Early Voting Under Way in Iowa
(KMAland) -- The window for early voting in Iowa has been open for several days, and some are using this week to remind registered voters across the state to take advantage of the option. Friday was National Early Voting Day, and despite election policy changes in Iowa, supporters of the...
Anderson: social security top issue for majority of older Iowans
(Des Moines) -- With the midterm elections less than two weeks away, state advocacy groups are highlighting the issues on older Iowans' minds and speaking directly with congressional and senate candidates. All four of Iowa's congressional seats for the U.S. House of Representatives are slated for the November general elections,...
Small Businesses Back Minimum-Wage Initiative on Ballot
(Lincoln) -- Nearly 300 Nebraska business owners and executives across the state have gone on record in support of ballot Initiative 433, which would gradually raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. Dave Titterington, owner of the Wild Bird Habitat Stores in Lincoln and Omaha, said it...
Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns
(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
Meet the Candidates: Zach Nunn
(Des Moines) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general election. Today's report features the Republican challenger in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District race, State Senator Zach Nunn. A Southeast Polk High School graduate, Nunn served in the Iowa...
Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 28th, 2022
(Statewide) -- The latest information from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entire state of Missouri is experiencing dry conditions. More than 42-percent report severe or exceptional drought conditions. The monitor shows a new area of extreme drought – from southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau down to Portageville. Parts of southwest Missouri are still experiencing extreme drought, but it does not appear to be as widespread as last week. A line from the Kansas City area all the way over to central Missouri’s Boone County continues to have extreme drought conditions. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says while this week’s rain was much needed and appreciated, the long-term effects of the drought are still being felt by landowners and farmers. The agency says it needs those affected to continue to report local conditions.
Wilma Boswell, age 92, of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Lenox United Presbyterian Church. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ November 1, 2022. Memorials:May be directed to the Lenox United Presbyterian Church. Wilma passed away Friday afternoon at the Lenox Care Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
Randy Duehr, 68, Clarinda, Iowa
Service: Celebration of Life Visitation and Memorial. Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: no designated time. Memorials: in his name. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley...
Missouri State Softball Scoreboard: Saturday, October 29th
(KMAland) -- The Missouri State Softball Tournament came to a close in Springfield. Check out the full rundown from Saturday below. Fatima 16 Chillicothe 14 (8 innings)
Theresa Johnston, 58, of Villisca, Iowa
Service:Funeral ServicesName:Theresa JohnstonPronunciation: Age:58From:Villisca, IowaPreviou…
Clarinda board reviews latest test scores
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are analyzing and troubleshooting following the latest standardized test scores. During Wednesday night's regular Clarinda School Board meeting, administrators reviewed the fall data from the Iowa School Performance Profiles. Clarinda High School's overall performance rating is at 56.72, or commendable according to state standards. Clarinda 7-12 Principal Luke Cox says the latest scores are exciting.
Kenneth Lindell, 89, of Urbandale, Iowa, formerly of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Memorials:Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Graveside Service with Military Rites at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Shenandoah man booked on Nevada warrant
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested on out of state warrant Wednesday evening. The Shenandoah Police Department says 56-year-old Gregory Richardson was arrested around 6:15 p.m. on an active state of Nevada warrant for non support of a child or neglect. Authorities say Richardson's arrest came after officers went to 907 7th Street in Shenandoah looking for a male with an active Nevada warrant.
Missouri lands 2023 DL prospect Tounkara
(Columbia) -- Defensive lineman Serigne Tounkara has committed to Missouri. Tounkara -- a 2023 prospect from League City, Texas -- chose Missouri over offers from Colorado State, Houston, Louisiana and Louisiana Tech. Tounkara is Missouri's 13th commit to its 2023 class.
KMAland Sports Schedule: Saturday, October 29th
(KMAland) -- Lots of important volleyball in Missouri and Nebraska and important cross country in Iowa and Missouri hits the schedule for Saturday. Iowa Class 3A & 4A at Fort Dodge Follow @hewett_ethan. Missouri Class 1 District 4 at Platte City. Missouri Class 3 District 4 at Platte City. MISSOURI...
Barbara Teachout, 92, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the First United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Barbara passed away on Thursday morning, October 27, 2022, at Accura HealthCare in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
KMAland XC (10/29): Missouri District Championships
(Platte City) – The Platte Valley, East Atchison and North Andrew girls and the Mound City, East Atchison and Maryville boys cross country teams all qualified for state Saturday. Check out the full results below. Class 1 Girls District Championships. The Platte Valley girls ran away with the team...
Page County Sheriff's blotter
(Clarinda) -- Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer released its latest report of arrests and investigations. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Montgomery County upgrades display system
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County's Courthouse is replacing its current display with new high-tech equipment. Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors approved the purchase of a new digital display system for $1,156.94. Plans call for placing the 24 by 36 screen inside the courthouse near the front door. County Auditor Jill Ozuna says the new display replaces the current system that's outdated, and hard to maintain.
Week 10 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week 10 of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
