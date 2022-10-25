Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Peyton Manning Roasts Bill Belichick For How He's Handled Patriots' Quarterback Situation
The Manning Cast is back on Monday Night Football for this week's matchup between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. Peyton Manning didn't even make it through the end of the first quarter before dropping a zinger that has made the rounds on social media. Manning noted that the Patriots' ...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Matt Eberflus shares a postgame message to Bears: 'We’re a pretty good football team' when we execute
After a frustrating 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Oct. 13, the Bears on multiple occasions referenced the need to finish games that were within their grasp. They did that in a dominant 33-14 win against the Patriots on Monday night in Foxborough.
Why the Chicago Bears trading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 4th-round draft pick ‘made too much sense’
General manager Ryan Poles made another major move in the Chicago Bears rebuild Wednesday, trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears will receive a fourth-round draft pick in return, while the 6-0 Eagles acquire a veteran pass rusher with 102 sacks during a 12-year NFL career. That includes a Bears-record 18½ sacks last season. From a business standpoint the ...
Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears
Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
What Bailey Zappe said after replacing Mac Jones in Patriots loss to Bears
Bailey Zappe didn’t start the New England Patriots’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears. But amid showers of rain and chants of “Zappe! Zappe!” the rookie quarterback finished it. Even if the hot start didn’t last for long. Both Zappe and starting quarterback...
Zac Taylor gives injury updates on key starters. Is Cam Taylor-Britt replacing Eli Apple?
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on a few key defensive starters following Sunday’s win over Atlanta. The Bengals (4-3) are now turning their attention to the Cleveland Browns (2-5) for a primetime matchup on Halloween night. It’s a big game for the Bengals for a few reasons, most notably their record in the division. Cincinnati is 0-2 against AFC North opponents and as Taylor said, the road to the postseason starts with winning your division.
Mac Jones gets brutally honest about Patriots fans booing him
The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots, 33-14, in a somewhat surprising Monday Night Football result. The loss dropped the Patriots to 3-4 on the season. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones did not have a good night, as fans booed him and chanted for his replacement by backup Bailey Zappe.
Stephen A. Smith Admits His Fandom for Bears' Justin Fields
Stephen A. Smith admits his fandom for Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Stephen A. Smith is known for his hot takes and opinions. On Wednesday, he gave his brief overview of the Chicago Bears. "I like Justin Fields. He's got a lot to learn. He's only in...
Dante Scarnecchia thinks Patriots should stick with one starting QB
Former New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia isn’t a fan of the ongoing musical chairs at the quarterback position between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. When asked to name a starter, coach Bill Belichick has typically gone into full-on robot mode to avoid giving a direct answer. The problem with this situation is the Patriots are sitting dead last in the AFC East division with a losing record and two quarterbacks that both seem to be pretty good.
Bill Belichick Says Bears ‘Outcoached' and ‘Outplayed' Patriots
Belichick says Bears 'outcoached' and 'outplayed' Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bill Belichick surrendered at the feet of Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on Monday night. The Bears defeated the Patriots 33-14 in an overwhelmingly large win for Chicago. Justin Fields and the offense put up a season-high...
WATCH: Chicago Bears Score a Touchdown While Barack Obama Joins Peyton and Eli on the ManningCast
Senator. President. Play-by-play man. Barack Obama is a jack of all trades, as we learned… The post WATCH: Chicago Bears Score a Touchdown While Barack Obama Joins Peyton and Eli on the ManningCast appeared first on Outsider.
Patriots WR blasts fans for Mac Jones treatment
Monday’s game for the New England Patriots was a tough one for starting quarterback Mac Jones, who was benched in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe before halftime. This decision came following a roar of boos from Patriots fans frustrated with his poor play, and not everyone is pleased with how Jones was treated in the game.
Well, that’s embarrassing: Big 12-bound BYU’s 12 worst losses in 12 seasons as a college football independent
BYU football: Did Liberty make the list? What about East Carolina? Ranking the Cougars’ 12 worst losses in their 12 seasons as a college football independent.
Why Captains Believe Patriots Handled QB Controversy ‘Extremely Well’
FOXBORO, Mass. — Quarterback controversies like the one the New England Patriots have been embroiled in can fracture a locker room, with some players preferring one signal-caller and others backing the second. But according to two longtime captains, the Patriots have successfully avoided such strife. Safety Devin McCourty said...
