Hours After the Mainnet Launch, Aptos Is the New Meme Coin in Town

The Aptos project has launched its mainnet, but its low transaction performance has made it the butt of jokes on social media. Many have pointed to blockchain data showing that it is averaging 4 tps. The project was started by developers from Meta’s Diem project. The team has not yet...
Azuki Reveals Physical Backed Tokens for On-Chain Ownership of Physical Items

Japanese anime-themed NFT project Azuki has introduced Physical Backed Tokens (PBT). It is a new token standard that ties a physical item to a digital token on Ethereum. The exciting technology boasts potential applications, such as decentralized authentication of goods, on-chain ownership tracking, and the use of physical products to build digital experiences.
The Reason Behind Ethereum Massive Rally In Price In the Last 24 Hours

Ether’s price has spiked by about 15% in 24 hours, with the crypto now hovering at around $1,532. Ether had been under $1,500 for over a month. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam recently said that he didn’t think Ether was a security. This could have contributed to the price bump.
BREAKING: BitMex Trading Engine Experiences Downtime, Bitcoin Below $21,000

Crypto exchange BitMex alerted users to an unscheduled trading engine downtime on Wednesday. The platform said trading facilities were suspended due to technical issues and assured users that all funds and assets are safe. Today’s downtime comes amid a rally in crypto prices and massive short liquidation events across Bitcoin,...
Huobi Token (HT) Skyrockets 84% After News of Sun’s Role as Advisor

The Huobi Token (HT) has experienced a jump of 84% following the news that Tron founder Justin Sun is acting as an advisor. The token is currently priced at $6.99, a 4-month high for the token. Sun has said that the HT must function more like the Binance Coin (BNB),...
MAS Invites Feedback On Crypto Leverage Ban And Stablecoin Policy In Singapore

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) published two consultation papers with proposed cryptocurrency regulations geared toward mitigating trading risks and providing efficient oversight for locally issued stablecoins. Singapore’s central bank wants the public to provide feedback on the measures up until December 21, 2022. Wednesday’s announcement comes as the...
24/7 Wall St.

Nikola’s Penny Stock Short Interest

A penny stock is generally defined as one that trades for less than $5. Low emissions truck company Nikola has been one for a long time. Short sellers continue to bet the figure will go lower. Short interest in the stock is 34% of the shares outstanding. That is among the highest of all companies […]
Ether (ETH) Daily Token Issuance Dips By 97% After Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade

The rate at which Ethereum’s network churns out new Ether tokens on a daily basis has dropped by a staggering 97% following the proof-of-stake upgrade in September. Per Delphi Digital’s analysis, net daily emissions have dropped from over 12,000 tokens before the Merge to under 4,000 ETH post-merge.
Popular Trading Exchange Robinhood lists Aave And XTZ On Their Platfom

Stock and crypto trading app Robinhood lists Aave and XTZ on their trading platform. Robinhood now supports 19 cryptocurrencies in total including memecoins such as DogeCoin and Shiba Inu. Robinhood’s shares jumped 14% on rumors that of acquisition from Sam Bankman Fried. Stock trading app Robinhood listed Aave and...
Roofstock onChain Sells First House As Ethereum NFT For 175,000 USDC

A house in South Carolina, U.S, has been sold for 175,000 USDC via Roofstock onChain. The property became the first real estate purchase using USDC and was enabled by an NFT. The Web3 marketplace enables property purchases within minutes via NFTs. Roofstock raised $240 million in March 2021. Roofstock onChain,...
Polkadot’s Founder Gavin Woods Resigns From His Position As The CEO Of Parity Technologies

Gavin Woods, the founder of Kusama and Polkadot Blockchain, has resigned from his role as Parity’s CEO. Bjorn Wagner will now be the new CEO of Parity Technologies. Per a Bloomberg report, Polkadot’s founder Gavin Woods has resigned from his position as the CEO of Parity Technologies, the firm that is responsible for developing the Kusama and Polkadot blockchain ecosystems.
Ripple Onboards The Next Generation Of NFT Creators To Leverage Its XRP Ledger

Ripple has announced a second wave of creators that have joined its newly launched Ripple Creators Fund. The fund was initially launched to deliver financial and technical assistance to budding NFT creator platforms. Blockchain giant Ripple is onboarding its second wave of creators to join its recently launched Ripple Creator...
