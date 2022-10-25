Read full article on original website
Ethereum’s On-Trend Supply Appears To Be Dropping, Is ETH On Track To Become Deflationary?
Ethereum’s on-trend supply has dropped to levels significantly in the last 30 days. According to Ultrasound money, Ethereum has remained deflationary for the past month. The supply of Ethereum’s native token ETH has documented a drop in its on-trend supply, projecting a deflationary asset pattern. Ethereum On-Trend Supply...
Hours After the Mainnet Launch, Aptos Is the New Meme Coin in Town
The Aptos project has launched its mainnet, but its low transaction performance has made it the butt of jokes on social media. Many have pointed to blockchain data showing that it is averaging 4 tps. The project was started by developers from Meta’s Diem project. The team has not yet...
Azuki Reveals Physical Backed Tokens for On-Chain Ownership of Physical Items
Japanese anime-themed NFT project Azuki has introduced Physical Backed Tokens (PBT). It is a new token standard that ties a physical item to a digital token on Ethereum. The exciting technology boasts potential applications, such as decentralized authentication of goods, on-chain ownership tracking, and the use of physical products to build digital experiences.
Ripple ($XRP) Achieves Huge Milestone With Deployment of Ethereum-based Smart Contracts for XRPL Sidechain
Ripple announced phase one of its EVM sidechain for XRP Ledger developed by Peersyst. The sidechain will enable the deployment of Ethereum-based smart contracts on Ripple’s XRP Ledger. The EVM-compatible sidechain is currently live on XRP Ledger devnet. Full deployment of the sidechain is expected in the second quarter...
Ethereum Whales Have Pocketed A Staggering $4,550,000,000 Worth Of ETH In A Month: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Ethereum whales are busy accumulating ETH despite the ongoing bear market crunch. According to crypto analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum whales have collectively pocketed 3.3 million worth of ETH tokens in the past month. Data acquired from crypto analytics firm Santiment has revealed staggering observations regarding Ethereum whales. The data notes...
The Slashing Spree Continues: Popular Move To Earn App Stepn Is Reportedly Sacking Staff Amid Prolonged Crypto Winter
Stepn is reportedly laying off 100 of its staff amid the ongoing bear market phase: Wu Blockchain. The company has denied reports of slashing its workforce. According to Wu Blockchain, the popular move-to-earn app Stepn has decided to lay off its staff amid the bear market phase. Stepn Is Reportedly...
This Is Why BitMEX Co-Founder Arthur Hayes Believes Solana and Others Won’t Beat Ethereum Yet
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes has high hopes for Ethereum, saying that competitors like Solana would not beat it. Hayes is bullish on Ethereum because of the amount of development going on in its ecosystem, which he says is more important than transactions per second or lower gas fees. Ethereum does...
The Reason Behind Ethereum Massive Rally In Price In the Last 24 Hours
Ether’s price has spiked by about 15% in 24 hours, with the crypto now hovering at around $1,532. Ether had been under $1,500 for over a month. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam recently said that he didn’t think Ether was a security. This could have contributed to the price bump.
BREAKING: BitMex Trading Engine Experiences Downtime, Bitcoin Below $21,000
Crypto exchange BitMex alerted users to an unscheduled trading engine downtime on Wednesday. The platform said trading facilities were suspended due to technical issues and assured users that all funds and assets are safe. Today’s downtime comes amid a rally in crypto prices and massive short liquidation events across Bitcoin,...
Huobi Token (HT) Skyrockets 84% After News of Sun’s Role as Advisor
The Huobi Token (HT) has experienced a jump of 84% following the news that Tron founder Justin Sun is acting as an advisor. The token is currently priced at $6.99, a 4-month high for the token. Sun has said that the HT must function more like the Binance Coin (BNB),...
Huobi Introduces Zero Trading Fees for Advisor Justin Sun’s USDD Stablecoin
The Huobi exchange is running a promotional offer until December 31, in which there will be no trading fees for USDD pairs. USDD is the stablecoin of the TRON network, and founder Justin Sun is an advisor to the exchange. About Capital recently bought out Huobi. Shortly after, Justin Sun...
Uniswap’s $165 Million Funding Proves How User Interest In DeFi Is Constantly Evolving. Here’s How.
Uniswap Labs’ $165 million series B funding round has been dubbed as one of the biggest deals in DeFi history. The deal demonstrates how investor and user interest in the DeFi domain is still evolving at a rapid pace. Uniswap Labs on Thursday announced its $165 million series B...
MAS Invites Feedback On Crypto Leverage Ban And Stablecoin Policy In Singapore
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) published two consultation papers with proposed cryptocurrency regulations geared toward mitigating trading risks and providing efficient oversight for locally issued stablecoins. Singapore’s central bank wants the public to provide feedback on the measures up until December 21, 2022. Wednesday’s announcement comes as the...
Nikola’s Penny Stock Short Interest
A penny stock is generally defined as one that trades for less than $5. Low emissions truck company Nikola has been one for a long time. Short sellers continue to bet the figure will go lower. Short interest in the stock is 34% of the shares outstanding. That is among the highest of all companies […]
Ether (ETH) Daily Token Issuance Dips By 97% After Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade
The rate at which Ethereum’s network churns out new Ether tokens on a daily basis has dropped by a staggering 97% following the proof-of-stake upgrade in September. Per Delphi Digital’s analysis, net daily emissions have dropped from over 12,000 tokens before the Merge to under 4,000 ETH post-merge.
Popular Trading Exchange Robinhood lists Aave And XTZ On Their Platfom
Stock and crypto trading app Robinhood lists Aave and XTZ on their trading platform. Robinhood now supports 19 cryptocurrencies in total including memecoins such as DogeCoin and Shiba Inu. Robinhood’s shares jumped 14% on rumors that of acquisition from Sam Bankman Fried. Stock trading app Robinhood listed Aave and...
“The” Token Up 150% in the Last 24 Hours Since Ethereum’s Founder Vitalik Jokingly Suggests It
A meme project and token called the “The Protocol,” jokingly suggested by Vitalik Buterin, has been created, and the token has quickly started pumping. The THE token is up by 150% over the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.03. 24-hour trading volume is at $20.3 million.
Roofstock onChain Sells First House As Ethereum NFT For 175,000 USDC
A house in South Carolina, U.S, has been sold for 175,000 USDC via Roofstock onChain. The property became the first real estate purchase using USDC and was enabled by an NFT. The Web3 marketplace enables property purchases within minutes via NFTs. Roofstock raised $240 million in March 2021. Roofstock onChain,...
Polkadot’s Founder Gavin Woods Resigns From His Position As The CEO Of Parity Technologies
Gavin Woods, the founder of Kusama and Polkadot Blockchain, has resigned from his role as Parity’s CEO. Bjorn Wagner will now be the new CEO of Parity Technologies. Per a Bloomberg report, Polkadot’s founder Gavin Woods has resigned from his position as the CEO of Parity Technologies, the firm that is responsible for developing the Kusama and Polkadot blockchain ecosystems.
Ripple Onboards The Next Generation Of NFT Creators To Leverage Its XRP Ledger
Ripple has announced a second wave of creators that have joined its newly launched Ripple Creators Fund. The fund was initially launched to deliver financial and technical assistance to budding NFT creator platforms. Blockchain giant Ripple is onboarding its second wave of creators to join its recently launched Ripple Creator...
