Blacksburg, VA

Augusta Free Press

Baltimore Ravens running game grounds Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After a sluggish first half, the Baltimore Ravens remembered the game plan and dominated Tampa Bay in the second half for a 27-22 win in Raymond James Stadium. Rushing the ball seven times for only 24 yards in the first half, Baltimore flipped the script and pounded the Buccaneers on the ground, rushing 24 times for 206 yards in the final 30 minutes.
BALTIMORE, MD
Augusta Free Press

What you need to know: Why the Baltimore Ravens won, Tampa Bay Bucs lost

The Baltimore Ravens earned a clutch road victory on Thursday night, coming from behind to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22. Twenty-four points in the second half lifted Baltimore, moving the team to 5-3 overall and putting them in command of the AFC North. Late points by Tampa kept the game close, but another slow start for the perceived Super Bowl contenders now leaves them with the same amount of losses through Week 8 as they had the entire 2021 regular season.
TAMPA, FL
Augusta Free Press

Baltimore Ravens hold off Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22, to notch second straight W

The Baltimore Ravens were able to hold off a late charge from Tampa Bay to win their second game in a row, 27-22, on Thursday Night Football. Lamar Jackson passed for 238 yards and two TDs for Baltimore (5-3), which piled up 231 yards on the ground, gashing the Bucs’ defense with runs of 40, 25, 22 and 18 as five Ravens rushers gained at least 28 yards on the night.
BALTIMORE, MD

