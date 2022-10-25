Read full article on original website
Related
NBA
Lineup Featuring Four Players 6’10-and-Above Key to Magic’s Improving Defense
ORLANDO - Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, and Wendell Carter Jr. – all at least 6-foot-10 – were on the floor together for 22 minutes over the last three Orlando Magic games combined. Based on both optics and statistics, the Magic’s opponents had very little offensive success...
Darius Garland's Injury Status For Knicks-Cavs Game
Darius Garland has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to rebound Sunday in Boston
WHERE: TD Garden (Boston, MA) Corey Kispert (left ankle sprain -- out) Delon Wright (right hamstring strain -- out) Malcolm Brogdon (right low back stiffness -- questionable) Danilo Gallinari (left knee -- out) Robert Williams III (left knee surgery -- out) DEFENSIVE RESPONSE. In Friday night's loss to Indiana, the...
NBA
Pool Report on the 4th quarter foul on Luguentz Dort during the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Tim Cato (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Ed Malloy following tonight’s Thunder at Mavericks game. QUESTION: “Why was the foul by Lu Dort with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter not reviewed to see if it met the flagrant foul threshold?”
NBA
PODCAST » Dame's Injury And Who Starts In His Place On The Brief Case
Greetings to all the listeners out there, be they loyal or otherwise. With a day off before Friday's game versus the Houston Rocket and another four days off after that before wrapping up the homestand versus the Memphis Grizzlies, the time was right to record the third edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to (please!) below...
NBA
NBA 2K League Champions Bucks Gaming To Hold Youth Camps Led By Head Coach Lance Sessions And Point Guard Michael “Cooks” Campbell
MILWAUKEE (Oct. 28, 2022) – NBA 2K League Champions Bucks Gaming will host two sessions of youth camps on Nov. 6 and Dec. 10. The camps will play NBA 2K23 and be led by Bucks Gaming head coach Lance Sessions and point guard Michael “Cooks” Campbell. The...
NBA
Suns center Deandre Ayton out at least 1 week with sprained left ankle
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will be sidelined for at least one week because of a left ankle sprain, the team announced on Saturday. Ayton hurt his ankle in the first quarter of Friday’s win against the New Orleans Pelicans when he stepped on the foot of Jonas Valanciunas. He got up and walked to the bench, but headed to the locker room a few minutes later.
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Clippers (10/30/22)
A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Crypto.com Arena between New Orleans and the LA Clippers (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 3, 29: Rank among the 30 NBA teams in offensive efficiency through five games each for New Orleans and the LA Clippers, respectively. These Western Conference teams are only separated by a game in the standings, but a significant early-season gap between the Pelicans and Clippers has come on the offensive end. New Orleans has performed at an elite level (117.5 points per 100 possessions), despite playing without three starters (Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Herb Jones) in each of the past two games, while LA has tried to overcome missing Kawhi Leonard for three games and Paul George for one. The Clippers have scored 102.2 points per 100 possessions, a rate better than only that of their city rivals, the winless Lakers (96.2). Among the Clippers’ four leading scorers (George, John Wall, Marcus Morris, Leonard), none have appeared in all five games. Meanwhile, five of the Pelicans’ seven leading scorers have appeared in all five of NOLA’s contests.
NBA
Portland Looks To Bounce Back In A Matchup With The Houston Rockets
Portland and Houston will meet three times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Portland on Oct. 28. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers tied the 2021-22 season series with the Rockets, 2-2. In 32 career games against Houston, Damian Lillard has scored 20-plus points 24 times, including...
NBA
Lakers to retire George Mikan's No. 99 jersey on Oct. 30
The Los Angeles Lakers will retire George Mikan’s No. 99 jersey in a pregame ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, when the Lakers host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena, it was announced today. The on-court ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., and all fans in attendance will receive a George Mikan replica jersey.
NBA
NBA Fantasy Mailbag: Is Anfernee Simons' stock on the rise?
Kawhi Leonard is averaging 12.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, and 2.0 apg over two games this season. Welcome to the very first edition of the NBA.com fantasy basketball mailbag! Every few weeks throughout the season, we’ll field your questions and provide some insight on the best way to handle your fantasy dilemmas.
NBA
Bulls vs. Spurs Odds & Picks: Two Early Season Surprises Match Up
Besides the Trail Blazers being 4-1 to start the season the surprise of the year so far might be the San Antonio Spurs being 3-2 and ahead of the Warriors after 5 games. After a three-game winning streak that included an 11-point win on the road in Philadelphia, the Spurs are coming off a 12-point loss to the Timberwolves Wednesday night. This was only 2 days after a 9-point win vs Minnesota but the big difference was that Devin Vassell missed the game for the Spurs.
NBA
How mentorship program introduced by Detroit Pistons, Tom Gores for Jalen Rose Leadership Academy emphasizes more than basketball
For nine years, Platinum Equity – with the support of the Detroit Pistons - has served as the presenting sponsor for the annual Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Celebrity Golf Classic, a main fundraising event for the public charter school located in the Detroit neighborhood of Rose’s youth. This...
NBA
Zion Williamson, Herb Jones questionable for Sunday's game at Clippers
New Orleans has spent the past two games trying to make up for the injury absences of three starters. There is a chance the Pelicans will see that number reduced Sunday afternoon against the LA Clippers (2 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), but that will be determined on gameday. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are listed as questionable on Saturday’s official injury report. Four Pelicans players were listed as out: Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery) and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery).
NBA
Reporters' Notebook: OT Thriller in Dallas
The last time the Thunder faced the Mavericks was in the 21-22 season. OKC had deja vu in American Airlines Center on Saturday night in a matchup that once again required an extra five minutes to decide a winner. The dramatic game of runs featured a fourth quarter effort by...
NBA
"We’re Here To Get Wins" | Utah Travels To Denver For Season-Opening Rematch
Sitting at 4-1 on the year and tied for first place in the talented Western Conference, Utah’s difficult schedule to start the season is about to take a turn towards insanity. Over the next 17 games, the Jazz will play 11 on the road, including five sets of back-to-backs....
NBA
Orlando Magic Exercise Team Options on Cole Anthony, Chuma Okeke, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner
ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic have exercised their third-year team options on guard Jalen Suggs and forward Franz Wagner, as well as their fourth-year team options on guard Cole Anthony and forward Chuma Okeke (CHOO-muh oh-KAY-kay), President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deals are not disclosed. All four players are now signed through the 2023-24 season.
NBA
Preview: Wolves At Spurs
The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) begin a two-game road trip when they face the Spurs in San Antonio on Sunday night. Minnesota is coming off a 111-102 win on Friday night against the Lakers. Anthony Edwards scored 16 points in the third quarter en route to his 29-point performance. Rudy Gobert became the seventh player in Timberwolves history to record a 20+ point/20+ rebound game as he finished with 22 points and 21 rebounds in the game. Additionally, Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points, scoring 14 in the fourth quarter.
NBA
"We're Actually Really Good In Chaos" | Utah Looks To Cause Havoc Against Memphis On Saturday
After an offseason full of change, it’s taken Utah six games to establish an identity and style of play that they find successful. Ironically, it all came together in a loss to Denver on Friday — a night in which the Jazz didn’t play their best, proving that sometimes the biggest lessons come in defeat.
NBA
Lakers move Russell Westbrook to bench amid 0-4 start
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook will begin to come off the bench for the “forseeable future,” reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Lakers will start LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Troy Brown Jr. and Damian Jones against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, ending Westbrook’s streak of 1,007 consecutive appearances as a starter.
Comments / 0