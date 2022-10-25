Bullying, drug awareness among topics Ceres school district is tackling in town hall talks

The Ceres Unified School District has begun a series of four town hall meetings that during the school year will address topics that significantly affect youth.

The first meeting occurred early this month. It focused on suicide awareness and prevention and was attended by about 150 people, the district said in a news release. Remaining meetings will focus on social media and cyberbullying, foster youth parenting and drug awareness.

For the first meeting, staff from Stanislaus County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services teamed with Ceres Unified mental health staff to present information on social-emotional learning and destigmatizing mental illness, both of which are fundamental to preventing suicide.

“Suicide is a major public health concern and is among the leading causes of death in the United States for youth,” said district psychologist Christina Alviso, citing statistics from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the American Academy of Pediatrics. “Yet suicide is preventable when families and communities partner to employ strategies and resources that promote resilience and support those in crisis.”

On the response to the meeting, event coordinator Lillian Loera of the district’s Family Resource Center said in the news release, “Several parents expressed that they needed to be there due to concerns with their own children. Many lingered after the meeting to ask questions.”

Meeting topics were selected based on input from families and the district’s community liaisons – staff members whose primary function is supporting student success through productive partnerships with families, Loera said.

All the town hall meetings will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Argus/Endeavor Multiuse Room, 2555 Lawrence St., in Ceres. Free child care, dinner and Spanish translation are available.

The remaining schedule:

Social media and cyberbullying, Dec. 6





Foster youth parenting, Feb. 1

Drug awareness, April 25.

In addition to county BHRS, partnering organizations are Haven Women’s Center, Pajama Program Central Valley Chapter, Golden Valley Health Centers, Ceres Partnership, Youth Navigation Center of Stanislaus County, Elite Family Systems, the Ceres Police Department and We “R” La Raza Parent Advocate.

Community members with questions about the meetings may contact Loera at lloera@ceres.k12.ca.us or 209-556-1559, ext. 1272.