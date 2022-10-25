ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Ali MacGraw And Robert Evans’ Only Son Continues Family’s Legacy

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6pMF_0ilmtFBk00

Ali MacGraw and Robert Evans’ son, Josh Evans, is making his family name proud despite the scandals that have trailed his father and mother. MacGraw and Evans were one of the biggest celebrity couples in the late ’60s; however, their marriage only lasted three years.

MacGraw’s life was marred by her cheating scandals, sex, and alcohol addiction, while The Godfather producer’s legacy was destroyed when he was sentenced for cocaine possession and the conviction of his then-girlfriend, Karen Greenberger, for murder.

Who is Ali MacGraw and Robert Evans’ Son?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cbbEl_0ilmtFBk00
ARROWS OF FIRE, Josh Evans, 2013, © The Orchard / courtesy Everett Collection

Josh Evans is MacGraw’s only child despite her marriages to Robin Hoen, Robert Evans and Steve McQueen. He was born in 1971 during her second marriage. When he was fifteen, his mother, the star of Love Story, checked into the Betty Ford Clinic to treat her addictions, yet he didn’t abandon his mother, choosing instead to stand by her. “Nobody likes to see his mother drunk,” Josh said. “I hated the smell she sometimes got on her breath.”

Fortunately, despite the pressures he faced from being the son of two famous parents, he has made a name for himself as an actor and a director, though he says he prefers filmmaking. “I am definitely more comfortable on the side of the camera that does not show myself,” the 52-year-old said in an interview with Cryptic Rock. Josh started his career with a small role in 1989’s Dream a Little Dream, which piqued his interest in Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxvm7_0ilmtFBk00
PLAYERS, Ali MacGraw, 1979. ©Paramount Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection.

What has Josh Evans been up to?

After his first role, he starred in The Doors with Val Kilmer and Born on the Fourth of July alongside Tom Cruise. He revealed how he got to feature alongside the Top Gun actor in the same movie. “There was one by the guy who made Platoon (1986), which was Oliver Stone, but at the time, I just knew him from Platoon,” Josh said. “He was making a movie with Tom Cruise, and there was a role for the little brother.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIeTt_0ilmtFBk00
BORN ON THE FOURTH OF JULY, J. Talisman, J. Evans, K. H. Morse, R. J. Barry, T. Cruise, S. Larkin, 1989. (c) Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

“I wanted to play that part, so he [his manager] got me a meeting with Oliver Stone,” he continued, “When I sat with him, Oliver asked, ‘Oh, you think you look like Tom Cruise?’ Now knowing him, I realize he was mocking me, but I said, ‘Yeah, I do.’ So, he said, ‘We’ll see what happens.’ Four months later, I got a call to audition, and I got the part.”

Of his love of filmmaking, he directed Death in the Desert, which details the history of Las Vegas. Also, he writes and has written a novella, Gold Star, about an actor who leaves the big city in search of meaning. Josh is currently married to Roxy Saint, and they have a child.

Comments / 5

Eileen Dorff
4d ago

Why is her problem worse than the gillion others who have it? That's discrimination! Fame doesn't make it worse or better!

Reply(1)
9
Eileen Rex
4d ago

I did not know this about all I McGraw. She was a beautiful women and a good actress. Glad her handsome son is doing well.

Reply
6
Dee Misti
4d ago

I am happy for him, hope he lives a happy life ,

Reply
15
Related
DoYouRemember?

Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life

With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
MALIBU, CA
IGN

Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dies, Aged 96

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor Ted White has died aged 96. According to horror historian and convention runner Sean Clark, White died peacefully in his sleep at his home. “I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away,” he said. “I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.”
Lite 98.7

Actors Who Died in 2022

For film and TV fans, 2022 has been a year of high highs and low lows — and none lower than the losses of some of our favorite stars of the big and small screens. Since January, we’ve had to say goodbye to dozens of wonderful actors and actresses, including quite a few Hollywood legends and a fair number of Oscar and Emmy winners.
Outsider.com

Michael Landon’s Daughter Reveals Son Was ‘Left to Die’ After Being Struck by Bus

The daughter of Michael Landon revealed Tuesday that her adult son was left to die on the side of the road after being hit by a bus. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Shawna Landon said the driver of a Los Angeles Metro bus didn’t even realize he’d hit her son. Records show that Dylan Lupia was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident early in the evening of Aug. 17, in Ranchos Palos Verdes. Lupia, who was 24, had been walking in a bike lane. Landon told the Daily Mail:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

‘He had to be restrained’: Sacheen Littlefeather said John Wayne was behind the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history

Sacheen Littlefeather‘s death has prompted a wave of tributes to the actor and activist, arguably best known for her 1973 Oscars speech. At the ceremony, Littlefeather appeared in Marlon Brando’s place to reject his Academy Award for Best Actor, for his performance in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Standing onstage in front of the biggest stars of Hollywood, the 26-year-old instead delivered a speech condemning the film industry’s poor representation of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place in 1890, and where protests were taking...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
175K+
Followers
9K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy