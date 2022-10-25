Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn searching for answers after second-half meltdown versus Arkansas
Auburn went one step forward last time out and two steps back this week. Statistically, Auburn gave itself every chance to beat Arkansas. It won the turnover battle (1-0) for the first time this season, and the Tigers were leading in total yards at halftime (246-244), but a second-half collapse put that in the back of Auburn's minds in a 41-27 Arkansas victory.
Auburn Plainsman
Players to watch, keys to victory against Arkansas
After a bye week, the Auburn Tigers will return to Jordan-Hare for the first time in four weeks to try to knock off the Arkansas Razorbacks and get back in the win column, ending their losing skid that has lived on since week four. Auburn upset the Razorbacks in Fayetteville...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn outlasts the Tide to conclude fall schedule
Fans flooded the stands as Auburn returned to Plainsman Park Friday night in a high-scoring fall ball game against rival Alabama. The Tigers rotated a majority of their roster in during the lengthy game, with 20 position players and 10 pitchers taking the field throughout. The team effort lead the Tigers to a 13-8 victory through 12 close innings.
Auburn Plainsman
CADC hosts 34th annual pumpkin carve
On Friday, Auburn’s College of Architecture, Design, and Construction hosted its 34th annual pumpkin carve. Students, faculty, and community members had the chance to gather by Dudley Hall and carve pumpkins, catch up with friends and participate in many other activities planned by the college. The pumpkin carve acts...
Comments / 0