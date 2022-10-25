ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceres, CA

Bullying, drug awareness among topics Ceres school district is tackling in town hall talks

By Bee Staff
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6lsB_0ilmtpWY00

The Ceres Unified School District has begun a series of four town hall meetings that during the school year will address topics that significantly affect youth.

The first meeting occurred early this month. It focused on suicide awareness and prevention and was attended by about 150 people, the district said in a news release. Remaining meetings will focus on social media and cyberbullying, foster youth parenting and drug awareness.

For the first meeting, staff from Stanislaus County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services teamed with Ceres Unified mental health staff to present information on social-emotional learning and destigmatizing mental illness, both of which are fundamental to preventing suicide.

“Suicide is a major public health concern and is among the leading causes of death in the United States for youth,” said district psychologist Christina Alviso, citing statistics from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the American Academy of Pediatrics. “Yet suicide is preventable when families and communities partner to employ strategies and resources that promote resilience and support those in crisis.”

On the response to the meeting, event coordinator Lillian Loera of the district’s Family Resource Center said in the news release, “Several parents expressed that they needed to be there due to concerns with their own children. Many lingered after the meeting to ask questions.”

Meeting topics were selected based on input from families and the district’s community liaisons – staff members whose primary function is supporting student success through productive partnerships with families, Loera said.

All the town hall meetings will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Argus/Endeavor Multiuse Room, 2555 Lawrence St., in Ceres. Free child care, dinner and Spanish translation are available.

The remaining schedule:

  • Social media and cyberbullying, Dec. 6

  • Foster youth parenting, Feb. 1
  • Drug awareness, April 25.

In addition to county BHRS, partnering organizations are Haven Women’s Center, Pajama Program Central Valley Chapter, Golden Valley Health Centers, Ceres Partnership, Youth Navigation Center of Stanislaus County, Elite Family Systems, the Ceres Police Department and We “R” La Raza Parent Advocate.

Community members with questions about the meetings may contact Loera at lloera@ceres.k12.ca.us or 209-556-1559, ext. 1272.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calaveras Enterprise

Portrait of a small town firefighting family

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Lockdown lifted at Stockton's Victory Elementary School

STOCKTON, Calif. — A lockdown at Stockton's Victory Elementary School has been lifted after a man was seen near the campus with a gun Thursday morning, Stockton Unified School District officials say. The school went on a hard lockdown around 9:15 a.m. Thursday after the suspect was seen near...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party

RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
RENO, NV
peralta.edu

Masking Policy Update – Oct 24, 2022

Per our policy to follow Alameda County Public Health Department guidelines, masks are optional on Peralta Community College District (PCCD) property and are no longer required. People may choose to mask at any time. PCCD remains committed to protecting the health and safety of students and employees on our campuses....
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Mountain Lion creates stir in Brentwood, prompts school lockdown

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (CNS) —A mountain lion wandered into the Brentwood area Thursday, prompting a precautionary lockdown of an elementary school and eluding authorities for much of the day, but the animal was eventually tranquilized and captured. Police responded to the area of Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard...
BRENTWOOD, CA
BBC

California's cannabis-growing nuns pray for profits

Merced County sits in the middle of California's Central Valley. For as far as the eye can see, there are identical rows of crops, with the occasional farmhouse or family home. One of these homes looks unassuming from the outside. There's nothing unusual about the building or the land around...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Vince Martellacci

The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You

Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.
CLAYTON, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

7K+
Followers
117
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy