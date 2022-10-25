Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Newport trick or treating is Oct. 27
NEWPORT — In the trick or treat listings which was published in the Sidney Daily News, the wrong information was given for Newport. Trick or treating in Newport is tonight, Oct. 27, from 6:30-8 p.m.
Sidney Daily News
ScoresBroadcast, Hits 105.5 to spotlight Fort Loramie, St. Henry
The St. Henry Redskins (2-8) won’t have to look far for a great game plan in preparation for the Fort Loramie Redskins (8-2) Friday night, as Halloween weekend kicks off. Lima Central Catholic provided a blueprint that glowed in the dark one week ago, and frightened the Fort Loramie faithful. And it could be summed up on the cover page in three short words: Run. Run. Run.
