Flower Mound, TX

Sheriff’s Office investigating road rage incident in Lantana

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage incident in Lantana. On Sept. 12, a driver allegedly followed a Lantana resident home to the Gaillardia neighborhood and yelled at him while blocking the driveway. The suspect then pulled out a gun, chambered a round and pointed it at the Lantana resident, according to a Larry Kish, assistant chief with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. The resident grabbed a gun of his own, and the suspect drove off into the cul-de-sac, passed back by the house and never came back.
Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the two people who died Thursday in a murder/suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex. A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Thursday while in an argument with her ex-husband in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040, according to a Lewisville Police department news release. Dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. The woman had gunshot wounds to her chest, and the man had a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived.
One Killed, One Injured in Double Shooting at Kennedale Car Wash

The investigation into a double shooting that killed a teenager and injured a juvenile in Kennedale is ongoing Friday. Kennedale Police said they were called to a shooting at a car wash on the 6300 block of Treepoint Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. It was there that police confirmed two people parked at the facility were shot as they sat inside a white, four-door sedan.
Mother of Eight Killed in Hit-and-Run Head-On Crash

A mother of eight was killed Monday evening in a deadly hit-and-run in Carrollton. The Carrollton police identified a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, October 25. However, the alleged driver has yet to be apprehended. “He needs to own up to what he did,” said...
Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Aug. 4 at 2:38 p.m., an officer responded to a home because someone reported they kept their dog in the garage with no ventilation. The officer found the dog in the house with air conditioning and plenty of food and water. Residents in the home said the caller was probably their son’s ex-wife or an ex-employee trying to cause trouble.
Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Another Fort Worth police officer has been fired this week, officials announced Friday.Forth Worth Police Department Lieutenant Richard Perez was fired Thursday following an investigation into him drinking on the job.On May 19, 2022, a department employee notified internal affairs that Perez had consumed alcohol while on duty, officials said.Officials said the department immediately began an investigation, during which investigators found alcoholic beverages in the lieutenant's work space, and discovered he drove a city vehicle after drinking.After reviewing the investigation, FWPD Chief Neil Noakes determined Perez "violated multiple Fort Worth Police Department policies and terminated his employment with the department," officials said.Perez had been with the department for 15 years and was assigned to the Support Services Division. Officials said he did not wear a police uniform and did not participate in police investigations or respond to service calls.
3 students arrested at Rowlett High School for aggravated assault

ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) - Three Rowelett High School students were arrested after police say they jumped another student, hitting him with a loaded handgun. It happened Oct. 28. The victim told school resource officers that the suspects hit him with their fists, and one struck him with the gun. Police said the student victim received minor injuries that are not life threatening.  But out of an abundance of caution, the Rowlett Police Department requested that the school was placed on Secure & Hold for three and a half hours.  Rowlett Police officers, detectives and Garland ISD Security immediately responded to the high school and began the investigation. Additional police officers were placed outside the high school for the safety of the staff and students. The investigation led to the recovery of a concealed, loaded handgun in the high school.  At about 2:15 p.m. Rowlett Police arrested the students for aggravated assault. They were taken into custody and will be transported to the Dallas County Henry Wade Juvenile Center in Dallas.  Their names cannot be released because they are juveniles. The investigation is ongoing.   
Two dead after murder-suicide in Lewisville, police say

The Lewisville Police Department has announced that it is investigating a domestic violence murder-suicide that occurred an approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex located in the 200 block of E. FM 3040. According to a press release from the city of Lewisville, a woman called 911 and could...
Sherman man arrested accused of assaulting deputy

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested, accused of assaulting a sheriff’s deputy who tried to separate him from a woman he was arguing with. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Emerson Perez resisted a deputy then assaulted him by kicking him in the chest area.
Man shot to death in Kennedale

- A Kennedale man is dead after being shot Wednesday. Hayden Scarlato and another man were shot near a car wash at the intersection of Little Road and Treepoint Drive around 3 p.m. Scarlato and the other man were rushed to Medical City Arlington
Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail

A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

