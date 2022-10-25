ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

NJ.com

Abbott propels Toms River North girls cross-country to the SJG4 crown (PHOTOS)

Even though it is just her first year of scholastic competition, Jessica Abbott has been doing quite a bit of winning. However, the freshman on the Toms River North High girls’ cross-country team was taking a step up at the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 4 Championships Saturday at the Delaware River Equestrian, Agriculture and Marine (DREAM) Park in Logan Township.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)

Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Ocean Township is no match for No. 7 Burlington Township without QB Douglas in SJ3

The second season brings with it second chances. Burlington Township made the most of its opportunity Friday night. The Falcons, behind a bulldozing performance from its offensive line, received 148 yards from senior running back Naquan Jones as part of a 226-yard rushing attack. Burlington Township steamrolled Ocean Township, 34-7, in a South Jersey Group 3 football quarterfinal in Oakhurst.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Dominant play in the trenches lifts Camden Eastside over South Plainfield in SJ, G3

The steam was billowing off of Will Norman’s upper body as he stood on the field. Norman, Camden Eastside’s stellar defensive lineman, was taking the tape off his wrist, smiling after the performance he and the rest of the Camden Eastside defense delivered on Friday evening. In just his third game of the season, Norman and the rest of the defensive line lived in South Plainfield’s backfield, consistently driving up the field and pressuring their opponent.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Lawrence over Montgomery - Field hockey recap

Caroline Rotteveel, Bella Sanella and Emma Quattrochi provided the goals as Lawrence won, 3-1, over Montgomery in Skillman. Petra Doherty dished two assists while Rotteveel added another for Lawrence (13-5), which led 2-0 after the first period. Sophia Gomez found the net for Montgomery (5-11-1) in the third quarter. The...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed

Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Freshmen help Glassboro earn first playoff win since 2015

For a football program with a rich history like Glassboro, seven years without a playoff victory is an eternity. If an extremely talented freshman class has anything to say about it, the wait until the next one won’t be nearly as long. Rookies Amari Sabb, Jerome Foster and Brandon...
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

