Glassboro’s Whitaker, Haddon Township boys cross-country win in SJG1 (PHOTOS)
Christian Lynch is well respected throughout the state in the sport of running. The former Kingsway High boys’ cross-country head coach and current athletic director at Glassboro was asked back in August for his input on the key runners to watch out for this season. He gave the name...
Abbott propels Toms River North girls cross-country to the SJG4 crown (PHOTOS)
Even though it is just her first year of scholastic competition, Jessica Abbott has been doing quite a bit of winning. However, the freshman on the Toms River North High girls’ cross-country team was taking a step up at the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 4 Championships Saturday at the Delaware River Equestrian, Agriculture and Marine (DREAM) Park in Logan Township.
Girls Soccer - NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 2 roundup for quarterfinals, Oct. 29
Bridget Dickson delivered a hat trick as top-seeded Sterling won, 5-0, over eighth-seeded Haddon Heights in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 2 tournament in Somerdale. Sterling (16-1-1) will host fourth-seeded West Deptford in the semifinal round on Tuesday. Montgomery Draham and Jade Wiley knocked in a...
Gateway/Woodbury’s Shute, Highland boys cross-country victorious in SJG3 (PHOTOS)
Anyone, who has paid any attention to Peyton Shute this year, knows that it is all about one thing and one thing only. Championship or bust. All in. Ride or die. Or any other cliché one can throw out there. “If I don’t win next weekend, it won’t wipe...
No. 4 Clearview girls cross-country, Waddington take home SJG3 crowns (PHOTOS)
Most coaches shy away from comparing the current team to past editions. However, Tom Hengel, head coach of the Clearview High girls’ cross-country team, stoked the fire by anointing his 2022 squad as the best ever in the history of the program. He had a solid squad in 2014, and last year’s team was a sectional champion.
Girls Soccer: NJSIAA Tournament, Quarterfinal Round, South Jersey, Group 3 roundup
No. 13 Ocean City wins 2-1 in shootout over Toms River South. Fourth-seeded Ocean City, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, was given all it could handle fifth-seeded Toms River South in Ocean City. Tori Vliet made five saves for Ocean City (15-0-3) as defenses reigned supreme over the...
Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)
Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
N.J. high school investigating allegations of ‘racist and dehumanizing heckling’ at girls soccer game
Hunterdon Central is temporarily limiting spectatorship at its home athletic events while it investigates allegations of “racist and dehumanizing heckling,” according to a letter sent to parents by Hunterdon Central superintendent Jeffrey Moore. That announcement comes after alleged incidents at the girls soccer game on Wednesday.
No. 2 Ocean Township is no match for No. 7 Burlington Township without QB Douglas in SJ3
The second season brings with it second chances. Burlington Township made the most of its opportunity Friday night. The Falcons, behind a bulldozing performance from its offensive line, received 148 yards from senior running back Naquan Jones as part of a 226-yard rushing attack. Burlington Township steamrolled Ocean Township, 34-7, in a South Jersey Group 3 football quarterfinal in Oakhurst.
Football: Ford scores 4 TDs as No. 6 Toms River North rolls past Old Bridge in SJG5 opener
Micah Ford filled out the stat sheet again by scoring four touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 Toms River North took a 49-7 victory over eighth-seeded Old Bridge in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 5 playoffs in Toms River. The...
Football: Ruffin’s 5 TDs helps Camden cruise past Nottingham and into CJG3 semis
Camden, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, has churned out plenty of talent over the years. It looks as though the next big name is emerging. Sophomore Deante Ruffin accounted for five touchdowns as second-seeded Camden cruised to a 41-0 victory over seventh-seeded Nottingham in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 3 playoffs.
Girls Soccer: South Jersey, Non-Public A first round roundup, Oct. 29
Drew Coyle’s second-half goal was enough to give fifth-seeded Our Lady of Mercy a 1-0 victory against 12th-seeded Union Catholic in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public A tournament in Newfield. Brooke Callan recorded an assist on the deciding goal for Our Lady of Mercy (10-7-1) while...
Dominant play in the trenches lifts Camden Eastside over South Plainfield in SJ, G3
The steam was billowing off of Will Norman’s upper body as he stood on the field. Norman, Camden Eastside’s stellar defensive lineman, was taking the tape off his wrist, smiling after the performance he and the rest of the Camden Eastside defense delivered on Friday evening. In just his third game of the season, Norman and the rest of the defensive line lived in South Plainfield’s backfield, consistently driving up the field and pressuring their opponent.
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
Lawrence over Montgomery - Field hockey recap
Caroline Rotteveel, Bella Sanella and Emma Quattrochi provided the goals as Lawrence won, 3-1, over Montgomery in Skillman. Petra Doherty dished two assists while Rotteveel added another for Lawrence (13-5), which led 2-0 after the first period. Sophia Gomez found the net for Montgomery (5-11-1) in the third quarter. The...
Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans
You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.
Pleasantville rides big plays to victory over Johnson in SJ Group 2 football opener
Pleasantville’s big play ability has advanced the Greyhounds to the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 2 playoffs. Scoring three touchdowns of 50 or more yards, fourth-seeded Pleasantville beat fifth-seeded Johnson 25-7 in a South Jersey, Group 2 quarterfinal in Pleasantville. Pleasantville (6-2) will visit top-seeded...
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed
Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
Freshmen help Glassboro earn first playoff win since 2015
For a football program with a rich history like Glassboro, seven years without a playoff victory is an eternity. If an extremely talented freshman class has anything to say about it, the wait until the next one won’t be nearly as long. Rookies Amari Sabb, Jerome Foster and Brandon...
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant
The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places. During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.
