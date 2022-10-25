The Baltimore Ravens earned a clutch road victory on Thursday night, coming from behind to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22. Twenty-four points in the second half lifted Baltimore, moving the team to 5-3 overall and putting them in command of the AFC North. Late points by Tampa kept the game close, but another slow start for the perceived Super Bowl contenders now leaves them with the same amount of losses through Week 8 as they had the entire 2021 regular season.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO