With the combination of an upfront deduction for contributions for many taxpayers and the ability to defer tax on income and gains until you make withdrawals, IRAs play a key role in the tax planning for millions of Americans.
Here’s Why the Recent Social Security Bump Might Not Be Good News

Earlier this month the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced an 8.7% increase in 2023 benefits. On the surface, this appears to be great news, considering how rampantly inflation has been eating into purchasing power, especially for our most vulnerable population. I’m not here to take the wind out of anyone’s...
Fact-checking claims about mail-in ballots, fentanyl in cereal boxes and more

CLAIM: An image shows the House Republicans' "Commitment to America" plan, including raising the eligibility age for Medicare from 65 to 75 and making retirees with pensions, 401(k)s or disabled veterans' benefits ineligible for Social Security payments. THE FACTS: The image shows policies that don't match the language in House...

