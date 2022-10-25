(Clarinda) -- Despite increased enrollment numbers, at least one Clarinda School Board member expresses concern over students leaving the district. Stressing that the numbers are preliminary, School Business Official Nancy McKinnon told the board Wednesday evening that the district's certified enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year totaled 989.16 students--an increase of 21 students over the 2021-22 academic year, and about one shy of the district's pre-COVID-19 enrollment numbers. Though 126 students open-enrolled into the district so far this school year, board member Paul Boysen sounded an alarm over the 76 students open enrolling out.

