Shoreline Retail Lending Manager Named to Manitowoc County Future 15 List
The Manitowoc County Chamber has released its 2023 list of Future 15 award winners, and the Retail Lending Manager at Shoreline Hometown Credit Union made the cut. Tomas Salinas and the rest of the award winners will be honored with an award at the Young Professionals of Manitowoc County Future 15 Annual Banquet on the evening of Thursday, November 10th.
Manitowoc Rifle and Pistol Club to Host Deer Hunters Sight-In Fundraiser
The Manitowoc Rifle and Pistol Club has announced the date of their annual Deer Hunters Sight-In fundraiser. Hunters are invited out to their range, located at 7227 Sandy Hill Lane just north of Two Rivers along Lake Michigan on November 5th and 6th from 9:00 to 3:00 p.m. 50 and...
Grow It Forward Receives USDA Grant, Doubles Hydroponic Farm Capabilities
Grow it Forward in Manitowoc is in the process of doubling its already impressive hydroponic farm capabilities. The local organization was named the recipient of an Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production grant through the USDA. Amber Daugs, the Executive Director of Grow it Forward told us that through this grant,...
Manitowoc Elks Lodge To Host Halloween Costume Contest Tomorrow
While the official trick-or-treating times in Manitowoc will be on Monday, there is an event tomorrow (October 29th) for families. The Elks Lodge, located at 1807 North Rapids Road, will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event from noon to 4:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop out for food...
City of Manitowoc’s Building Board of Appeals to Discuss Detached Accessory Regulations
There is only one meeting scheduled today in the City of Manitowoc. The Building Board of Appeals will be in the First Floor Hearing Room in City Hall at 4:00 p.m. They will start by hearing the appeal from some residents regarding the construction of a detached accessory structure which would exceed the allowable maximum square footage allowed in the City.
Lincoln Park Zoo to Host Zoo Boo This Weekend
The Manitowoc Lincoln Park Zoo will host a special Halloween event this Saturday afternoon (October 29th). The ZOO BOO takes place from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday and offers Family fun for all ages. Local families are encouraged to attend to partake in Games, Activities, a Costume Contest and Food.
NASA Astronaut Impressed with Questions Posed by Manitowoc Children
NASA astronaut Raja Chari made a stop in Manitowoc yesterday, thanks to the efforts of the Rhar-West Art Museum. Chari made stops at Wilson Middle School, Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry, and Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Chari told Seehafer News that he was rather impressed with the quality of questions posed by...
Manitowoc Police Gives Tips for Trick-or-Treaters
Halloween time is officially here, and many families are preparing to hit the streets and collect candy. But before you don your costume and apply your face paint, the Manitowoc Police Department has some safety tips for trick-or-treaters. They suggest you never leave your child unattended, and never enter someone’s...
708 Series in Women’s Bowling At Meadow Lanes West
Two National Honor Counts to report today from league bowling at Meadow Lanes West in Manitowoc, including the first-ever 700 series for a young lady. According to 21st Century League Secretary Jason Heinzen, Daytona Seehaver posted a 708 series on games of 244, 247, and 217 in the Monday Night Specials League.
Manitowoc County Human Services Board to Discuss Drug Court, Budget
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Human Services Board will gather in the Human Services Department building on Jay Street at 4:15 p.m. After giving the public time to comment, the Board will get an update on the Drug Court, and treatment alternatives.
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing the Street in Green Bay
A 70-year-old man has died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street last night in Green Bay. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the man was crossing at the intersection of Mather and Harrison Streets at around 7:00 p.m. The driver remained at the scene...
Inmate in the Green Bay Correctional Institution Dies Following Attack
An inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution has died following an attack last week. According to jail officials, Timothy Nabors was attacked last Friday and was taken to an off-site medical facility. Nabors was later pronounced dead. The attacker, whose name has not yet been released, was moved to...
Governor Evers Visits Manitowoc, Talks Education, and Road Construction
Governor Tony Evers made a campaign stop at the Maritime Museum in Manitowoc today. During his stop, Attorney General Josh Kaul, and Evers’ running mate Sara Rodriguez all spoke about what they look to achieve if reelected into office. One of the aspects Governor Evers mentioned was more funding...
Roncalli plans introductory event
The Roncalli Catholic School group in Manitowoc is planning an event to introduce 7th and 8th grade students to Roncalli High School. 7th and 8th grade day will be held on Tuesday, November 15th at the high school located at 2000 Mirro Drive in Manitowoc. The objective is to offer tours, visits to classrooms, meetings with teachers, and information on extracurricular activities. Lunch will be offered as well.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Dontae W. Rusch-Vareka, 24,Two Rivers, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety on 3/9/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Ninety (90) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court; 6) Provide DNA sample; 7) Pay court costs; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC.
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– All this week we took a deep dive into some statistics recently released by the Manitowoc Public School District. Click here to see what Superintendent Jim Feil had to say about their financial status. – Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Click here to learn more about...
William E Gruetzmacher
William E Gruetzmacher, age 77, longtime resident of Two Rivers died Monday, October24, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee. Survivors include his wife, Carol; their two sons, Tyler (Janelle) of Barron, Wisconsin; Brett (Angie), and grandsons: Ryer, Matthew and Henry of Brookfield; and a brother-in-law, James Kemink. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lylas Gruetzmacher; and one brother-in-law, John Kemink.
MPSD Deep Dive Part 5: Enrollment Numbers Down, Superintendent Feil Optimistic for the Future
Over the past six years, the Manitowoc Public School District has seen a decline in the number of students enrolled. While the drop-off isn’t dramatic, it is still concerning. Manitowoc Superintendent Jim Feil says he is a firm believer that the pilot program we talked about yesterday will improve...
MPSD Deep Dive Part 4: Student Behavior Continues to Be Addressed
In yesterday’s deep dive report into the Manitowoc Public School District, we took a look at what the District is doing to address its educational shortfalls. Today our focus will be on student behavior. The MPSD asked staff members to answer one simple question, “Do you feel your building’s...
Kiel Falls to Sturgeon Bay in Boys Soccer Tournament
Kiel and Sturgeon Bay had a marathon battle last evening in Boys Soccer before the host Clippers won in a shootout to advance to the WIAA Division-4 Sectional final. The Raiders and Clippers fought to a 1-all tie in regulation and overtime before the home team came out on top 7-to-6 in a shootout.
