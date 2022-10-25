Read full article on original website
Kyle Sternberg shines as AHSTW gets past Southwest Valley, advances to quarterfinals
(Avoca) -- The AHSTW Vikings (10-0) are moving on to the Class A state quarterfinals after a 35-14 victory over district foe Southwest Valley (7-3) in the second round Friday. Stellar defense and superb quarterback play propelled the Vikings to their 10th double-digit win in as many games. “It feels...
Fremont-Mills holds off Southeast Warren's comeback attempt to set up rematch with Lenox
(Lacona) -- For the second straight week, Fremont-Mills football fended off a comeback attempt to keep their season alive. The Knights (7-2) led by as many as 18 against Southeast Warren in Friday's Class 8-Player second round postseason action. However, the Warhawks (9-1) made things interesting, but F-M held on for a 30-28 win.
Clarinda falls to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42-16
(Rock Rapids) -- The Clarinda Cardinals had their 2022 football season come to a close Friday night as they fell to top-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. The Cardinals (6-4) would fall behind early and couldn't make up the difference late as the KMA state no. 1 Lions (10-0) won 42-16 in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
KMAland Iowa 8-Player (10/28): Lenox, Fremont-Mills move into quarterfinals
(KMAland) -- Lenox and Fremont-Mills are moving on to the state quarterfinals while West Harrison’s historical season came to an end in Iowa Class 8-Player on Friday. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 28 No. 8 West Harrison 12. Max Hough led GTRA with 283 yards of total offense, finishing with three offensive touchdowns...
Men's College Soccer Scoreboard (10/29): Creighton pitches shutout
(KMAland) – The Creighton men won, while the Omaha and UMKC men played to a draw Saturday in regional college soccer action.
Auburn hoping to bounce back, avenge early loss to Ashland-Greenwood
(Auburn) -- Despite last week's stumble, the Auburn football team is into the playoffs for the third straight year, the fifth time in the past six seasons and the 19th in program history. The Bulldogs come into the Class C1 postseason at 6-3 after last week's 10-0 loss to Nebraska...
KMAland Nebraska Football (10/28): Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water on to quarters
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water all moved on in Nebraska state playoff action on Friday. Jaxson Hamm had 17 tackles for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. The Bluejays also got 108 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Nathan Upton and 63 yards and two scores from Drake Zimmerman. Dane Jacobsen threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Thomas Spears snagged seven receptions for 102 yards and a score.
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/29): Nebraska, UNI, Drake, Omaha, NWMSU win
(KMAland) – Nebraska, UNI, Drake, Omaha and Northwest Missouri State were all winners Saturday in regional college volleyball action.
Omaha's Zimmers picks up All-Summit League First Team
(KMAland) -- Omaha’s Regan Zimmers was picked to the All-Summit League Women’s Soccer First Team on Thursday. Zimmers’ teammate Grace Ostergaard landed on the Second Team while Kansas City’s Sophia Limongi and Omaha’s Jordyn West were Honorable Mentions. Omaha’s Lindsey Birch and Emma Konsmo and...
Creighton's Kaluma, Iowa's Murray on Karl Malone Award Watch List
(KMAland) -- Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma and Iowa’s Kris Murray were named to the Karl Malone Award Preseason Watch List on Thursday. The award is given annually to the top power forward in college basketball. Other regional conference players on the list are Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and Maryland’s Donta Scott.
Nebraska trio, Iowa's Rydberg named All-Big Ten
(KMAland) -- Nebraska’s Sarah Weber, Eleanor Dale and Reagan Raabe and Iowa’s Hailey Rydberg were honored with All-Big Ten Conference awards on Thursday. Weber was picked to the First Team while Dale and Raabe and Rydberg landed on the Third Team. Nebraska also placed Lauryn Anglim on the All-Freshman Team.
Kenneth Lindell, 89, of Urbandale, Iowa, formerly of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Memorials:Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Graveside Service with Military Rites at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Randy Duehr, 68, Clarinda, Iowa
Service: Celebration of Life Visitation and Memorial. Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: no designated time. Memorials: in his name. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley...
Mary Ann Waller
Mary Ann (Volkmer) Waller, 77 of Omaha (formerly Shenandoah/Essex) Service: Mass of Christian BurialName: Mary Ann WallerPronunciation: Age: 77From: OmahaPrevi…
Mary Ann (Volkmer) Waller, 77 of Omaha (formerly Shenandoah/Essex)
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials: St. Mary's Church (Nebr. City), Lourdes Central Catholic School (Nebr. City), Hospice House (Omaha), Open Door...
Barbara Teachout, 92, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, directed to the First United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Barbara passed away on Thursday morning, October 27, 2022, at Accura HealthCare in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Shirley Diane Adams, age 74, Oakland
Visitation Location: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa.
Clarinda schools boast enrollment hike
(Clarinda) -- Despite increased enrollment numbers, at least one Clarinda School Board member expresses concern over students leaving the district. Stressing that the numbers are preliminary, School Business Official Nancy McKinnon told the board Wednesday evening that the district's certified enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year totaled 989.16 students--an increase of 21 students over the 2021-22 academic year, and about one shy of the district's pre-COVID-19 enrollment numbers. Though 126 students open-enrolled into the district so far this school year, board member Paul Boysen sounded an alarm over the 76 students open enrolling out.
CRHC showcases new rehab, sports medicine facility
(Clarinda) -- Buzz was abundant in Clarinda Wednesday night as the Clarinda Regional Health Center officially unveiled its newest facility. CRHC held a community open house for its new Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine facility, including guided tours from staff, a "duck pluck" fundraiser, and speeches from CEO Chuck Nordyke, Chief Nursing Officer Tyler Hill, Director of Therapy Services Emily Wood, and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Iowa Director Theresa Greenfield -- whose agency funded the new building's construction. Nordyke tells KMA News he was pleased with the large turnout and interest from the community.
Forum plans Trick or Treat event Sunday
(Shenandoah) -- From the people that brought you the Star-Spangled Shenandoah, the ShenDig Barbecue Competition and the Shenfest Vendor Fair comes something really spooky. All sorts of ghosts and goblins are welcome to haunt Priest Park at the forum's Trick or Treat event from 2-to-3 Sunday afternoon. Children dressed in Halloween costumes will receive goodies from participating businesses. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Forum member Mace Hensen says the fall event follows a spectacular summer.
