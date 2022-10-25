ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Threat of violence causes PSU event to be canceled

By Rebecca Parsons
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TRSPj_0ilmtG4T00

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) – Due to the threat of escalating violence associated with the comedy show that was set to feature Proud Boys founder, Gavin McInnes, Penn State University Police determined that it was necessary to cancel the speaking event in the interest of campus safety.

What began as a peaceful protest began to escalate when the other planned speaker, Alex Stein, came out of the Thomas Building and went among the crowd.

“A bunch of college kids harping like they are activists,” Stein said. “When the big bad villain primetime 99 Alex Stein comes to campus, they don’t say anything they just yell and scream in my face like a bunch of crybabies. So that’s the reality, we have about three hundred cry babies, that want to prevent free speech, but guess what? They are all losers with a capital “L”.”

Demonstrations regrettably turned violent before the event took place. The university issued an alert at 7:19 p.m. telling protesters to disperse and adding that the event was canceled.

The event was held by the non-profit student organization, Uncensored America . They drew heavy criticism for hosting the upcoming comedy show featuring Proud Boys founder, Gavin McInnes, and conservative media contributor, Alex Stein .

“The University has been clear that the views and speech of the two speakers at tonight’s student-organization-hosted event are abhorrent and do not align with the values of Penn State,” The college said in their release.

University police and public safety officials recommended earlier in the week that community members avoid the event, as non-engagement in these kinds of situations where a speaker attempts to create outrage is an effective way to avoid confrontations.

“I understand that we are a state institution and therefore we have to represent kind of a variety of views,” fifth-year student Catarina Earros-Correia said. “But I don’t think that giving the platform to white supremacists no matter what age they are should they be student age or should they be fully grown, proud men.”

Coron Mains watched the whole protest from across the street. He is a Marine Corps veteran and is now a Penn State student.

“You know you can’t prevent someone from exercising their free speech, you can’t,” Mains says. “Like I have a sworn oath to the Constitution. But it doesn’t make us as a University look good to use our free speech to infringe on somebody else’s.”

“Such obstruction is a form of censorship, no matter who initiates it or for what reasons. The University expects that people engaging in expressive activity will demonstrate civility, concern for the safety of persons and property, respect for University activities and for those who may disagree with their message, and will comply with University rules,” the campus added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Senior Class President Breaks TAHS SAT Score Record

Most high school juniors and seniors are familiar with the SAT, the infamous three-hour test that can determine a student’s future. The test is feared by many students, but not Tyrone senior Kolten Miller, who scored a near-perfect 780 on the reading and language portion of the test this past spring.
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

State College police search for suspects in string of bike thefts

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A string of bike thefts is under investigation and police are searching for two people they believe may be involved. The State College Police Department is asking for help in identifying the two pictured below who they say are involved in the theft of several bicycles in the downtown area […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX43.com

Beaver Stadium parking opening early for Penn State game on Saturday

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State's biggest home football game of the year is Saturday, and the university is opening parking lots extra early to handle the big crowd. Lots around Beaver Stadium will open for tailgating at 6 a.m. Saturday, an hour earlier than usual. That's an attempt to give more time for fans arriving as the Nittany Lions host Ohio State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Shop Small: Local retailers compete with experience, service, events

With the holiday season fast approaching, small retailers in Centre County are ramping up for the next two months. In a world of Amazon.com and other online shopping, they are finding it harder and harder to compete. However, many local small retailers are hoping this will be the most wonderful time of the year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Explosives found, defused in Centre County neighborhood

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were quick to action when it was reported that possible dynamite was found in a borehole by a contractor in Centre County. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were alerted for what they said was an “unusual” call. A contractor was reportedly in the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Health by Design expands health and wellness scene in Lewisburg

Wellness centers are growing throughout the region—from yoga and meditation to red light therapy and IV vitamin injections. Health by Design Wellness Center in Lewisburg is joining the scene with a range of services: skin care and hair removal, red light therapy, infrared sauna, IV therapy, botox. Related reading: Infinity Wellness & Hydration Bar brings new healthcare options to area ...
LEWISBURG, PA
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Multiple crews stomp out wildfire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters from multiple crews are fighting a wildfire on Old Rt. 22, just above the Altoona Water Authority’s Plane Nine reservoir, in Juniata Township. Crews at the scene told WTAJ that the fire is currently contained and they are working on keeping it contained. They were at the scene for […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man faces burglary charges in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police in Williamsport arrested a man for burglarizing a few businesses. Police say Jared Parsons faces charges for stealing from Fine Wine and Spirits, Family Dollar, and Smoke Buddies early Thursday morning. Parsons was allegedly caught on surveillance breaking into all three businesses stealing cigarettes, liquor,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

3 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County

Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
ELK COUNTY, PA
aahsmountainecho.com

New Altoona coffee shop Daily Grind opens

One of the newest additions to the city’s restaurants, The Daily Grind, offers different coffee drinks, breakfast and lunch. While I was at “The Daily Grind” with a fellow reporter, Abby Rudy, we decided to try some of their food and coffee. To start off we both...
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State police investigating alleged theft

Jersey Shore, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman says her cleaning lady stole $500 worth of silverware, according to police. State police at Montoursville said a 40-year-old woman reported the alleged theft from her home on Picnic Woods Roads on Aug. 13. The silverware is valued at $500. The investigation is ongoing, police say.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy