Brittney Griner loses appeal in Russian court

If Brittney Griner is going to return to the U.S. anytime soon, it almost certainly will happen via a prisoner exchange.

The jailed American basketball star exhausted the last of her legal options on Tuesday when her last-gasp appeal predictably went nowhere.

A Moscow regional court upheld Griner’s August conviction on charges of drug possession and drug smuggling with criminal intent. The court rejected arguments from Griner’s defense attorneys that her nine-year prison sentence was excessive and unjustified under Russian law.

Griner participated in Tuesday’s appeal hearing via video call from behind the white bars of her jail cell at a detention center outside Moscow. She has been held there since February when she flew Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport and Russian customs police allegedly found vape cartridges in her luggage containing less than one gram of cannabis oil.

During her trial this past summer, Griner did not fight the inevitability of a guilty verdict. She instead tried in vain to seek a lenient sentence by apologizing for the “honest mistake” of inadvertently packing the vape cartridges and by pleading with the judge not to take her life away or allow her to become a political pawn.

Those words fell on deaf ears on August 4 when a Russian judge handed down a sentence just shy of the maximum allowable 10 years. Griner’s attorneys said the punishment was “absolutely unreasonable” compared to similar Russian cases. U.S. officials called the ruling a “miscarriage of justice” and cited it as further evidence that Griner had been wrongfully detained.

Many of the arguments presented by Griner’s lawyers during Tuesday’s appeal hearing mirrored those from her trial. According to reporters who were in the courtroom, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov argued that the initial conviction and sentencing completely ignored the small amount of cannabis oil that Griner was carrying, her lack of intent to break Russian law and the use of the substance for medical purposes.

Since the appeals court again rejected those arguments and endorsed the lower court’s initial verdict, Griner soon may have to endure somewhere worse than the Novoye Grishino pre-trial detention center where she has been held the past eight months. Her sentence calls for her to be transferred to a penal colony, where conditions can be more brutal and inmates are required to perform labor during their sentence.

There are hundreds of penal colonies in Russia, many of them scattered across Siberia. Griner’s attorneys are expected to ask for her to be sent somewhere close to Moscow so that they can maintain contact with her, but the final decision will not be theirs.

On the eve of her appeal hearing, Blagovolina and Boykov released a statement describing Griner as “very nervous.” They added that “Brittney does not expect any miracles to happen, but hopes that the appeal court will hear the arguments of the defense and reduce the number of years.”

Experts in Russian foreign policy cautioned Griner not to get her hopes up. They’ve warned for months that her legal process is merely theater. They’ve said that its only real purpose is to lend a veneer of legitimacy to the Kremlin’s desire to hold her until it can extract concessions out of the U.S. in exchange for her safe return.

As Griner’s attorneys have argued on her behalf in the courtroom, the question of her fate has also been discussed at the highest levels of U.S.-Russian diplomacy. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pressed Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to accept what Blinken has described as a “substantial proposal” to secure the release of Griner and Paul Whelan, another American whom the U.S. government considers wrongfully detained.

The offer for Griner and Whelan is believed to be a 2-for-1 exchange for a notorious Russian arms trafficker known as "the Merchant of Death." is serving a 25-year sentence in an Illinois federal prison for conspiring to kill Americans and sell weapons to Colombian terrorists.

Thus far, Russia has shown no signs that an exchange for Bout alone is a sufficient offer. After traveling to Moscow to meet with Russian officials last month, Bill Richardson, the former New Mexico governor and diplomat who now advocates for the release of Americans held overseas, told CNN, “I think it’s going to be a 2-for-2.”

President Joe Biden met with Griner’s wife at the White House last month and reiterated that securing the WNBA star’s release is a top priority for his administration. Days after that meeting, Cherelle Griner told CBS Mornings that Griner is at her “absolutely weakest moment in her life right now” and is “very afraid of being left and forgotten in Russia.”

In their statement on Monday, Griner’s attorneys acknowledged the toll her case has taken on her.

“Brittney is very mentally strong and has a champion’s character,” they said. “However, she of course has her highs and lows as she is under an increasing amount of stress and has been separated from her loved ones.”