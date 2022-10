Welcome to the latest edition of BuzzFeed News' culture newsletter, Cleanse the Timeline! You can subscribe here. New music from Rihanna. New controversy about a Taylor Swift video. A viral TikTok sound from Carly Rae Jepsen. Help! It’s too much. But the good kind of too much. Here at the BuzzFeed News culture desk, we’ve been preoccupied with the pop girlies. Scaachi Koul dove into the kerfuffle around Swift’s “Anti-Hero” video, and I got into (maybe too into) Jepsen’s “I’m coming back for you baby!” moment. Tomi Obaro has a great book recommendation, as always — a “hypnotic” period novel by the late, great Hilary Mantel.

