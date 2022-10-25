Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Merrill Introduces Premium Access Offering to High-Net-Worth Clients for More Personalized Investment Strategies
Bank of America today announced Premium Access Strategies, a suite of third-party investment strategies reviewed by the Chief Investment Office, including the added benefits of access to investment management teams and the ability to request expanded portfolio customization. The new strategies are fully integrated into Merrill Lynch Investment Advisory Program to help support comprehensive planning discussions, as well as seamless implementation and inclusion in annual review materials.
Nikola’s Penny Stock Short Interest
A penny stock is generally defined as one that trades for less than $5. Low emissions truck company Nikola has been one for a long time. Short sellers continue to bet the figure will go lower. Short interest in the stock is 34% of the shares outstanding. That is among the highest of all companies […]
ffnews.com
Kin Secures $145 Million in Debt Financing to Fuel Continued Growth
Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced the closing of a $145 million committed credit facility. The new facility, which was led by Runway Growth Capital LLC (“Runway”) and the Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. (“Avenue Venture Debt Fund” or “Avenue”), provides Kin with additional capital to support the expansion of the Kin Interinsurance Network, a reciprocal exchange.
ffnews.com
Co-Parenting Fintech Onward Announces $9.7 Million Funding
Onward, the financial platform for co-parents, announced today it has raised $9.7 million in Series A funding led by TTV Capital with participation from Lerer Hippeau, Citi Ventures, Correlation Ventures, and Gingerbread Capital. The funding comes on the heels of significant growth for the company, which is the only fintech app designed to serve the needs of divorced and separated parents. Onward has gained significant momentum with nearly 100,000 installs from those seeking relief from the tense, unclear, and often disorganized methods of managing money with their co-parent. The new funding will support growing the team and expanding its portfolio of innovative fintech products.
Microsoft Posts Strong Record on Women’s Pay
To do the same job in the U.S, women are paid about 83% of what men are. This has mostly stayed the same over the last decade. There have been a few suggestions to help change the problem. None has worked. However, Microsoft’s effort at improving the percentage has been met with some success. The […]
ffnews.com
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon Pilot with Monika Liikamaa
“Without decent mobile networks, there are no mobile payments.”. Monika Liikamaa, the Co-Founder and CEO of Enfuce, has seen the recent buzz around mobile payments and TELECO, and she is not impressed. Nokia started offering mobile money services in 2004, we’ve had that functionality for almost two decades now.
ffnews.com
Refinitiv introduces digital onboarding solution to help businesses accelerate secure and frictionless new customer onboarding
Refinitiv, an LSEG business, today announced the introduction of a secure, personalized, and frictionless global digital onboarding solution to help businesses streamline their approach to onboarding customers. The recent, growing shift towards online commercial activity has led to a surge in digital and contactless payments, forcing organizations to hasten the...
ffnews.com
Stripe launches in Thailand
Stripe announced its general availability in Thailand, where its financial infrastructure platform will help solve the complex payments issues facing Thai businesses. “Thailand’s digital economy is one of the fastest growing in Southeast Asia. However, moving money on the internet remains incredibly complicated and cumbersome,” said Tee Chayakul, Thailand country director at Stripe. “We want to remove these barriers with financial infrastructure that helps ambitious businesses increase their revenue, automate low-value tasks, and expand internationally.”
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “The Digital Me” – Sanne Ketelaar, UL Solutions in ‘Discover Money20/20 USA’
UL Solutions is one of the gatekeepers to trust in, and global acceptance of, mobile identity, which could make all physical documents irrelevant, says the company’s Sanne Ketelaar. When Sanne Ketelaar indulged her five-year-old son in a game of ‘grocery store’ – that age-old role-play where parents act as...
ffnews.com
Data in the Post-Trade Industry – Pray Sharma – Clearstream
Priya Sharma, Head of Client Connectivity & Data at Clearstream talks to Ali Paterson about the ways that data in the post-trade industry. Priya explains that with the use of advanced analytics and newer technologies, major players are beginning to create a clearer view of their own data landscape. She adds that there is an increased focus on proactive and predictive client solutions with amplified requirements around data quality and governance and says that in the next three years, 44% of data will be created by analytics & AI and 30% will be real-time by 2025.
ffnews.com
Zip Accelerates BNPL Adoption with Arrival of Zip Card
BNPL pioneer Zip Co (ASX: ZIP) announced the availability of Zip Card, issued by WebBank, the newest buy now, pay later product offered through its portfolio. As consumers look for BNPL options in brick-and-mortar retail, the Zip Card extends the ‘Pay-in-4*’ functionality offline in a convenient physical card format. In the Zip card pilot program1, an overwhelming majority (90%) of participants said the card makes in-store shopping easier. With a quarter million waitlisted customers, the highly anticipated card is now available in the U.S., enabling consumers to ‘Pay in 4*’ nearly everywhere* Visa is accepted.
ffnews.com
Starling Bank grows headcount by 20% this year
Starling Bank has increased its headcount by 20% since the start of 2022 to more than 2,000 employees. The bank, which announced its first full year of profitability in July 2022, plans to swell its headcount by another 10% before the year end. More than 1,000 employees are based at...
ffnews.com
AXA XL Creates Innovation Office in the Americas
AXA XL Insurance has launched an Underwriting Innovation Office in the Americas to drive innovation in support of business initiatives, appointing Rose Hall, currently Head of Construction Innovation, as Head of Innovation, Americas to lead activities. According to AXA XL’s Americas CEO Joe Tocco, “Innovating has long been part of...
ffnews.com
Singapore and Hong Kong Lead Green Fintech Development Among the Five Economies in APEC
Today, GoImpact, an ESG and Sustainability education firm, together with The Chinese University of Hong Kong’s Business School (“CUHK Business School”) released the findings from their working paper, Exploring the Green Fintech Ecosystem in Asia: Insights from Five Economies in APEC. This study finds that government support plays a vital and essential role in facilitating green fintech development, while talent shortage is a common concern in the five economies in the region.
ffnews.com
Collctiv Launches to Long Wait List in the US
Collctiv, a group payment app that allows friends, families, businesses, charities, and community groups to collect money together, has launched today in the USA. Due to high demand, an eager waiting list of users in the US who have previously watched on from afar, will now be able to enjoy all the benefits of Collctiv. The first of its kind in the US market, Collctiv serves groups with a focus on alleviating the pressure on group organisers to pool money in an easy and secure way.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “The Key to Unlocking Identity” – Louise Maynard-Atem, Women in Identity in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Louise Maynard-Atem, Research Lead for Women In Identity, believes we’ve reached a reset moment – one that could democratise access to critical services. But it will require collaboration. The phrase ‘identity is the new money’ can be attributed to Sir James Crosby from his report on Challenges And...
ffnews.com
Saudi Central Bank Licenses A New Payment Financial Technology Company
The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announces the licensing of a new payment financial technology company, namely: Smart Digital Payment company (Tiqmo) to provide E-wallet services. This brings the total number of payment companies licensed by SAMA to 22 companies, in addition to 5 companies were granted an In-principle Approval. This...
Comments / 0